There are a lot of great winter apparel brands to choose from, but few are as affordable and reliable as Columbia. The retailer sells just about everything you might want when stocking up on must-have winter items, including jackets, coats, pullovers, footwear, boots, socks and a lot more. Right now, the brand is having its annual Winter Sale, which means all of the aforementioned product categories are on sale for up to 40% off. Below, I rounded up some of the best deals to shop during the sale.

The best deals from Columbia’s Annual Winter Sale

4.6-star average rating from 362 reviews at Columbia

This jacket is available in more than five sizes and has a ventilated lining on the inside that helps keep you warm without making you feel overheated. It has a water-repellent layer on the outside, an attached hood and pockets on the outside and inside. It’s also machine washable in cold water and can go in the dryer, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,828 reviews at Columbia

This is a lightweight jacket combined with a pullover. It’s made of a flexible material that makes it easy and comfortable to move in. It also has a water-resistant layer on the outside and a drawstring hem to help block out wind and rain. It has multiple pockets and is machine washable in cold water, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 93 reviews at Columbia

This jacket has pockets for your phone and other personal items. It has a comfortable and warm fleece material on the outside, and the ends of the sleeves have stretchy, flexible binding, which helps to keep out wind and rain, according to the brand. It’s also machine washable in cold water and safe to throw in the dryer.

4.6-star average rating from 799 reviews at Columbia

This is a great sweatshirt on its own for mild weather or as a mid-layer for especially cold days. It has a flexible waistband that keeps out elements and is available in small, medium, large, extra-large and double extra-large.

4.6-star average rating from 62 reviews at Columbia

Introduce this pullover to your winter wardrobe. It has buttons that snap closed about a quarter of the way at the top and is made of a warm fleece material that’s comfortable by itself — though this would also be great under a large winter jacket. It’s also machine washable in cold water and dryer-safe, according to the brand.

More deals from Columbia’s Annual Winter Sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily, including Amazon Prime Day and holidays. I write about sales at REI, Home Depot, Levi’s, Lowe’s and more.

