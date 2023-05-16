Feeling overwhelmed? These 16 staff favorites can help you relax

Wellness is top of mind for the Select team — we recently launched our first-ever Select Best of Wellness Awards, one of our biggest projects to date, which includes items we tried that helped us relax and unwind across fitness apparel, fitness tech, sleep and self care. This prompted our staff to reflect on products we rely on to help us destress, including under-eye patches, weighted blankets and essential oil diffusers. Below, we share our staff’s favorite relaxation products that can help you unwind and relieve stress, too.

Our favorite relaxation products in 2023

We compiled 16 Select staff-favorite products that help us start our mornings stress-free and relax after a long day.

To wind down before bed, I like to listen to a particular 'Sleep Therapy' sound combo on this sound machine from HoMedics: It's a babbling brook — which runs for 15 or 30 minutes depending on the setting I choose — then that switches to a white noise. It also helps me fall asleep. I discovered this gadget when I tried it for the Select Best of Wellness Awards 2023, and loved it so much I bought one. I've been using it ever since.

— Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

I always found weighted blankets to be too heavy or too hot for my comfort — but that changed when I tried this option from Brooklyn Bedding. Another Wellness Awards 2023 winner, the weighted blanket has a breathable open-knit design that prevents me from excessively heating up while using it. I also find that the 10-pound version is lightweight enough to lift and reposition, while still providing the relaxing benefits of a weighted blanket.

— Mili Godio, updates editor

There’s nothing quite like a hot cup of tea to make you feel instantly calm. This electric kettle brews piping hot water in minutes (it’s far quicker than the standard stovetop method, in my experience). The best part? It has to-the-degree heat control ranging from 135 degrees to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can pick your exact desired temperature each time. Its precision spout makes it easy to pour and its “hold” feature maintains your specific temperature for up to 60 minutes. Unlike other electric kettles, I don’t mind having this one out on my counter — it’s sleek, minimalist design is a pleasure to look at and it always brings in compliments.

— Lindsay Schneider, editor

I'm a bathrobe girl. I have about four of them that I rotate between depending on the season or my mood. Sometimes, I want super fluffy, and other times it's all about the waffle knit. But my favorite is the classic robe from Parachute, a goldilocks option that gives me an instant serotonin boost. It feels like a nice hug after a hot shower.

— Lauren Swanson, editorial director

I like to unwind by throwing on cozy clothes, playing my favorite show and putting on a face mask. I’m invested in my skin-care routine, so I’ve used several sheet masks throughout the years — and the Loops Double Take Hydrogel Face Mask is by far my favorite. The texture of the mask feels more luxurious than other sheet masks I’ve used, and enhances my home spa routine. The Double Take mask is meant to moisturize, brighten and soften the skin, according to the brand. It soothes my sensitive skin and leaves it glowing, and to me there’s nothing more relaxing than that.

— Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects associate

Because my weighted blanket makes me feel almost too relaxed (I literally start to fall asleep), I like to use my Brooklinen Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket when I want to feel cozy in the early evening or during weekends spent snuggled on the couch with my cat. The cotton blanket, which I own in the color Dried Rose, looks beautiful draped over my cushions, and it has a soft, breathable texture. It measures 70-by-50 inches, so it’s perfect for two people to share, too.

— Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

This essential oil diffuser is by far my favorite relaxation product. Most nights, I’ll put a few drops of my preferred calming essential oils (typically lavender, eucalyptus or peppermint) in the device’s water reservoir and let it disperse the scent into the air through a fine mist. I also love the way it looks on my nightstand due to its sleek, matte ceramic base. I have the diffuser in the Terracotta color, but the brand also offers it in other attractive color options, like Sky and Eucalyptus.

— Mili Godio, updates editor

While many people turn to gulping down coffee when they need to focus during a long day of work (myself included), coffee also provides me with a sense of relaxation and peace at any time of day. If I feel stressed out or in need of a quick pick-me-up, my first instinct is to frequent one of my neighborhood coffee shops. And when I want to stay in and save money, I rely on my Williams Sonoma French Press, which I’ve used for over two years. I love that it’s easy to use and looks great on my kitchen countertop.

— Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations

When I have some downtime, going all-in on my skin-care routine is one of my favorite ways to unwind. On these special occasions, I always start by using my facial steamer for about fifteen minutes. This desktop machine feels like my own personal sauna and the steam’s detoxifying properties make my skin more responsive to any products I use afterwards. I’ll sometimes pair it with Vanity Planet’s Skin Spatula for some extra attention to my pores, but the soothing steam alone is enough to make me feel cleansed and relaxed.

— Mikhaila Archer, NBC Page

I struggle with plantar fasciitis (inflammation of the foot muscle) and the best thing I can do to treat it is stretch and roll the bottom of my foot out on this massage ball. The rubber ball reduces tension, relaxes muscles and increases circulation, according to the brand. I usually sit and use it while watching the latest episode of ‘Succession.’ It hurts so good and reduces the pain in my feet for the next day.

— Christina Colizza, editor

A nice, hot bath after a long day is my favorite way to relax, and I usually add Lush bath bombs to my tub.My top pick is the Deep Sleep option, which melts in my bathtub within minutes and fills the air with a soothing lavender aroma. It’s infused with chamomile oil and lavender flowers. There’s no residue when I use it, which makes cleanup easy. My skin also feels soft and smooth to touch once I step out of the bath.

— Nishka Dhawan, associate commerce editor

I started using the Calm app during the pandemic, when I was feeling extra stressed. I love how beginner-friendly it is, and I can quickly ease into a meditation routine with the help of the app’s daily 10-minute series, The Daily Calm. Whenever I start the day with Calm, I always feel more relaxed and ready to handle any challenges that pop up throughout the day.

— Sadhana Daruvuri, social editor

I can’t relax until all the bright, overhead lights in my apartment are shut off. At night, I turn on my himalayan salt lamp instead, which provides a warm orange glow and just the right amount of light to give my apartment a very zen vibe. I also bought a smart plug so I can turn the lamp on and off with my phone and set schedules for it.

— Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

For a quick relaxation break, I like to put on these under-eye patches fromPeter Thomas Roth and lay on my bed. The patches are both cooling and soft. When I take them off, I actually look more relaxed because my under eyes are noticeably less puffy, at least for a little while.

— Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

If I'm doing a full spa day, I normally include some sort of foot care. I’ll typically use the Baby Foot exfoliant peel, the Burt's Bee's foot cream or the Dr. Scholl's spa socks. But recently, I'm loving this foot soak from Pedestrian Project. I fill my tub up a few inches with hot water, add a couple of teaspoons of the soak and then submerge my feet for roughly 10 minutes. I get the “brain tingles” just thinking about doing this.

— Lauren Swanson, editorial director

To unwind after a long day, there’s nothing I love more than changing out of my jeans and putting on sweatpants, turning on the TV and cracking open a cold can of Poppi. I drink it around 5 p.m. every day as a post-work routine, and I often pour Poppi into a stemless wine glass to feel fancy. My top three favorite flavors are Raspberry Rose, Grape and Strawberry Lemon, but you can’t go wrong with any of them.

— Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

