There’s no shortage of Bombas fans at NBC Select. The brand’s performance socks won a 2024 Wellness Award, we regularly rely on its grippy socks for pilates and its slippers for keeping our feet cozy at home. Now, Bombas is taking its comfortable footwear a step further by launching its first shoe outside of slippers: the Friday Slide. It’s available in men’s and women’s sizes and it’s exactly what you’ll want to slip your feet into during the warmer months ahead. Below, we break down what to know about the new release; we’ll update this story with more information once we’ve tried the slides, too.

The Friday Slide has a minimalist open-toe design with two straps that rest across the top of the foot. It’s made from water-resistant EVA, a lightweight plastic that’s soft and flexible. That means you can wear the slides to the beach or pool without worrying about getting them wet, and since they weigh between 8 ounces (the smallest women’s size) and 13 ounces (the largest men’s size) inside their included mesh bag, you can easily throw them in a tote without feeling weighed down. Bombas is not alone in using EVA for its shoes; it’s a popular material for flip flops and sandals — Birkenstocks uses it for its Arizona Essentials shoe and Crocs uses it for its Classic Clogs.

The slides also have a cushioned footbed, which contours to the shape of your foot and offers arch support, as well as a textured outsole that add grip, according to the brand.

The Friday Slides are only available in whole sizes, so if you’re between two sizes, Bombas recommends sizing up. The shoes come in black, yellow, dark olive (green) and soft white, plus Coco Plum (purple) in women’s sizes, and blue in men’s sizes.

Bombas, which donates a pair of socks to homeless shelters for each pair purchased, is extending that program to its Friday Slides. Socks continue to be the most requested clothing item in homeless shelters, according to Bombas, so for every pair of slides purchased, the brand donates a pair of socks.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at NBC Select who writes about footwear, including stories on women’s walking shoes, running shoes, training shoes and arch types. For this article, she referenced NBC Select’s previous Bombas coverage and reviewed the brand’s website for details about the Friday Slide.

