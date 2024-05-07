Even though it’s not a task you look forward to, it’s not really something you can skip. A dirty toilet is not only unsightly, but the bacteria that can grow in it are potentially harmful to your family’s health.

Though you can’t avoid cleaning your toilet, you can make it less dreadful. The key is to make it as easy as possible, and one of the best ways to do that is by arming yourself with an effective toilet bowl cleaner. To help you find the best toilet cleaner, we asked experts for tips on what to look for when shopping. Plus, they share their top advice for cleaning your toilet.

How we picked the best toilet cleaners

According to cleaning experts, here are the most important things to consider when shopping for a toilet bowl cleaner:

Type: There are two different types of common toilet bowl cleaners. Hang-in-the-bowl cleaners hang over the inner ledge of your toilet, and as you flush, a little bit of cleaner swirls around the bowl. “They offer a continuous, albeit lighter, cleaning action,” says Eliana Coca, owner of E.C. House Cleaning. “They are ideal for maintenance between deeper cleans.” The other type is a liquid cleaner, which you squirt in the bowl and then can use a toilet brush to scrub away dirt and bacteria. “Liquid cleaners provide a thorough, targeted clean essential for removing tough stains and buildup,” says Coca. We focused on liquid cleaners for this list because they are more effective.

​​When it comes to toilet bowl cleaner formulas, it’s more about avoiding certain harsh chemicals than looking for specific ingredients. “Stay away from harsh chemicals like hydrochloric acid, which can damage your plumbing over time,” says Coca. “I always tell people to look for packaging clearly labeled with the ingredients — that transparency is important.” Ease of use: Prioritize packaging that makes applying the cleaner to your bowl easy, says Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner of Green Terra Cleaning in San Francisco. An angled spout can help you get cleaner into the underside of the bowl’s lip, where grime tends to hang out. To help get rid of any funky smells, Bossart also recommends opting for a scented version.

The best toilet cleaners of 2024

We asked our experts for their top recommendations to round up the best toilet bowl cleaners. We also used the criteria they gave to source highly rated options.

“This is one of my favorite toilet bowl cleaners,” says Coca. “It is a plant-based formula that is effective against stains without harsh chemicals.” This cleaner has a pine scent and an angled spout for easy application around the bowl. The formula utilizes citric acid to help clean, and the bottle is made from 100% plant plastic and is fully recyclable.

This spearmint-scented cleaner is recommended by Bossart, who likes that it is eco-friendly and really works. According to the brand, the formula kills 99% of household germs, and the main active ingredient is citric acid. The bottle has an angled spout, and it can be used on both the bowl and the seat of the toilet.

These toilet cleaning tablets (you get 14 per set) made our list of the best eco-friendly cleaning products. Simply place a tablet in your toilet bowl, and it will fizz and foam. You can then use a toilet brush to scrub the sides of your bowl to get it clean. The plant-based formula is free of dyes and harsh chemicals, and the cleaner leaves behind a fresh lemon scent.

This has been my go-to toilet bowl cleaner for years. It kills germs, eliminates stains and leaves my toilet bowl extra sparkling. One thing to note: The fresh rain scent is pretty strong, so if you are not a fan of fragranced products, this may not be for you. At under $3, this option is good for those on a budget.

If you are dealing with tough stains, consider this cleaner — which comes in a pack of two from Amazon. According to the brand, it contains bleach to help whiten your toilet bowl, and it kills almost all possible germs. To use, apply it all around your bowl using the angled nozzle, let it sit for five minutes and then scrub with a toilet brush. Finally, flush to wash away the cleaner (and the bacteria with it). This cleaner has a 4.8-star average rating from over 11,780 reviews on Amazon.

This cleaner, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 4,745 reviews on Amazon, is a thicker formula that clings to the side of your toilet bowl to clean it. According to the brand, it can remove bacteria, rust, hard water marks, and stains. The angled top makes it easy to get under the rim, and it leaves behind a wintergreen scent.

Another plant-based formula uses lactic and citric acid to eliminate bacteria and dirt. It also contains lavender essential oil to leave behind a relaxing scent. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,720 reviews on Amazon. To use, flush the toilet to wet the sides of the bowl. Then, squirt the bottle around the rim and wait five minutes. Use a toilet brush to scrub and flush to rinse away the cleaner and dirt.

How to clean your toilet

It’s time to get to business once you have the right toilet bowl cleaner. Bossart says you should clean your toilet once a week to deal with bacteria so that too much grime doesn’t build up, making it harder to clean down the line. But what’s the best way to clean your toilet? Follow these steps from our experts:

Wet the bowl: Pre-rinse the toilet bowl by flushing it to remove loose debris, says Coca. This can also soften any stuck on dirt.

Pre-rinse the toilet bowl by flushing it to remove loose debris, says Coca. This can also soften any stuck on dirt. Apply the cleaner: Use the tilted nozzle on the bottle to easily apply cleaner around the rim of our toilet bowl. Coca advises that the cleaner should run down the sides of the bowl to cover it. Let the cleaner sit for five to ten minutes.

Use the tilted nozzle on the bottle to easily apply cleaner around the rim of our toilet bowl. Coca advises that the cleaner should run down the sides of the bowl to cover it. Let the cleaner sit for five to ten minutes. Scrub and rinse: Using a toilet brush, scrub the sides of the bowl to loosen any remaining debris and remove stains. Flush so that water runs down the sides and clears the toilet of dirt.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Eliana Coca is the owner of E.C. House Cleaning and has worked in cleaning and organizing for over 20 years.

is the owner of E.C. House Cleaning and has worked in cleaning and organizing for over 20 years. Vanessa Terra Bossart is the owner of Green Terra Cleaning in San Francisco.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed cleaning experts about the best toilet cleaners.

