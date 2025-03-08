Few brands walk the line between style and function like Carhartt does. Initially known for sturdy and durable workwear, the brand has extended its product line with several pieces that are just as sturdy but more appropriate for weekend or casual wear. And right now, a number of those pieces are on sale. One thing to note: Many items on sale only have specific, discontinued colorways on sale.

You can head over to Carhartt’s site now to see all the different clothing and accessories on sale for men, women and kids. But first, check out some of our favorite sale items below.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best deals during Carhartt’s sale

Intended to be worn over a shirt like a light jacket, this overshirt is made from thick cotton with just a bit of stretch. It’s a good piece for transitional weather — like as winter turns to spring, according to the brand. It has a button front and two deep pockets across the chest to store small items.

This sweatshirt is half off if you pick up the peach color. It is available in up to a size 3X and made from stretchy, soft Tencel. The fit is on the roomier side and can be worn layered under a sweater or jacket or on its own.

Keep your feet cool and dry with these merino wool socks. The wool wicks away moisture and regulates temperature, and they have a mesh instep to further increase the breathability, according to the brand. The socks also have extra toe, heel and arch cushioning for added comfort.

This casual chambray shirt is on sale in two plaid colors — red and cream. The button down shirt is made from 100% cotton and has two flap chest pockets with button closures. It is available in regular and tall fits and goes up to a 4X.

Stay cozy with this fleece pullover, which the brand rates as having a warmth level of two (their scale goes up to four). Its drawcord hem can be tightened to keep out cold air. This pullover is available in regular, tall and 4X sizes.

One of the brand’s more popular items, this unisex cuffed beanie is half off if you buy the frosted balsam color. It’s made from an acrylic rib knit and has a fold up cuff with a Carhartt patch. The hat is also machine washable, making it easy to care for.

More Carhartt deals to shop

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have covered major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.