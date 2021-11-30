Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Cyber Monday is almost over: To help readers tailor their Cyber Monday shopping lists, we’ve gathered deals and sales from popular retailers and are recommending our favorite discounts during the holidays. We used price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’d get noteworthy savings.

Cyber Monday 2021: Tech sales from Microsoft, Samsung and more

We've compiled this list of Cyber Monday tech sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Cyber Monday 2021: Tech deals on TVs, laptops and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday tech deals, comparing the current prices against price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon

We previously mentioned Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices as notable for their Alexa voice features in our guide to streaming devices in 2020. According to Amazon, this new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and is 40 percent more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 1,900 reviews at Best Buy

We included a previous version of the Macbook Pro in our guide to laptops in 2020, and the 13-inch version is solid for mobile use, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. This Macbook Pro has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Lowest price in 2021, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from over 26,000 reviews on Amazon

According to Garmin, this watch was built to the 810G U.S. Military standard for water, thermal and shock resistance. It has a three-axis compass, barometric altimeter and three navigation systems (GPS, Galileo and Glonass). The company says that the watch can monitor your stress, activity and heart rate.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 229 reviews on Amazon

This 65-inch 4K ultra HD TV is Amazon’s first “hands-free” TV — according to Amazon, you can use voice controls without the need for a voice remote. It uses the Fire TV smart TV platform and according to Amazon, you can video call from your TV using Alexa Communications.

Lowest price since July, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from over 9,000 reviews on Amazon

Google says you can control your home’s temperature from your phone and schedule heating and cooling with this Nest smart thermostat. It also turns off when you leave to save energy. According to Google, it doesn’t need a C wire to work in most homes.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from nearly 13,000 reviews on Amazon

These smart light bulbs are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home — from which you can turn lights on and off, dim or brighten light and adjust the color all using voice commands. The lights can shine over 16 million different colors.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 31,000 reviews on Amazon

This tablet has 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. It has a 10.1-inch, 1080p display and comes with hands-free Alexa. According to Amazon, it has 12 hours of battery life.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from over 27,000 reviews on Amazon

According to Beats, these wireless earbuds provide up to 12 hours of listening on a full battery and are equipped with extended range from Class 1 Bluetooth. They come with the Apple W1 chip that, according to Beats, allows for easy pairing with Apple Devices.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 248 reviews at Best Buy

We highlighted several Canon cameras in our guide to DSLR cameras in 2021. According to Canon, this camera has a 26.2-megapixel resolution CMOS sensor and can take 4K video.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 729 reviews on Amazon

This drone combo from DJI, a brand we highlighted in our guide to drones for beginners, comes with a drone, controller and goggles that allow for a 150-degree field of vision when viewing your flight, according to DJI.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from over 13,000 reviews on Amazon

According to Bose, these noise-canceling earbuds have a battery life of six hours on one charge and are water-, sweat- and weather-resistant. The company also says that the Transparency Mode lets you adjust the level of noise-canceling to allow for different levels of outside noise.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 818 reviews on Amazon

According to Hover-1, this hoverboard has a maximum speed of 7 mph, a range of 10 miles and can travel up inclines as steep as 10 degrees. The company says the hoverboard comes with a self-balancing system and Bluetooth speakers. There’s a mobile app that lets you control the skill level, use GPS functions, play music and control the LED lights, according to Hover-1.

