After living in upstate New York, I’ve come to love many things about winter. Ice skating, building snowmen and buying snow boots distract me from the things I don’t love so much, like shoveling heavy snow and scraping ice off a car windshield. Those who live in a cold climate know the frustration that comes with the latter, especially when you’re in a rush to work.

Windshield scrapers and snow brushes are some of the best tools for getting the job done, plus, they’re far safer than pouring hot water over the top and probably shattering it. To find the best windshield scrapers, I spoke with auto glass repair experts and compiled a list of options based on their guidance.

How I picked the best windshield scrapers

There are a few important factors to consider when choosing a windshield scraper. Here’s what experts recommend keeping in mind:

Material : The scraper’s blade material can impact its performance and potential to damage your windshield, according to Elliott Asch, the assistant vice president of recalibration services at Safelite. He recommends using one made of plastic since other materials like metal are more likely to scratch or break your windshield. All of the windshield scraper blades on this list are made of plastic.

: The scraper’s blade material can impact its performance and potential to damage your windshield, according to Elliott Asch, the assistant vice president of recalibration services at Safelite. He recommends using one made of plastic since other materials like metal are more likely to scratch or break your windshield. All of the windshield scraper blades on this list are made of plastic. Brush attachments: While you can purchase a snow brush separately, it’s best to buy an ice scraper with one attached, according to Asch, especially since you’ll probably need both simultaneously. You should also “look for one that has an extendable arm so you can also brush snow off the roof and hood,” says Thomas Patterson, director of new product development and technical training at Glass Doctor. Some snow brooms, which are essentially extendable forms of snow brushes, also come attached to ice scrapers. My list includes multiple windshield scrapers with brush attachments.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best windshield scrapers in 2025

All of the products below have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

Best overall windshield scraper

This combination windshield scraper and snow brush is 27 inches long when put together. The plastic scraper is also detachable from the brush and the handle has a nonslip grip to keep your hand steady.

Best compact windshield scraper

The RevHeads windshield scraper is small but still effective for ice removal, thanks to its dual-sided blades. One side is a smooth plastic blade for clearing soft snow, while the claw side is best for breaking up stubborn blocks of ice. It has a nonslip grip on the handle and there’s a built-in loop if you want to hang it on a wall when you aren’t using it.

Best windshield scraper for large cars

Similar to the windshield scraper and brush combination from Astroai above, this one has an extendable handle that allows you to reach across your windshield and even the top of your car. If you have a large car or own a truck, this may be your best option. It detaches into three separate parts, which you can use individually or as two or three pieces together. The brush attachment also spins 360 degrees, making it easier to brush away snow in hard-to-reach areas or angles.

Best windshield scraper for your glove compartment

Another small one-hand option, this windshield scraper has a 4-inch blade and 10-inch handle. Similar to others on this list, it has two sides: one to help break apart the layer of ice on the windshield and then another to smoothly push it away. It’s also small enough to store in your glove compartment, trunk or under a seat.

How to shop for windshield scrapers

Here a few more important factors to keep in mind when buying and using a windshield scraper and snow brush:

Car size

The height and size of your car will partially determine how easy it is to use an ice scraper and snow brush on it. If you have a large truck or SUV, opt for a windshield scraper with an extendable handle so you can clear snow across the top and other hard-to-reach spots.

Climate

If you live in a place where snow and freezing temperatures are routinely expected, invest in a windshield scraper with an extendable handle and a brush attachment, since you’re more likely to have an icy windshield. For milder climates, a snow brush may be enough to get the job done.

Frequently asked questions Should you use hot water to melt ice on a windshield? Both Asch and Patterson strongly recommend against pouring warm or hot water on your car windshield to melt ice. This is because the sudden change in temperature causes thermal stress and often leads to glass cracking and breaking. You should also avoid using hair dryers, ice picks or hammers to scratch away ice, all of which can also crack windshield glass. How do you use an ice scraper? Both of our experts recommend using the scraper in an up and down motion rather than a side to side one to avoid scratching the glass. How can you start de-icing your windshield before using a brush or scraper? To help with de-icing your car windshield, Patterson recommends turning on your car around 10 minutes before you plan to drive. “Start your engine and turn on the heater to the maximum setting to absorb excess moisture with hot air,” he says. Then, turn on the air conditioner to help dry the water from the melting ice. Lastly, open the car windows to let cold air come in and further help dry the melting ice. What are other ways of getting ice off your windshield? Wiper fluid Before winter begins, you can change your wiper fluid to a formula suited for cold weather, according to Asch. “This winter formula has de-icing properties that can help melt snow and ice on your windshield and prevent your windshield washer system from freezing,” he says. Another option is to put the wiper fluid in a spray bottle and spray that on the ice to help with melting. Windshield wipers Asch also recommends replacing your windshield wipers every six months to ensure they are in working condition and are effective at getting rid of light snow and other debris. Additionally, you should leave your wipers up during the winter to prevent them from sticking to your windshield because of ice.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Thomas Patterson is director of new product development and technical training at Glass Doctor.

Elliott Asch is the assistant vice president of recalibration services at auto glass repair brand Safelite.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about several home products and appliances. I’ve also previously written about winter supplies and appliances, including snow blowers and snow shovels.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.