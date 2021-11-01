Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Between early Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and the greater holiday shopping season, retailers face busy months ahead amid global supply chain issues. Some, like Amazon, are taking extra steps to ensure gifts get to shoppers on time, like increasing warehouse inventory, transportation and staffing.

Experts previously told us they recommend looking for gifts early in case of delays, so we rounded up items for husbands, moms and other people on your list, as well as gift baskets and Advent calendars. Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Select readers' favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Adidas launches true-wireless headphones collection

Adidas’ true-wireless headphone collection features the Z.N.E. 01 and Z.N.E. 01 ANC models, which are now available for purchase. It also includes the FWD-02 Sport, which will launch later this year. All three models come with charging cases.

These earbuds offer five hours of play time per charge and IPX4 sweat and splash resistance. You can charge them wirelessly or using a USB-C cable. You can tap the earbuds to control music, as well as answer and end calls.

You can switch between active noise canceling and awareness modes with these earbuds, and they sport IPX5 sweat and water resistance. The headphones give you four and a half hours of playtime per charge and come with small, medium and large ear tips. You can control and customize the headphones using the companion app. They’re available in two colors: Night Grey and Light Grey (coming soon).

The 6-quart Instant Pot Pro Plus is Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing you to wirelessly operate it through the Instant Brands Connect app. You can follow recipes through the app, which will program the appliance and walk you through each step. The app also allows you to wirelessly release steam, or you can do it manually via the control panel. The brand said this Instant Pot is the most powerful model yet, at 1500 watts, and it offers programs like canning, steaming, sautéing and more. Its stainless steel inner cooking pot can be used inside the appliance or on its own — it’s stovetop- and oven-safe. The cooking pot, pressure cooking rack and lid are dishwasher-safe.

This GoPro-like device, the Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled Action 2, is what DJI says is its most powerful action camera yet. It shoots video at up to 4K and 120fps in modes like time-lapse, slow motion and zoom, and offers a wide 155-degree field of view. The camera’s HorizonSteady feature keeps footage level while filming, and it corrects camera shake and rotation in real time. It boasts a touchscreen made from Gorilla Glass and has a IP68 rating, making it dust-resistant as well as water-resistant up to 10 meters deep. The camera also features a microphone with intelligent audio, which adjusts how it records sound depending on how you’re filming. It offers up to 70 minutes of battery life on a single charge, and thanks to its magnetic design, you can connect the camera to a variety of accessories, like a Power Module, Front Touchscreen Module and more.

Anker’s MagGo collection features six products compatible with Apple MagSafe technology, available in multiple colors. The line includes a magnetic battery that snaps onto the back of your phone and has a built-in foldable flap that acts as a stand. Anker launched multiple wireless charger stands you can use to power your phone and stand it up during video calls, as well as a phone grip. Its charging station has USB-C and USB-A ports in addition to a wireless charging pad that can charge up to eight devices simultaneously. Anker also introduced a car charger that doubles as a stand. All products are currently available to purchase except the MagGo 633, a wireless charging stand, which you’ll be able to buy later this year.

More shopping news and launches

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.