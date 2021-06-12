Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With Father’s Day approaching, you want to show the father or father figure in your life how much they mean to you. Perhaps your father might want to sink into a book on the beach or upgrade his ear buds for easy listening during summer walks. Maybe your dad picked up a new hobby like sewing or gardening during the pandemic. Below, we highlight 12 options under $25 that will suit any Dad and make yours feel special this June.

Best affordable Father’s Day gifts

To help you find a meaningful gift for dad without breaking the bank, we rounded up this list of affordable Father’s Day gifts under $25 based on high ratings and Select reader interest. We also included some of our favorite products from our shopping guides.

A little bit of self-care can go a long way. O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream can help your dad keep his skin from drying out while working around the house. The moisturizing hand cream, originally designed for rancher Bill O’Keeffe by his daughter Tara, will provide a layer of protection to his knuckles, cuticles and finger joints, the brand says. You can also find it in a pack of three. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 56,000 reviews on Amazon.

This Grillart brush is one of our favorite items for grill cleaning and was one of our bestselling recommendations in May 2022. Unlike typical grill brush bristles, the Grillart’s malleable stainless steel scrubbers can fit between grill grates and won’t end up getting into your food, the brand says. The brush also comes with a scraper attached. It has a 4.3-star rating from over 7,500 reviews on Amazon.

Give your grill-loving dad an assist before dinner with Bear Paws Shredder Claws. According to the brand, he can grab the heat-resistant handles without gloves, use the sharp tines to shred a brisket or pork shoulder and then move everything over to a serving platter. When he’s done, the claws can be rinsed and put in the dishwasher, the brand says. They have a 4.7-star rating from over 23,000 reviews on Amazon.

Hori-Hori knives have helpful measurement markings so you can measure soil depth, experts told us in our guide to weeding tools. This 7.5-inch knife has a Japanese stainless steel blade that’s resistant to both scratches and rust, the brand says. It has an average rating of 4.9 starts from over 5,900 reviews on Amazon.

One of our favorite lunch boxes, the PackIt lunch box has freezable gel within its walls, so it functions like a cooler to keep your lunch fresh, without any ice packs necessary. It measures 8.25 inches tall, 10 inches wide and 4.25 inches deep — it also comes with a handle that you can attach to your larger bags (like backpacks). The lunchbox comes in over a dozen designs, including Tie Dye Sorbet, Desert Oasis and more. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 10,000 reviews on Amazon.

This tiny puffer jacket-like beer koozie will keep your Dad’s beer cold and hands dry, the brand says. There’s also a slim can parka option if he is a seltzer or sparkling water drinker. They have an average rating of 4.96 stars from over 160 reviews on Uncommon Goods.

The best part of dad’s morning may be his cup of joe, and this affordable pour over coffee maker is one of our favorite manual coffee brewers. It comes with a carafe that holds 6 cups of coffee, a pour over cone made from BPA-free plastic, a scoop and five filters. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 2,900 reviews.

Select editor Justin Krajeski loves his Smartish wallet and phone case — “When I’m running out the door,” he said, “Smartish’s Wallet Slayer simplifies my scurrying.” He highlighted its ability to hold the three cards he needs for his day — credit card, driver’s license and metrocard — so he doesn’t have to remember a separate wallet. Krajeski also called out the hole in the back of the case, which “allows you to push one of your cards out of the slot in the back and easily get it into your hands.” It has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 3,800 reviews on Amazon.

Cocktail making is a lot more convenient with the W&P Craft Cocktail Kit. The Old Fashioned kit contains demerara sugar, bitters, a bar spoon and muddler and a pair of linen coasters for two drinks. Dad just has to add the bourbon. There are also kits to make a gin and tonic, hot toddy, margarita, Moscow Mule, or Bloody Mary. It has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 1,000 reviews.

A game of cards can be a nice way to spend quiet, quality time with dad. The Minimalist National Park Playing Cards have illustrations of national parks on each card and are plastic-coated, which the brand says can keep the ends from bending and prevent water from ruining the cards.

One of our favorite emergency flashlights, this Vont flashlight provides over 20,000 hours of battery life. The brand says that it’s built to withstand severe weather or damage — Vont submerged the flashlight in water, froze it and even ran over it with a truck to test its endurance. It has five light settings: low, medium, high, SOS and strobe, as well as an adjustable beam width. The flashlight has an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 12,000 reviews on Amazon.

This coat rack is one of our favorite closet organizing tools. Whether your dad prefers sport coats or hoodies, this rack comes with five tri-hooks — allowing for 15 individual hooks in total. The 16-inch long rack comes with all the hardware you need to mount the rack to the wall, so you won’t need to shop for extra parts. It’s available in four different colors: white, black, bronze and silver. The coat rack has an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 2,200 reviews on Amazon.

