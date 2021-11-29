Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Now that Cyber Monday is officially here, home and kitchen items are seeing some major discounts across retailers, specifically air fryers. These kitchen gadgets — which have gained popularity in recent years due to their convenience and ease of use — can be a great way to upgrade your kitchen for the new year or a thoughtful gift for those who love to cook. Fortunately, there are plenty of top-rated air fryers across brands that are currently seeing steep discounts at major retailers like Best Buy, Target and Amazon.

As we approach the season of last-minute holiday shopping, experts told us to avoid waiting for better deals to come later during Cyber Week — low inventory, port snarls and ongoing global supply chain issues could cause the air fryer you’re eyeing to go out-of-stock quickly.

To help you narrow down the numerous air fryers deals available now, we compiled sales and deals from top retailers and Select reader favorite brands that we think are worth considering. We also used price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’re getting worthwhile savings.

Cyber Monday 2021: Best air fryer deals to shop now

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on highly rated air fryers, comparing the current prices against price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 1,867 reviews at Kohl’s

With 10 pre-programmed settings, this PowerXL air fryer lets you roast, broil, dehydrate and more while allowing you to easily adjust the temperature to your preference using the LED display. It features a 5-quart capacity, an auto shut-off feature and a dishwasher-safe air frying basket.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 9,020 reviews on Amazon

This 7-quart air fryer from COSORI lets you choose settings and monitor the cooking process using the VeSync app, and it features voice control capabilities using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The air fryer equips 14 preset cooking functions for foods like chicken, steak and vegetables, while the 7-quart capacity can let you cook for up to 6 people, according to the brand. It comes with air frying basket, wire rack, crumb tray, broiler rack, crisper plate and two dehydrating racks.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 24,983 reviews on Amazon

This multifunctional appliance from Instant Pot features two interchangeable and dishwasher-safe lids that can transform the appliance from a pressure cooker to an air fryer. It also has 11 cooking functions that let you do everything from bake and broil to steam and dehydrate. It has built-in safety features, including safe locking and overheat protection, and comes with multiple accessories like a stainless steel rack, multi-level air fryer basket and protective pad and storage cover.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 36,061 reviews on Amazon

The Instant Vortex Plus has a large 10-quart capacity and seven cooking functions to choose from. It also lets you select temperatures between 95 degrees and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, along with several cooking functions for foods like roasted vegetables and cinnamon buns. The air fryer comes with a rotisserie basket, a drip pan, two cooking trays and more.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 2,432 reviews at Best Buy

If you’re hoping to cook two types of foods separately, this air fryer from Ninja has two independent cooking zones equipped with two separate baskets, each with a 4-quart capacity. It also includes a Smart Finish feature that synchronizes the selected settings for each cooking zone so they finish cooking at the same time, as well as a Match Cook setting that lets you copy settings across zones in order to use the full 8-quart capacity.

Lowest price at Home Depot since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 9,663 reviews on Amazon

This highly rated air fryer from Instant Pot has a large 5.7-quart capacity and includes several one-touch customizable programs to cook foods like chicken wings, roasted vegetables and more. It also features a touchscreen display that can show the different stages of cooking.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 5,832 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond

This toaster oven with a built-in air fryer from Cuisinart has a 0.6-cubic-foot interior and a 4-pound capacity, according to the brand. It offers seven cooking functions, including bake, broil, toast and warm. The tabletop toaster oven features a 60-minute timer to control how long you want your food to cook, along with an auto shut-off setting and a toast shade selector. It also comes with an oven rack, baking pan and air frying rack and basket.

Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 1,949 reviews at Kohl's

Ninja’s Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven has eight cooking functions, including bake, toast, broil and keep warm. According to the brand, the appliance can fit a 13-inch pizza or up to nine slices of toast and it can air fry up to 4 pounds of food at a time. The brand says the compact design allows you to flip up the air fryer to free up counter space, while the removable back panel lets you access the interior for easy cleaning.

Lowest price since August, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 9,925 reviews on Amazon

This air fryer and toaster oven combo from COSORI features a Keep Warm setting and 11 cooking functions for foods like pizza, cookies and bagels. You can connect this air fryer to the VeSync app to control the time, temperature and oven light remotely, while also receiving notifications on the status of your food. It also equips voice-control capabilities using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 1,846 reviews on Amazon

The Philips Premium Airfryer has a large 7-quart capacity and features 5 preset settings that grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and more. It also features a digital display that shows you the temperature and time it takes for your chosen setting to prepare the food, which is customized using the dial. The basket is dishwasher-safe and has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 35,961 reviews on Amazon

The Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer has adjustable temperature settings between 170 degrees and 450 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as seven customizable toasting levels for toast, bagels and more. The device also boasts 10 cooking functions and features a large capacity that can fit a 12-inch pizza or a 4-pound chicken, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 386 reviews at Target

Serving as both a pressure cooker and an air fryer, the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe has an 8-quart capacity and lets you utilize 12 programmable cooking functions, including steam, slow cook, saute and more. The included 5-quart airfrying basket — which the brand says can hold a 7-pound chicken — is ceramic-coated, dishwasher-safe and nonstick.

Cyber Monday 2021: Best air fryer sales from Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s and more

We've compiled this list of Cyber Monday air fryer sales based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

