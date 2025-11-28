Cyber Monday is winding down, but retailers are offering notable deals on subscription services. You’ll also find sales on beauty, tech, home goods and more — many of which run through Cyber Monday.

I cover the biggest sales of the year as a writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best Cyber Monday subscription service deals — each one I recommend below is highly rated and 20% off or more. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months or the lowest price ever. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday subscription service deals

Hulu’s Black Friday offering gives you both Hulu and Disney+ for nearly half off. The bundle is normally $38, but new and returning customers can get it for $20 a month for a full year. With this deal, you get Hulu with ads. You can also download content on both platforms to watch when you don’t have access to WiFi.

Now through the end of the year, you can get four months of Spotify for $0 a month; after that, it reverts to the current price of $11.99 a month. The offer is only available for new Premium Individual plans.

Through the end of the year, you can sign up for YouTube TV’s base plan for $73 a month (normally $83) and get $10 off. The offer is available only to new customers. With this base plan, you get access to hundreds of live channels, unlimited DVR space and up to six household accounts.

Using your Prime Membership, you can sign up for Apple TV for $6 for the first six months. After that, the price increases to $12 a month. With an Apple TV subscription, you will get access to hundreds of movies and shows, as well as original series.

Starz is offering new and returning subscribers a deal where they can pay $3 a month for the first three months, after which their subscription will auto-renew to the normal price of $9.99 a month unless cancelled. Starz gives you access to original programming, as well as a number of popular movies.

Through December 1, new and returning customers can sign up for HBO Max for $2.99 a month (normally $10.99 a month) for the first 12 months. The basic plan comes with ads and you can stream on two devices at once.

Through Amazon Prime Video, you can sign up for the ad-free version of AMC+ for $1.75 for the first two months, after which the price increases to $6.99. With this subscription, you get access to six live channels, including AMC, Sundance and IFC Films. You can also watch hundreds of movies.

Sports fans can get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited for $29.99 a month for 12 months before it auto-renews to the regular bundle price (currently starting at $35.99). ESPN Unlimited includes NFL and college football, WWE live events, NBA and WNBA, NHL and more, as well as SportsCenter and College GameDay.

The service grants you access to live TV and has three levels of service. Their select package gives you access to 10 channels, the blue package gives you access to over 30 channels and the orange package gives you access to over 40 channels. Right now, you can get a the orange and blue combo package — giving you access to over 70 channels — for $33 a month (normally $66 a month).

With the holidays around the corner, consider a Hallmark+ subscription for access to all sorts of feel-good movies and series.. Amazon Prime members can access the channel for $2 a month for the first two months. After that, the price increases to the regular $7.99 a month.

Like period romances? Or do you prefer thrilling mysteries? PBS Masterpiece gives you access to award-winning British series. Right now, you can sign up for $1.75 a month for the first two months. After that, the price increases to $6.99 a month.

Stream popular British television shows through BritBox that may otherwise be tough to access. With a subscription through Prime Video, pay $2.75 for the first two months before the price increases to $11.

Get (or gift) more than 200 classes on cooking, photography, interior design and more with an annual Masterclass subscription, which is 50% off through Monday. That takes the price from $120 to $60, and includes access to the mobile and TV apps as well as downloadable class workbooks.

BET+ gets you access to thousands of episodes and movies — plus, there are limited ads and two people can stream simultaneously. Right now, through your Prime membership, you can pay $1.50 for the first two months, before the price increases to the normal $6 per month.

Stream Anime shows and movies with Crunchyroll. Right now, sign up for a Mega Fan account for $3 for the first two months for full access to Crunchyroll’s library and the ability to download content and access to games. After two months, the price will increase to $12.

Through your Amazon Prime account, you can subscribe to PBS Kids for $1.25 a month for the first two months, then $4.99 a month after that.

Now through Tuesday, you can get any monthly Paramount+ plan for $2.99 for the first two months, then it switches to the full subscription price (depending on the plan, it starts at $7.99 a month). The offer is open to both new and former subscribers, and the plans include Showtime and live sports.

Listen to a vast library of audiobooks with Audible, which gives you the first three months of a Premium Plus membership for $0.99 a month and includes a $20 Audible credit (which you can use to buy titles). After that, it goes back up to $14.95 a month.

FuboTV has a library of channels that air both regional and international sports games. Right now, you can get FuboTV Pro for $55 for your first month (normally $85). With this plan, you get 249 channels, including ESPN Unlimited.

Sign up for MGM+ through Prime Video Channels for $1.99 a month for the first two months and get access to thousands of classic movies. After that, the price will increase to $7.99 a month. This offer ends on December 1st.

The Criterion Channel is a mecca for classic, indie and international films, and now, you can get 25% off your first year with the code BLACKFRIDAY25. The deal is only for an annual subscription, bringing it from $99.99 to $74.99.

Stream live TV with Frndly, which has more than 50 live and on-demand channels (including Lifetime, A&E and Hallmark) and unlimited DVR, for $0.99 a month for the first three months. It then goes back to regular plan pricing, which starts at $6.99 a month.

Best Cyber Monday streaming device sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday streaming device sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

How I found the best Cyber Monday subscription service deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, including products the NBC Select staff tested firsthand. I vetted each deal to make sure it’s 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to prioritize highlighting products that are at their lowest price in at least three months or lowest price ever.

I also wrote about every deal in this article and worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices. For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I also cover topics like beauty, wellness and home. Prior to Cyber Monday, I sorted through subscription service sales across retailers to find worthwhile discounts you should know about.

