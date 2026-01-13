As someone who’s worn a D cup since high school, I’ve been there: You find a shirt or dress that you love, but once you realize you’ll have to wear a strapless bra underneath, you delete it from your shopping cart. You don’t have to make this compromise all the time. There are a handful of strapless bras that accommodate large breasts, but it takes a little work, plus attention to detail, to find something you love (or can tolerate, at the very least).

I talked to experts about what to look for in a strapless bra for large breasts and rounded up a few of their favorite options, some of which I’ve tested myself. Experts also share strapless bra alternatives that may work even better for you, depending on what you’re wearing over it.

How I picked the best strapless bras for large breasts

Strapless bras for large busts are constructed differently from those for smaller busts because “someone with a D cup or higher needs a lot more support than someone with a B or C cup,” says Lori Kaplan, a bra and undergarment expert and educator. Below are the most important features experts suggest looking for in a strapless bra if you have large breasts. Each of the strapless bras I recommend aligns with expert guidance.

Big size range: The more band and cup sizes a strapless bra comes in, the more options you have to experiment with when finding your perfect fit. All of the options on my list extend beyond a D cup and a 40 band size. When deciding what size to buy, experts recommend trying what you usually wear first, but since every bra fits differently, you might have to test out a few options to compare them. (I included more information on sizing below.) Overall, a well-fitting strapless bra is snug and supportive to offer security, yet comfortable enough to wear for hours, says Ra’el Cohen, the co-founder and chief creative officer of Thirdlove. (Ed’s note: The inclusion of products sold by Thirdlove in this article was made independently of Cohen.)

A strapless bra’s band does most of the work to hold your breasts up. Wide bands and side panels (also sometimes called wings) are the most supportive, and they give you the smoothest look under clothes, according to experts. A wide band also lies flatter against your ribcage, preventing it from flipping up during wear. Full-coverage, molded cups : Full-coverage cups are best for those with larger busts because they reduce the chance of spillage, says Cohen. Also prioritize buying strapless bras made with molded cups (also known as lined cups), which are stiffer to hold their pre-formed round shape, giving your chest structured support, says Kaplan. A strapless bra gets bonus points if its molded cups have seams — they make the cup stronger, add lift and further define your chest’s shape, says Kaplan.

: No one wants to feel like their strapless bra is shifting around or falling during wear. Grippy, no-slip linings on a strapless bra’s cups and band helps secure it to your body so it stays in place, says Cohen. Heads up that these linings, which usually look like little strips or dots, are typically made from silicone, which some people are sensitive to and find irritating. Included adjustable straps: Many strapless bras come with removable, adjustable straps you can add to hooks hidden inside the undergarment and wear in different configurations, like traditional shoulder, racerback, criss cross, one shoulder (right and left) and halter. The straps make the bra more versatile and they give you optional extra support depending on what you’re wearing.

The best strapless bras for large breasts of 2026

All of the strapless bras for large breasts I recommend below extend beyond a D cup and a 40 band size. Per experts’ guidance, each option is made with underwire, molded full-coverage cups, a prominent bridge, wide adjustable bands and wide side panels. In addition to browsing the options on my list, Kaplan suggests trying a strapless bra from a brand you’ve previously bought from — if you like how its T-shirt bra fits you, for example, you’re likely to feel the same about its strapless bra and easily pick out the right size.

Kaplan owned a bra fitting salon and retail store in New York City for over 25 years, and says Wacoal’s Red Carpet Strapless Bra was a bestseller among clients with large breasts. “Since it goes up to an I cup, it fits a broad range of sizes, especially for those who need small bands and big cups,” says Kaplan. The strapless bra’s foam cups are covered in smooth fabric so you don’t see wrinkling under clothing, and its band is cushioned for extra comfort. There’s also a medical-grade silicone strip along the top and bottom edge of the band to keep the undergarment in place.

This bra was another bestseller among those with large busts at Kaplan’s store. “It’s a phenomenally fitting strapless bra, and although it’s a big, bulky contraption, it gets those girls up there.” The undergarment’s padded cups are separated into four sections with seams to shape your chest, and there’s plastic boning in the side seams to add extra support. The side panels of the bra are double layered to feel soft against your skin and look smooth under clothing, plus there’s silicone elastic grips on the top and bottom.

I’ve worn Thirdlove’s bras for years, and since I’m familiar with how a few of its styles fit me, I wasn’t surprised that the 24/7 Classic Strapless works well for my chest. I feel incredibly secure in it, whether I put it underneath a skin-tight top or loose, flowy dress, and because its foam cups offer so much coverage, I never worry about spillage. There’s also no-slip silicone grips on the top and bottom of the band — I rarely fidget with the bra or pull it up, so the grips are definitely effective. One of my favorite parts of the bra is its smooth band that lays so flat against my skin, it practically becomes part of my body. Like all of Thirdlove’s other bras, the Classic Strapless comes in half cup sizes for a more precise fit, especially if you’re between cup sizes.

It’s inevitable that standard strapless bras will slip down a little bit during wear (due to gravity) for most breast sizes, according to the experts I talked to. If you want to avoid as much slippage as possible, opt for a longline strapless bra, which has an extended band that goes further down your torso, giving it more surface area to grip to your body. The band on Parfait’s Elissa Full Busted Strapless Bustier hits at most people’s waist, and there’s silicone elastic along the neckline and the top back area for extra grip. The bra has lightly padded foam cups, and its extended band has a slight shaping effect along the torso.

While I haven’t personally tried Skims’ strapless bra, my friends rave about how well it holds up their larger chests, and it meets experts’ shopping guidance. The bra is made with lightly padded cups, two-ply side panels lined with grippy silicone tape and a cushioned band. Its fabric has a buttery soft, stretchy feel, and it’s one of Skims’ most lightweight and breathable options.

The best strapless bra alternatives for large breasts

Strapless bras for large breasts can be quite bulky, so some people find them uncomfortable. They also don’t work for backless tops and dresses, or those made from sheer fabric. There are a few alternatives, like adhesive bras and breast tape, but they have limitations.

“These alternatives provide lift and shaping without visible bands or straps, but they don’t offer the same level of support or long-term comfort as a strapless bra, especially for larger busts,” says Cohen. “Ultimately, it comes down to the outfit: adhesives shine when you need a barely-there solution, while a strapless bra is the more supportive, reliable, fuss-free and comfortable choice when an outfit simply calls for bare shoulders.” Cohen also says adhesive alternatives depend on clean, dry skin to stick properly, so they often don’t hold up well in heat or humidity.

Despite their drawbacks, you may still want to consider strapless bra alternatives depending on what you’re wearing. Here are two that experts recommend.

Sticky bras are backless, strapless cups that adhere to each individual breast, lifting and supporting them. Kaplan recommends Nood’s Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra because it’s made from a heavy, water-resistant hemp fabric and medical-grade adhesive. One of her former employees, who is a HH cup, uses it when she wears strappy or halter tops. “It’s so supportive that she can jump up and down while wearing it,” says Kaplan.

You get four single-use pairs of Nood’s sticky cups per pack, which are available in four neutral shades and four sizes. Each size fits a range of cups and bands, from 28AA to 38K. If you’re between sizes, the brand recommends sizing up — you can trim the cups to be smaller if needed. Nood suggests stacking multiple adhesive cups together for extra support, or adding breast tape strips. The brand has detailed application and removal directions on its website.

“Breast tape works especially well if you wear a top or dress that has some structure to it, but it takes a little trial-and-error to figure out where to place the strips and how many to add,” says Kaplan. The main benefit of breast tape is its versatility. You can cut strips to be any length, so you have full control over how much lift you give your chest and how you shape it, as well as where the stips go to accommodate specific necklines, backless styles, cutouts and straps. I agree with Kaplan that application can be tricky, but there’s lots of tutorials available online, including ones that address specific clothing styles, so there’s a low barrier to entry.

I bought Risqué Boob Tape to wear with a wedding guest dress that had very thin straps. I needed bare shoulders, but a strapless bra was too bulky to wear underneath — this tape was the ideal alternative because it gave me the lift, support and shape my chest needed, but was thin enough that you couldn’t see it under the fitted fabric. The tape was easy to apply once I got the hang of it, and I layered a few pieces to make it extra strong so I could comfortably dance without worrying about anything bouncing or popping out. I wore the tape for hours with no issues, and I didn’t experience skin irritation. Removal was simple, too — I soaked the tape in baby oil, let it sit for a few minutes and peeled it off.

Frequently asked questions How can you tell if a strapless bra doesn't fit properly? While wearing a strapless bra, you shouldn’t feel like you’re constantly fighting with it. The band should remain in place, your breasts should stay in the cups and you should be comfortable enough to move freely, says Cohen. If any of those things aren’t happening, there’s a problem. Here are a few specific ways you can tell if your strapless bra doesn’t fit properly, according to Cohen and Kaplan. You can also visit a professional bra fitter in person to find your perfect match. Too small Skin bulges, spills or pops out of any part of the cups and/or band

The top of the bra’s cups cuts into your breasts and creates “quadraboob,” a.k.a. an extra shelf or bulge in that area

The band digs into your skin and leaves marks or causes discomfort

The band squeezes your ribcage so tightly that it restricts your movement or your ability to take a deep breath Too big The cups pucker or wrinkle on the tops or sides due to excess fabric that’s not molding to your breasts

There’s gaps between your skin and the cups, especially along their tops and sides

The band slides or slips down Should you go down a band size when buying a strapless bra? No, you should not go down a band size when buying a strapless bra, says Kaplan, although it’s a common misconception. “Your strapless bra should be the same size as your everyday bra,” she says. Each brands’ strapless bras fit differently, however, so if you try your typical size and it feels off, you may need to size up or down, or experiment with another option. How do you clean strapless bras? The best way to clean your strapless bra is according to the care directions on its tag. (You can use an iPhone to look up the symbols on the tag if you don’t know what they mean). But you don’t have to wash it every time you wear it, says Kaplan. Clean it every two or three wears, unless you sweat in it or it gets visibly dirty. Generally, similar to all other types of bras, brands recommend handwashing strapless bras with cold water and a gentle, lingerie-specific laundry detergent (my favorite is from Soak). If you have to put it in the washing machine, put it in a garment bag, use a gentle setting and add lingerie-specific laundry detergent, says Kaplan (I use a detergent from The Laundress). Regardless of how you’re washing your bra, always air dry it — the dryer’s heat degrades the

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Lori Kaplan is a bra and undergarment expert and educator.

is a bra and undergarment expert and educator. Ra’el Cohen is the co-founder and chief creative officer of Thirdlove. (Ed’s note: The inclusion of products sold by Thirdlove in this article was made independently of Cohen.)

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who writes about apparel, covering topics like wireless bras, sports bras and bralettes. For this article, I interviewed two bra experts about how to shop for strapless bras if you have large breasts. Using experts’ guidance, and my own personal experience as someone who wears a D cup, I curated a list of strapless bras to consider, some of which I’ve tested myself.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more