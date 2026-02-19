One of the many reasons I love Carhartt’s timeless closet staples is their durability. This doesn’t just apply to the brand’s popular hoodies and sweatshirts. The accessories, like hats and wallets, have lasting power too. Plus, the brand sells boots that are perfect for walking through snow and rain. Right now, the brand is having a winter sale with many of these items and more on sale for up to 50% off.

Below, I rounded up some of the best deals from Carhartt’s Winter Sale, including highly reviewed products.

The best deals from Carhartt’s Winter Sale

4.8-star average rating from 3,627 reviews at Carhartt

This popular hoodie is made from a combination of cotton and polyester, and has a water-repellent finish, according to the brand. The hoodie is lined with jersey material and has adjustable drawstrings on the sides. The hem and the cuffs also have a flexible rib-knit, blocking out wind and drafts. It also has front and inside pockets.

4.9-star average rating from 12 reviews at Carhartt

A quilted button-down jacket with a front pocket, the Rain Defender is made from a cotton and polyester blend. It has a relaxed fit and snap closures on the cuffs. In addition to the pocket on the chest, it has two pockets on the front and a pocket on the inside of the jacket. It’s also available in both regular and tall sizes.

5-star average rating from 12 reviews at Carhartt

This fleece sweatshirt has an oversized fit, making it perfect for loungewear. It’s made from a fast-drying material that helps repel sweat and regulate body temperature, according to the brand. It has vents on the side for breathability, a front pocket and rib-knit cuffs and hem to block wind.

5-star average rating from 3 reviews at Carhartt

One of the brand’s many casual baseball caps, the Canvas Mesh-Back Dog Patch Cap is made from polyester and cotton-washed canvas material. It has a sweatband at the top, a structured visor and a medium profile. It also has a snap closure on the back and a mesh material to help encourage breathability.

More deals from Carhartt’s Winter Sale

