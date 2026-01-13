When sales on skin care — like the Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event, happening now — come around, I love stocking up on my faves. One of my longest-running skin care rebuys is the CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. It’s great for hydration, soothes sensitive skin and, best of all, is on sale for 50% right now at Ulta — but only for today.

CosRx’s Snail Mucin Essence is one of our favorite snail mucin products, and has been a staple in my personal skin care routine for years. It uses snail secretion and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, and arginine (which is an amino acid) to help firm skin and reduce the look of any fine lines. I initially purchased the essence back in 2018, and it hasn’t left my rotation since my first use — not only does it soften my skin and help to clear up texture on my forehead, but it’s also quick to absorb, making it easy to add in between other steps of my routine. It’s especially great for soothing my skin after more aggressive treatments, such as a retinol or peels.

