Summer doesn’t just arrive. It makes an entrance. One minute you’re grabbing an umbrella and light cardigan on the way out the door, the next you’re playing pulling up your weather app to determine just how hot it’s actually going to be. It’s a seasonal shift that demands a wardrobe response — namely, fewer sleeves, more breeze.

Enter: the Amazon dress. Yes, Amazon. Because while your dream wardrobe might live on a Parisian mood board, your actual calendar (weddings, brunches, rooftop whatevers) demands something fast, flattering and preferably under $50. From fluttery florals to dresses that suggest you actually RSVP’d “yes” with confidence, these are the ones worth adding to cart.

How we picked summer dresses from Amazon

When compiling a list of our favorite spring and summer dresses available on Amazon, we kept the following criteria in mind:

Style : We looked for dresses in a wide variety of styles and silhouettes to meet the needs of people with different preferences and needs.

: We looked for dresses in a wide variety of styles and silhouettes to meet the needs of people with different preferences and needs. Size : We looked for dresses in various sizes to make our list as inclusive as possible.

: We looked for dresses in various sizes to make our list as inclusive as possible. Price: Because people have different budgets, we looked for dresses at varying prices. All of the options on our list are under $50.

This maxi dress has a straight neckline and tie-up ribbon straps, giving it a feminine vibe. There is a ruffle at the hem and the bodice is smocked, which provides you with a custom fit. This dress goes up to a size XXL and comes in 23 colors — including grapefruit, dusty blue and black.

A great weekend dress, this option is made from t-shirt material and has a tie detail at the waist to give you shape. The dress also has two pockets and cuff detailing on the sleeves. It comes in stripes or solids and is available in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Consider wearing the dress to a baby shower or daytime wedding. The material has a raised dot pattern, flutter sleeves, and smocking at the waist. The V-neck has buttons trailing and it goes up to a size XXL.

This dress falls just below the knee and is designed to have a more relaxed fit. It can be worn for casual errands or as a beach or pool cover-up. The dress has a tiered skirt and ruffled sleeves for interest.

Grapent Denim Dress $ 44.99 Amazon What to know What we like Collared neckline

27 different colors Something to note No stretch

A cute babydoll-style dress, this denim piece has a stone-wash finish and a hem that hits mid-thigh. It buttons up the front and has short sleeves and a tiered skirt in the back only. Dress it up with block heels or keep it casual with sneakers. It is also available in different denim washes, including gray and lighter blue denim.

Jessica Simpson Cheryl Dress $ 38.32 Amazon What to know What we like Inclusive sizing

Breathable material Something to note Runs long

This dress from Jessica Simpson is available in sizes up to 3X and features smocking at the back, which helps the bust area conform to different body types. The maxi dress has a fuller skirt and two pockets and the muted floral print can be carried into fall by pairing it with a denim jacket.

Long, sheer balloon sleeves give this dress a romantic feel. The dress also has a wrap top and gathered waist to hug your silhouette while the skirt floats away from your body. This dress is available in sizes up to XXL and features several prints and patterns.

Weeso U-Neck Summer Dress $ 12.99 Amazon What to know What we like Loose fit

Has pockets Something to note Nothing to note

This breezy dress can be worn on its own or thrown over a bathing suit as a cover-up. It has a loose fit to keep you cool on hot days and the hem hits at mid-thigh on most. It comes in over 10 patterns and is available in sizes up to a 3X.

Merokeety Bodycon Dress $ 37.99 Amazon What to know What we like Stretch knit material

Wider straps Something to note Nothing to note

Reviewers of this dress say it looks far more expensive than its $27 price tag. The dress is made from a ribbed knit material and it hugs the body. It features a square neckline and wide straps, making it easy to wear with a bra. The hemline hits at mid-calf and the dress comes in four different colors of strips — including apricot, blue and black.

If you like a fit-and-flare style, consider adding this dress to your lineup. It features an adjustable halter neck and a fuller skirt that falls just above the knee. It is intended to be fitted, so if you prefer a looser fit, we recommend sizing up. The dress is available in sizes up to XXL and comes in 34 colors and patterns.

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I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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