A good pair of slippers should act as a cozy foot warmer while you’re at home, and should also be durable enough to withstand a quick walk outside to take out the trash or grab the mail. But beyond their warmth and convenience, slippers serve an important purpose: To minimize the stress of walking barefoot on hard surfaces, says Dr. Miguel Cunha, a podiatrist at Gotham Footcare in New York City.

“The most important part of a building is the foundation, and in terms of your body, that foundation is your feet,” Cunha says. The right pair of slippers supports your heels and arches, and provides a cushioned place for your feet to rest while walking around or standing for long periods of time.“If your feet lack proper support in a slipper, it can translate upwards and affect your ankles, knees or back,” he says.

To help you purchase slippers that are equal parts cozy and functional, we talked to podiatrists about what we should look for when shopping. We also rounded up slippers for men and women across price ranges and styles.

How we picked the best slippers

Material : Slippers are often made with a combination of materials. If you prefer a warm and cozy feel, consider options that are made of wool or suede. If you want a slipper that provides more support and comfort as you walk, look for a pair with memory foam or EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), according to Cunha.

: Slippers are often made with a combination of materials. If you prefer a warm and cozy feel, consider options that are made of wool or suede. If you want a slipper that provides more support and comfort as you walk, look for a pair with memory foam or EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), according to Cunha. Support : Adequate arch and heel support is important when buying slippers, according to our experts. However, since everyone’s feet are different, you may have to try different pairs to figure out what feels best for you. One way to determine if your foot will be supported in your slippers is by checking to see if it has the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance/Approval. When you see that seal, it means the brand submitted data and other materials to the APMA and the organization determined that the product promotes foot health.

: Adequate arch and heel support is important when buying slippers, according to our experts. However, since everyone’s feet are different, you may have to try different pairs to figure out what feels best for you. One way to determine if your foot will be supported in your slippers is by checking to see if it has the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance/Approval. When you see that seal, it means the brand submitted data and other materials to the APMA and the organization determined that the product promotes foot health. Style: When shopping for slippers, think function over fashion, says Dr. Michael Trepal, a podiatrist and professor at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine’s Department of Surgery. But you should also like how they look, so it’s best to strike a balance between the two. Some slippers come with an open heel, enclosed heel or in boot form.

When shopping for slippers, think function over fashion, says Dr. Michael Trepal, a podiatrist and professor at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine’s Department of Surgery. But you should also like how they look, so it’s best to strike a balance between the two. Some slippers come with an open heel, enclosed heel or in boot form. Price: Slippers can range in price depending on function and material. Slippers designed for in-house use only tend to be lower in price, while shoes that can be used both indoors and outdoors may have a higher price point.

The best unisex slippers in 2024

Ugg Tasman slippers — which come in men’s and women’s sizes — are a go-to for NBC Select staff. The slippers are lined with sheepskin and wool, providing a plush home for your feet. They have a durable, grippy outsole made of either rubber or the brand’s SugarSole material (derived from sugarcane), making them suitable for indoor and outdoor wear. While the Ugg Tasman has a slip-on design, the heel area cups your foot enough to ensure that the slippers don’t slip off while you’re walking, says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. You can purchase the Ugg Tasman in colors like Chestnut, Naval Blue, Dark Grey and Black. There is also a platform version available.

The Parachute Waffle Bootie is both warm and cozy, which is why it’s a NBC Select staff favorite. Although they make your feet feel warm, they don’t cause any discomfort or overheating, in our experience. “I accidentally fall asleep in my slippers because I get in bed without realizing anything is on my feet because they’re so comfortable,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. The booties are made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and have a slip-resistant rubber outsole. “I love that they offer the support of a boot but are still easy to slip on and off,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio.

For those who prefer a secure fit without the boot style, these Bomba slippers are the ones for you. They slip on like a sock without the tight compression, which can cause discomfort and they reach your ankles helping them to stay put as you walk and move, says Rodriguez. The bottom of the warm and fuzzy slippers have grippers to help with traction and prevent you from slipping and falling, according to the brand. They are available in men’s sizes, boot style and if you prefer extra support, double cushioning as well.

OOFOS makes highly supportive slippers that help reduce stress on your feet, knees and ankles while increasing stability, according to Cunha. It’s made with the OOFOS proprietary OOfoam, which cushions feet and absorbs impact while you’re walking, according to the brand. You can purchase them in men’s and women’s sizes in colors like Black, Light Grey, Tawny and Beige.

These thermal slippers from North Face are made with insulated materials to help your feet retain warmth and are a favorite of NBC Select’s manager of editorial operations, Shari Uyehara. They have a fleece collar lining, a water-resistant upper and rubber outsole, so you can wear the shoes indoors or outdoors. The heel collapses to help you easily put the slippers on or take them off, according to the brand. The slippers are available in men’s and women’s sizes and you can purchase them in nine colors.

These slippers come recommended by NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman, who compares these shoes to a fused version of a puffer jacket and classic slipper. “They’re ideal if you need to slip them on for a run to the store or a quick dog walk around the block,” says Bowman. They can be worn indoors and outdoors, are water resistant and the down fill provides insulation during colder days, according to the brand.

Best men’s slippers in 2024

These Ugg Ascot Slippers feel like they’re hugging your feet when you slip them on, according to CNBC Select editor James Ellis. The loafer-style slipper has a rubber sole so that you can wear them indoors and outdoors, and they’re lined with wool. The slippers also have a foam footbed to support your feet. They come in colors like Chestnut, Black, Sand and Grey, and you can purchase them in standard or wide widths.

Muk Luks’ Abbott Slipper makes a great gift for brothers, in Malin’s experience. They’re lined with wool and faux fur and have a rubber sole that protects feet indoors and outdoors. The slide-on slipper’s upper is made from 100% cow suede, according to the brand. You can purchase a pair in Camel, Mahogany and Ebony colors.

If you want a pair to wear indoors or for a quick errand out, consider these polyester fleece lined slippers which have a lightweight rubber outsole. The fleece keeps your feet warm and the EVA foam insole and midsole gives a cushioned and supportive feel, according to the brand. These slippers are easy to slip on and off, but they run in whole sizes so if you have a half size, consider sizing up, according to L.L. Bean. These shoes are also available in women’s sizing as well.

Spenco’s Men’s Supreme Slipper has a leather upper and is lined with faux fur. Its food bed offers orthotic-grade arch support and is designed to cup the heel, according to the brand. The shoe’s non-slip outsole creates traction on indoor and outdoor surfaces. You can purchase the shoes in seven colors including Chocolate, Black and Bison.

Best women’s slippers in 2024

To reduce stress on the feet, this slipper’s footbed hugs the sole and cushions the ball of your feet. It also offers arch support and has a deep heel cup, according to the brand. The slippers are lined with faux fur and have a rubber outsole for indoor or outdoor wear. You can purchase them in a variety of colors and styles, like Blue Plaid, Cloud Pink, Light Grey Suede and more.

Experts told us open-toe slippers like these may be beneficial if your feet tend to get hot while wearing shoes. Revitalign’s slippers have an orthotic-grade footbed that’s wrapped with blended wool for added comfort, according to the brand. They’re designed with a sheepskin suede upper and a shearling lining. The slippers also come with a textured rubber outsole for indoor or outdoor wear.

“I have had these moccasins for years and each winter, I fall more in love with them,” says former NBC Select editor Christina Colizza. “They’re warm without being too hot or stuffy and their rubber bottom keeps me from slipping. Over time they’ve definitely shown their age, but a quick trip to the dry cleaners keeps them looking clean and fresh, if not a little lived-in.” The slippers are made from sheepskin and are fur-lined, plus they have a contoured memory foam footbed to support feet. The slippers’ durable rubber outsole also makes them suitable to wear indoors and outdoors.

Malin bought these boot-style slippers from Minnetonka because they cover her ankles and keep them warm, which she especially appreciates during the colder months. The slippers are made from leather and have a sheepskin lining, plus a cushioned footbed. You can fold the collar up or down, and wear the slippers indoors and outdoors since they have a solid rubber outsole. You can purchase the slippers in standard and wide widths and Grey Suede, Black and Golden Tan colors.

If you prefer the classic slipper look but with extra support, consider these slippers, which come recommended by NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. The memory foam layer is genuinely cushioning, according to Schenider. “I also run super hot, so I never want slippers that are overly fuzzy that will make me feel like I’m overheating. These are it,” says Schneider.

How to shop for slippers

Instead of reaching for the first pair of slippers that catch your eye, experts suggest considering the following factors to help narrow down your options.

Material

Like many of the slippers on our list, you’ll find a combination of materials in a singular slipper and that’s because certain materials are great for specific parts of the shoe. Cunha explains the many materials you might see on or inside of your slippers.

Suede: This material is an option for those looking for something soft and comfortable, however it is not the best material to wick away moisture.

This material is an option for those looking for something soft and comfortable, however it is not the best material to wick away moisture. Wool: If you live in colder climates or want lots of insulation and warmth, consider choosing a slipper with wool lining. The wool is also effective at wicking away moisture and keeps your feet comfortable.

If you live in colder climates or want lots of insulation and warmth, consider choosing a slipper with wool lining. The wool is also effective at wicking away moisture and keeps your feet comfortable. Cotton : Cotton is not as soft as suede and is not as effective as wool at moisture-wicking. However, the cotton lining is highly breathable and comfortable which makes it an ideal material if your feet run hot or if you live in humid environments.

: Cotton is not as soft as suede and is not as effective as wool at moisture-wicking. However, the cotton lining is highly breathable and comfortable which makes it an ideal material if your feet run hot or if you live in humid environments. Polyester: Polyester is known for its durability. This material does not stretch, shrink, or wrinkle easily and is often blended with other materials to provide strength and longevity.

Polyester is known for its durability. This material does not stretch, shrink, or wrinkle easily and is often blended with other materials to provide strength and longevity. Nylon: This material is resilient, fast drying, and typically used to provide durability and strength.

This material is resilient, fast drying, and typically used to provide durability and strength. Memory Foam: Memory foam molds to the anatomy of the foot and is typically used in insoles for customized support and cushioning as it helps relieve pressure and distribute weight evenly across the foot.

Memory foam molds to the anatomy of the foot and is typically used in insoles for customized support and cushioning as it helps relieve pressure and distribute weight evenly across the foot. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate: Commonly referred to as EVA, this material is often found in the midsoles since it’s lightweight, shock-absorbing and provides comfort and cushioning.

Commonly referred to as EVA, this material is often found in the midsoles since it’s lightweight, shock-absorbing and provides comfort and cushioning. Rubber: Rubber is typically used on the outsoles to provide protection and shock absorption of the foot as well as grip and traction of the sole.

The American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance/Approval

Brands can submit their podiatric products like shoes, socks and insoles to APMA and a group of APMA podiatrists will evaluate them. The APMA then gives out its Seal of Acceptance/Approval to products it deems to promote foot health and allow for normal foot function when used.

Cunha recommended looking for the APMA Seal of Acceptance/Approval when shopping for slippers. He said the seal provides an extra layer of assurance that the shoes support your feet and have been reviewed by medical professionals. However, this does not mean that slippers without the APMA Seal are ineffective — it just means brands may have not submitted their products for the organization to review.

Heel and arch support

Cunha recommends buying slippers that fully enclose your heel, as they’re the most supportive and secure. The second best option is a slipper with a heel strap, which does not fully enclose your heel, but does prevent the shoe from slipping off while you’re walking around.

Backless slippers are the least secure option and can easily slip off, potentially causing injury, Cunha says. However, some slippers with the APMA Seal are backless, and slippers with an enclosed heel are usually harder to put on and take off, according to Trepal. If someone’s mobility is limited, they might prefer a backless slipper, which is easier to put on.

Additionally, you want a slipper that’s well-padded and cushioned and hugs your arches, according to Cunha. Slippers should also be semi-rigid, meaning they’re not flimsy in the middle. “They shouldn’t bend in half because then you don’t have any arch support, which defeats the purpose of the slipper,” Cunha says.

Proper fit

Like any shoes you wear, slippers must fit properly. Footwear that’s too tight can lead to pain or rub against your skin and create cuts or blisters, while footwear that’s too large often causes people to overgrip their toes to keep it on. “That repetitive toe gripping can lead to fatigue, muscle spasms and plantar fasciitis, as well as the formation of hammertoes,” Cunha says.

If you’re unsure about your shoe size or are between sizes, Cunha recommends trying slippers on at the end of the day, when your feet are their most swollen. “Fluid retention in your feet is most prominent at the end of the day, so trying slippers on when your feet are the most swollen will allow you to buy the most comfortable pair,” he says. “If they feel comfortable at the end of the day, they’re most likely going to feel comfortable at the beginning of and during the day.”

Open-toe versus closed-toe slippers

Opting for open-toes versus closed-toe slippers is largely a personal preference, experts told us. But if your feet tend to get hot or sweaty, open-toed slippers may be beneficial. It’s important to keep in mind that if you’re wearing an open-toed slipper, your toes are not protected if you stub them or drop something on them, Trepal says.

Should you wear slippers at home?

Wearing slippers at home is a good idea, so long as they fit properly, according to experts. This is because slippers support your feet and eliminate the stress of walking barefoot on hard surfaces. They can also protect you from picking up infections, bacteria or fungi that may be on the floor — as well as cutting your feet on splinters, glass or other sharp objects — specifically if you’re walking around communal spaces and high-traffic areas, like the hallways in an apartment building or dorm, according to Trepal.

Slippers are also designed to increase friction between your feet and the floor, Trepal says. This added traction is especially important when you’re walking on slippery surfaces, as well as if you have an unsteady gait.

What is the difference between house shoes and slippers?

The terms house shoes and slippers are used interchangeably and the difference in support depends on the individual design, brand, or what someone considers a house shoe, according to Cunha. For instance, some people may call a sneaker a house shoe that provides more support and comfort than a slipper, however others may consider it an outdoor shoe. The distinction between both lies in the construction and materials used and whether they are designed to prioritize support or comfort, says Cunha.

How often do you need to replace slippers?

Slippers should be replaced every six months to two years depending on the comfort and breakdown of the slipper from wear and tear, says Cunha. Overtime, the materials of the slipper will lose cushion, support, and traction, which may impact proper foot health.

Repeated use of slippers will cause a breakdown of the slipper, which is bad for your feet because it allows your foot to collapse. The collapse can lead to a tremendous amount of stress not only to the foot but to the rest of the body, according to Cunha.

