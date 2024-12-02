Cyber Monday may be ending, but retailers are still offering notable deals on streaming subscriptions during the event. You can also find sales on tech, televisions, laptops and more before the night ends.

I frequently cover shopping events as a writer for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Cyber Monday streaming subscription deals actually worth shopping. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday streaming subscription deals

Hulu’s Cyber Monday offering allows you to save 90% a month on their ad-supported monthly membership. Normally $9.99 a month, new and returning customers can pay just 99 cents per month for a full year if they sign up before December 2nd. It's also offering Hulu and Disney+ as a package deal for $2.99 a month for 12 months, after which it returns to $10.99 monthly. With this offering, both services have ads.

Through December 12th, you can sign up for the ad-supported version Max for $2.99 monthly for the first six months. After that, you’ll be automatically switched over to $9.99 a month. With this offer, you can access hundreds of shows and movies and two people can stream simultaneously.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers gain access to 24/7 live news and tens of thousands of shows. For Cyber Monday, they are offering new and former subscribers the chance to sign up for $2.99 a month for two months — after that, your subscription returns to the regular price of $7.99 a month. You can also sign up for a combo of Paramount+ and Showtime for $2.99 a month for two months, after which the price increases to $12.99 monthly.

Save 75% on a year of Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform — which gets you access to hundreds of movies, full seasons on TV shows and Peacock Original series. Sign up for an annual membership using the code REALDEAL and you’ll pay just $19.99 (normally $79.99). You can also use the code REALDEALMONTHLY to pay $1.99 a month for six months, after which the price returns to $7.99 monthly.

The service grants you access to live TV and is offering half off the first month for new customers only. Sign up for Sling TV Orange for $20 for the first month (usually $40) to access 35 channels — including ESPN, Disney and Freeform. Or you can opt for Sling TV Blue for $22.50 for the first month (usually $45) if you want access to 46 channels, including local broadcast networks, Bravo, FX, TLC and more. Want access to both? For a limited time, Sling TV grants access to its Blue and Orange packages for $30 a month instead of the usual $60 they charge.

Sign up for ESPN+ before December 2nd and you can get a full year for the price of nine months — which breaks down to $8.33 per month or $99.99 for the year (normally $119.99). With this streaming service, you can live stream sports like baseball, tennis, basketball and more and watch original ESPN programming, like its popular documentaries.

For a limited time, Starz is offering new and returning subscribers a deal where they can pay $5 a month for the first three months, after which your subscription will auto-renew to the normal price of $9.99 a month unless cancelled. Starz subscribers get access to original programming, as well as a number of hit movies.

With this deal, YouTube TV is offering its service for $23 off its normal price for two months — after that, it reverts back to its normal $72.99 per month fee. The subscription comes with access to more than 100 live-TV channels (like ABC, NBC, Fox and Disney) and can include up to six individual accounts.

Calling all dog parents, this streaming service is intended to keep your pup relaxed and entertained when they’re home alone. A subscription gains you access to hundreds of videos of dogs playing, nature scenes or other animals frolicking, all set to calming music. In addition to these types of videos, there are several dog training videos for pet parents. You can now get an annual membership for $56.24 (usually $74.99).

Ideal for sports fans, FuboTV gains you access to a library of channels that stream both regional and international events. Right now, get FuboTV Pro for $49.99 for your first month (normally $79.99), which includes 207 channels, unlimited cloud DVR and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens.

Love feel-good movies set in small towns? Hallmark+ is the channel for you. Amazon Prime members can access the channel for $2 a month for the first two months. After that, the price increases to the regular $7.99 monthly.

Through Amazon Prime Video, you can sign up for the ad-free version of AMC+ for $2.25 for the first two months, after which the price increases to $8.99 unless you cancel. Don’t mind ads? You also have the option to subscribe to AMC+ with ads for $1.25 a month for two months, after which the price increases to $4.99 a month. Both subscriptions get you access to six live channels, including AMC, Sundance and IFC Films, as well as hundreds of on-demand movies and television shows.

Calling all movie buffs: You can stream MGM+’s thousands of movies, including buzzy films like Challengers and classics like Basic Instinct, through Amazon Prime Video. The ad-free offer starts at $1.75 a month for the first two months before returning to the usual $6.99 a month price.

For a limited time, get BET+ Premium through Prime Video Channels for $2.75 a month for the first two months — then $10.99 a month. The subscription gets you over 4,000 movies and TV shows without ads and the ability to download content to watch on the go.

Right now sign up for Discovery+ with ads for $1.25 a month for the first two months (normally $4.99). If you prefer ad-free, Prime Video is offering a deal for $2.25 a month for the first two months, after that, $8.99 a month for ad-free.

Love a good documentary? Through Dec. 2, you can sign up for PBS Documentaries through Prime Video for $1.25 per month for the first two months, then $4.99 a month unless you cancel.

For $2.50 a month (for the first two months) you can get access to thousands of movies and original TV series by subscribing to Cinemax through Prime Video. After two months, the price increases to $9.99.

This online education platform offers over 200 video lessons on a variety of topics from world-renowned experts. Through the end of today, you can get an annual subscription for 50% off, making the standard membership only $60 for year.

Crunchyroll allows you to stream hundreds of hours of Anime shows and movies. Right now, signing up for a Fan account for $2 for the first two months (normally $7.99) gives you full access to Crunchyroll’s library. Or, consider a MegaFan account for $11.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, which also allows you to download content to watch on the go and access to the platform’s gaming vault.

Calling all horror movie fans: ScreamBox gives you access to classic horror movies and thrillers. Currently, you can subscribe for $3.50 a month for the first three months, after which the price increases to $6.99 a month.

BritBox allows you to stream popular British television shows that may be tough to access otherwise. Through Prime Video, pay $2.25 for the first two months before the price increases to $8.99.

If you have little ones, consider a subscription to PBS Kids for access to hundreds of hours of cartoons and educational programming. Sign up through Prime Video and pay $1.25 a month for the first two months, after which the price goes up to $4.99 a month.

Best Cyber Monday streaming device sales

