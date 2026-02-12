When it’s cold out, a bold, expertly brewed latte from your local coffee shop makes for the perfect start to an otherwise stressful morning. But if you work from home or just want to make an espresso-based drink from scratch, it helps to invest in one of the best coffee makers to do so. This is why finding a great espresso maker is valuable, and right now, the Breville Bambino Plus — one of the brand’s most compact machines — is a great option, even for beginners. The Bambino is 20% off, which brings it down by about $100. Below, learn about all of the appliance’s features and why it’s the best upgrade to an at-home coffee bar.

4.0-star average rating from 2,640 reviews on Amazon

At only 7.6 x 12.5 x 12.2 inches, the Breville Bambino Plus is wider than the regular Bambino, but it’s still small compared to the brand’s other espresso machines, including the Barista Express and the Barista Touch. This makes it a great option for someone in a small apartment or who has limited counter space around their kitchen. It’s available in six shades (including two types of stainless steel), weighs around 4 pounds and has a milk steaming wand in addition to the espresso maker. The water reservoir on the back has a capacity of 64 ounces, and the machine comes with cleaning tablets to descale and remove mineral buildup.

Aside from steaming, the wand also makes foam by adjusting the temperature (which the regular Bambino doesn’t). The machine is also fast, since it has a heating system that allows it to come to temperature in only a few seconds, according to the brand. Plus, it has buttons on the front that are easy to follow: one for a single shot, one for a double, one for steam and two to monitor the temperature.

Why trust NBC Select?

I'm a commerce editor at NBC Select where I write about deals and sale events daily. I also write explainers and roundups on home and kitchen appliances, including coffee makers, dishwashers, stand mixers and more.

