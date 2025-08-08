When you’re in college, back-to-school shopping looks a little different. Besides a laptop and stationery, you likely need bedding, bathroom and kitchen essentials, as well as storage and decor to help your dorm room feel like home.

Last year, the National Retail Federation (NRF)’s annual back-to-school spending survey found that college students and their families spent over $1,300 on average per household. The NRF noted that this increase in spending was mostly due to a higher demand for electronics, with clothing and accessories being the second most popular category. Plus, with some prices increasing due to tariffs, now is a good time to stock up.

Whether you’re sharing a bathroom and kitchen with your peers or have your own space, everyone’s dorm room experience will be different, making dorm shopping a very personal experience. As former college graduates, we’ve compiled a list of items we considered essential for dorm living. We’re also highlighting products we wish we had bought before move-in day.

How we picked our favorite college dorm essentials

To help you find products for your space, we picked options inspired by our college dorm experiences. Here are some factors we kept in mind when narrowing our list:

Dorm layout: Dorms can be singles, doubles and triples along with suites, and the amount of space you have for your items will vary based on how many people you’re sharing a room with. Our list includes products suited to a variety of room layouts.

Dorms can be singles, doubles and triples along with suites, and the amount of space you have for your items will vary based on how many people you’re sharing a room with. Our list includes products suited to a variety of room layouts. Student discounts: Many retailers offer college student-specific discounts and student memberships so you can get the best deals on bedding, storage, and more. For example, if you’re eligible, you can create an Amazon Prime Student account and get a six-month trial and then pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the yearly price of a standard Prime membership , according to Amazon. You can also get a Target Circle 360 membership for 50% off until Sept. 27. Our list includes products sold by these retailers.

Best college dorm essentials of 2025

We separated our favorite products into six categories: bed, bath, decor, storage, kitchen and tech. Although not all of these products are absolutely necessary to kickstart your college experience, they may help you to settle more easily into your new environment.

Bed essentials

One thing we recommend to anyone living in a dorm is a bed riser. These adjustable bed risers lift the bed a few inches off the floor and can be useful if you want to create storage space underneath. They come in white, black and brown options.

“I love this duvet cover because it’s comfortable, but also has a subtle pattern that makes my room look more put together,” says former NBC Select intern Estee Yi, who used this duvet cover in her dorm and college apartment. It comes in full/queen and king sizes, and though this duvet doesn’t come in a twin XL, Yi says that a twin-sized duvet was still long enough for her dorm mattress.

This silk pillowcase from Brooklinen is a favorite of former NBC Select intern Kala Herh. Experts told us in our guide to silk bedding that it can be especially beneficial for those with dry and acne-prone skin as silk doesn’t absorb moisture from the skin like cotton pillowcases tend to do.

Allergy Relief Mattress Protector $ 34.99 Amazon What to know What we like Adjusts to body temperature

Waterproof

Quiet material Something to note Requires help

To keep allergens like dust mites, mold and bacteria from collecting in your mattress — especially those provided by dorms and used year after year — our staff recommends using a mattress protector. Designed to go under your mattress pad, this machine-washable mattress cover fully encases your mattress and zips closed for a secure fit. It’s made from antimicrobial and water-resistant fabric that adjusts to your body temperature, according to the brand. This mattress protector is available in twin, full, queen and king sizes, and you can also purchase pillow protectors.

This down alternative mattress topper can give your bed extra padding and help you get a more comfortable sleep. Each corner has a strap that wraps around the bottom of your bed, holding it in place while you put your fitted and top sheet on it. You can get it for any bed size, including a twin XL. It’s also machine washable and hypoallergenic, according to the brand.

Threshold 400 Thread Count Printed Sheet Set $ 55.00 Target What to know What we like Many designs

Available in all sizes

Pill resistant Something to note Nothing to note at this time

According to Yi and NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, a great pair of sheets doesn’t have to be expensive. They opted for Target’s Threshold Sheet Set, which is made from 100% cotton and comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheet set is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California King sizes as well as vibrant patterns and solid colors.

BUYIFY Folding Lap Desk $ 29.99 Amazon What to know What we like Has a cup holder

Has a handle

Foldable Something to note Height isn't adjustable

While Malin mostly used a lap desk as a workstation in bed, she also brought it to her dorm’s lounge to support her computer while sitting on the couch. This lap desk folds flat, making it easy to transport and store away. Malin, who had a similar model, would slide it under her bed or in her closet when she wasn’t using it. It also has a built-in cup holder and a slot that acts as a stand for tablets, phones and books.

Made with a soft, durable cotton blend, these pillows are a great option for neck and shoulder support, Herh says. As someone who likes to lay on one pillow and hold another while she sleeps, she appreciates that these come in a set.

Sometimes called a “boyfriend pillow,” this memory foam-filled option can help you prop up in bed to study or watch a movie. It has a washable cover and comes in eight colors, making it easy to find something that matches your dorm decor.

Bath and laundry essentials

After living in dorms, we can confirm that you should always wear flip-flops or sandals in communal dorm showers. According to the brand, these open-toe slide sandals have drainage holes that prevent water from pooling under your feet. The shoes are made from a quick-drying elastic material and have grippy anti-slip outsoles so you don’t fall in the shower.

“These are so light and airy and gave my feet much-needed support in my dorm after walking all over campus to get to different classes,” says former NBC page Carolyn Chun. According to the brand, these cushioned sandals have 1.7-inch-thick soles that provide enough support to help alleviate foot pain. You can also customize the slippers by using a hair dryer on high heat to soften the upper strap and mold the slipper to your foot.

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe $ 129.00 Parachute What to know What we like Has adjustable waist tie

Has pockets

Covers entire arm Something to note Has an oversized fit

This bath robe won an NBC Select Bed and Bath award for its luxe design and comfy fit. It’s made of 4-ply cotton gauze and comes with a tie and two pockets. Plus, it comes in multiple calming colors and a wide size range (XS-3X).

Room Essentials Backpack Laundry Bag $ 13.00 Target What to know What we like Has shoulder straps

Has a handle on top

Has compartment for detergent Something to note Nothing to note at this time

A backpack hamper can make bringing your laundry back and forth from the laundry room much easier, especially with heavier loads. This one has adjustable straps, a pocket to add extra clothing or laundry detergent, and a drawstring so none of your clothes will fall out. According to our staff, it’s especially helpful if your laundry room is far away from your room.

Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack $ 38.89 Amazon What to know What we like Slip-resistant feet

Fits under beds

Portable Something to note Only for some clothing types

One thing Yi regrets not using in her dorm room is a drying rack for the times she had to hand wash her clothes or for items that hadn’t finished in the school dryer. This collapsible drying rack weighs less than 5 pounds and folds down to 3 inches tall so you can stash it under your bed or in a closet when you’re not using it. It’s 29 inches long, which makes it a great drying surface for small spaces.

This six-piece towel is made of 100% Turkish cotton, a fabric which typically has a quicker drying time and gets softer with more use. This set includes two washcloths, two hand towels and two bath towels. They’re machine washable and compatible with tumble-drying. Plus, they have a 600 GSM (grams per square meter), which indicates a closely sewn weave, making for a weighty feel.

Decor essentials

Command Hooks $ 16.07 Amazon What to know What we like Doesn't damage wall

Good for small accessories

Replaceable strips Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Since you usually can’t use nails to hang anything on dorm room walls, Command Hooks are a great choice, Malin says. Their sticky adhesive doesn’t damage walls when you apply or remove them, and you can purchase them in different styles, like strips and cord organizers. Beyond using Command Hooks to cover the walls in picture frames, posters, bulletin boards and string lights, Malin also used them in her closet and on the back of the door to hang coats and backpacks. The brand also offers a line of hooks to support heavier items weighing 10 to 20 pounds.

Mixtiles $ 15.00 Mixtiles What to know What we like Doesn't damage wall

Multiple sizes available

Doesn't require nails Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Mixtiles is a service that turns your favorite images into framed wall art with a built-in adhesive on the back — you can hang the frames on walls without nails or screws, making them ideal for dorm rooms. The frames measure about 8 inches by 8 inches and are less than an inch thick. You can take them off walls and move them around multiple times without the adhesive losing its stickiness. Malin moved her Mixtiles between two dorm rooms and three apartments. You can upload pictures through the company’s website or app, flow in pictures from Facebook or Instagram and purchase Mixtiles individually. And if you don’t want to use pictures of friends, family and pets, you can also browse Mixtiles’ collection of art.

U Brands Dry Erase Calendar Board $ 12.99 Target What to know What we like Easy to install

Comes with marker

Comes with magnet Something to note Requires cleaning

This 16 x 20-inch calendar whiteboard can be attached to the wall or propped up to keep track of assignments as well as social events like dorm events, birthday parties and more. You can customize it to have as many days as you want,, and it has a space on the side for notes.

Room Essentials Shelf Floor Lamp $ 40.00 Target What to know What we like Doubles as storage

Lightweight Something to note Has only one shade

NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez has this floor lamp in his apartment and loves how easy it is to move around since it’s only 8 pounds. It has three levels to store small items — think picture frames or awards. “This is such a simple and affordable floor lamp that’s great for someone who doesn’t love overhead lighting,” he says. Since it has a place to hold items, I keep drinking glasses on it and the lamp doesn’t wobble so I don’t worry about them falling.”

Storage and organization essentials

Wonder Hanger 10-Pack $ 22.90 Amazon What to know What we like Saves space

Swivels 360 degrees Something to note Requires closet

Closets are tricky in dorm rooms: Some have no doors, and sometimes you’re only provided with an armoire that barely fits half your wardrobe. But the one thing you’re almost always guaranteed is a hanging rod, and you need to maximize every inch of space you’re given. Malin says the Wonder Hanger helped increase her closet’s storage volume by hanging up to five garments from one hanger. Each Wonder Hanger can hold up to 30 pounds of clothing and works with any type of hanger, according to the brand. You can use it horizontally with both hooks or vertically with one hook.

Brightroom 13-Inch Fabric Bin $ 10.00 Target What to know What we like Good for personal items

Has handles

Lightweight Something to note Not stackable

This fabric bin is ideal for keeping personal items, blankets, clothes, shoes, electronics and more under your bed or on a shelf in your closet. It has tall sides, so you don’t have to worry about things falling out of it and the handles make it easy to maneuver when you have to find something.

This shoe rack stands 20 inches tall and measures 27 inches across, leaving ample room for shoes of all sizes — boots, sneakers, sandals and more. The rack is also stackable, so you can build the three-tier one and then put a two tier one above it for more space. The brand also sells a version that’s 35 inches wide. Building it only takes around 10 minutes, according to the brand.

Over-the-door hooks are a great way to add additional hanging space in your room for coats, bags, and more. “These hooks are a lifesaver, especially when it rains or snows and you need a place to dry your wet clothes,” says Yi. According to the brand, it comes with six hooks and is padded with a sponge to prevent scratches.

The Container Store 3-Tier Rolling Cart $ 39.99 The Container Store What to know What we like Available in many styles

Easy to build

Ideal for school supplies Something to note Best for lightweight items

Some dorm room shelves and storage space are limited, making this rolling cart a great way to organize your belongings. “This is one of my favorite things that has moved with me from my dorm to my now adult apartment,” says former NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez. She used the top section of the cart as a bedside table and the other two tiers to hold her smaller essentials. The cart is available in eight colors: light blue, white and sage green.

Keep your desk tidy with this sleek faux leather organizer, which can store pens and pencils, cords, paper clips, envelopes and more. It comes in fourteen colors and has slots and drawers to keep everything in place.

Luna Crates Collapsible Storage Box $ 24.95 Amazon What to know What we like Has handles

Holds stationery

Adjustable shape Something to note Best for accessories

Use these storage crates to hold just about anything. You can stack them in a corner or under your bed or fold them up to store them away when not used. “I used them to store all my kitchen and cooking items,” says NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack. “They fit a ton of stuff.” Another perk: They come in sets of three and you get multiple colors (like peach, lilac and light gray or coffee, ivory and lime), so you can almost use them as part of your decor.

Mainstays Over the Door Mirror $ 17.78 Walmart What to know What we like Easy installation

Doesn't require drilling Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This full-length mirror measures 14.25 x 50.25 inches and goes right over your door, so you don’t have to do any drilling and risk damaging a wall. All you have to do is pull the hooks up from the top of the frame and place them over the top of the door. It’s ideal for a dorm, especially if you don’t have room to set up one with a stand.

Kitchen essentials

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $ 35.00 Amazon What to know What we like Easy to set up

Light indicator

Sustainable Something to note Must replace filter

Instead of walking to the water fountain to fill your water bottle, you can keep a pitcher with a filter in your mini fridge. This Brita water filter has a 48-ounce capacity and is slim enough to fit inside a mini fridge, according to Yi. Malin recommends a water bottle with a built-in filter like those by Larq and S’well if you don’t want to use a filter pitcher.

Anyday The Medium Shallow Dish $ 40.00 Anyday What to know What we like Heat safe

Multiple sizes available Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Malin spent the first two years of college exclusively cooking meals in a communal microwave using this dish designed to steam food in the microwave. The dish is made from frosted borosilicate glass and has a silicone-rimmed glass lid that keeps steam inside. The dishes are dishwasher- and freezer-safe and come in small, medium and large sizes, as well as shallow and deep depths. Malin recommends purchasing the medium dish since it allows you to make enough food to have leftovers.

If you want reusable drinkware options but also want to avoid plastic, these glass cups with bamboo lids work great. The lids are compatible with the included glass straws, but you can also use them without the lids and straw, too. The glasses and accessories are all dishwasher safe and you’ll also get cleaning brushes for the straws.

It’s always helpful to have a travel mug at your disposal so you can take your favorite caffeinated beverage to an early class or late study session. Herh uses this dishwasher-safe tumbler to keep drinks hot or cold for hours. The insulated stainless steel mug is available in four sizes: 12, 16, 20 and 28 ounces. It comes with the brand’s Closeable Press-In Lid, but if you prefer using your tumbler for smoothies or cold beverages, you can purchase the Press-In Straw Lid separately. The mug fits in most cup holders, and you can buy it in colors like indigo, white and more.

This set has utensils made from both silicone and wood, including spoons, spatulas, measuring cups, tongs, a whisk and more. Instead of plastic, the utensils are made with food-grade silicone, plus they’re heat resistant and BPA-free, according to the brand. Since they aren’t metal, they’re also less prone to scratching your dishes.

Tech essentials

This power strip comes recommended by NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who says that it’s the ideal size for a dorm. He loves that it has both 5- and 10-foot extension cord options as well as multiple AC outlets and USB ports to charge multiple devices at once. It’s also travel friendly so you can keep one in your backpack.

An air purifier in your dorm room is good for keeping germs, bacteria, dust and poor air quality out. Alvarez found this air purifier particularly helpful during flu seasons. “It kept us from getting sick constantly and was just helpful to have that added layer of protection,” she says. According to the brand, this air purifier has three fan speeds and is ideal for room sizes from 105 square feet to 178 square feet. Replacement filters are sold separately.

Going to the library to study isn’t always possible — sometimes it’s too late or crowded. With the Apple AirPods Pro’s noise-canceling feature, you can create a quiet study space wherever you are. The AirPods are also sweat- and water-resistant, according to Apple, making them great for wearing while you work out. These earbuds come with a MagSafe charging case and three sets of silicone tips in different sizes, allowing you to customize their fit.

Opt for the Amazon Fire Stick to easily set up streaming in your personal space or a common room if your dorm building allows. You can also use Alexa voice commands to adjust the volume, search content, customize settings and more.

Another essential desk accessory is this 3-in-1 charging stand, along with a power strip. Compatible with both Apple and Samsung products, this stand wirelessly charges a smartphone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds. The stand also doubles as an upright platform where you can simultaneously charge your tech while video chatting or watching TV shows.

Bissell AeroSlim Handheld Vacuum $ 41.19 Amazon What to know What we like Lightweight

Has brush attachment

Has USB port Something to note Runtime is short

A handheld vacuum makes dorm maintenance much easier. This Bissell model is cordless, so you can clean your room for up to 12 minutes without needing to recharge it, according to the brand. It comes with tools like a 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush, which you can store along with the vacuum itself using the included stand.

How to shop for college dorm essentials

Before you start dorm shopping, here are a few things to consider:

Student discounts: While shopping, remember that many retailers offer student discounts and student memberships. For example, after proving that you’re enrolled at a college through your school email address or student ID, you can create an Amazon Prime Student account, which offers benefits like fast shipping and exclusive prices on select products. Brands like Apple and others also offer student pricing, discounts and memberships.

While shopping, remember that many retailers offer student discounts and student memberships. For example, after proving that you’re enrolled at a college through your school email address or student ID, you can create an Amazon Prime Student account, which offers benefits like fast shipping and exclusive prices on select products. Brands like Apple and others also offer student pricing, discounts and memberships. Storage Space: Dorm room space is limited, especially if you have a roommate. If you’ve toured your future dorm room or know its dimensions, you can get a sense of what you can and cannot fit in your space. If you haven’t gotten a chance to see your room yet, it may be better to wait to buy larger items like chairs and appliances.

Dorm room space is limited, especially if you have a roommate. If you’ve toured your future dorm room or know its dimensions, you can get a sense of what you can and cannot fit in your space. If you haven’t gotten a chance to see your room yet, it may be better to wait to buy larger items like chairs and appliances. Flooring: This is a smaller detail, but knowing if your room is carpeted or has a hardwood floor can impact the products you buy. For example, certain vacuums work better on hard floors but might not be as effective on carpets.

This is a smaller detail, but knowing if your room is carpeted or has a hardwood floor can impact the products you buy. For example, certain vacuums work better on hard floors but might not be as effective on carpets. Roommates: We suggest coordinating with your roommate for items that will take up a considerable amount of shared space, including appliances like mini-fridges. You can also share items like kitchen appliances and storage solutions between yourselves to save space and money.

We suggest coordinating with your roommate for items that will take up a considerable amount of shared space, including appliances like mini-fridges. You can also share items like kitchen appliances and storage solutions between yourselves to save space and money. Bed sizing: Dorm rooms typically use twin XL beds, slightly longer than a standard twin bed. Not all bedding retailers carry products in twin XL sizes, so you should always check which brands carry fitted sheets, flat sheets and other bedding to fit your dorm bed.

Dorm rooms typically use twin XL beds, slightly longer than a standard twin bed. Not all bedding retailers carry products in twin XL sizes, so you should always check which brands carry fitted sheets, flat sheets and other bedding to fit your dorm bed. Dorm rules: Some dorms and residence halls prohibit the use of certain appliances or electronics in a room. Before buying appliances like mini fridges or lamps, be sure to check the guidelines for your dorm or residence hall.

Why trust NBC Select?

After living in dorms for years, both Yi and Malin have gained knowledge of which products worked and didn’t, as well as the products they could have used but didn’t have at the time.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more

