Cyber Monday is almost over, but you can still find massive TV deals for models big and small, OLED and QLED, premium and bargain alike. You can also find sales on laptops, phones and Apple products.

I regularly cover big shopping events as a contributor for NBC Select, combing through the best deals and prices to present shoppers with the very best Cyber Monday TV deals — as a TV tester and reviewer, I know what’s really worth buying and what’s best left on the shelf. Each TV I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Cyber Monday.

SKIP AHEAD Best Cyber Monday TV deals | Best Cyber Monday TV accessories | More Cyber Monday TV sales | How I picked the best Cyber Monday TV deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.

4.4-star average rating from 242 reviews on Amazon

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs out there, making Cyber Monday a great time to buy this 65-inch C4 OLED. It comes with a detailed 4K resolution, LG’s excellent webOS smart platform, and the picture benefits of OLED: deep blacks, vivid color, and incredible contrast.

4.4-star average rating from 242 reviews on Amazon

If you’re balking at the cost of an OLED TV, consider this 48-inch model, which is just shy of $1,000 after a Cyber Monday discount. This LG screen offers ‘infinite’ contrast and deep blacks, thanks to its ability to turn off pixels entirely — and LG’s webOS smart platform is one of the best TV interfaces out there.

This 43-inch TV is designed to brave the great outdoors, meaning it can withstand direct sunlight and even rain without damaging the hardware. It comes with 4K resolution, IP55 waterproofing, 2,000 nits of brightness and Dolby Atmos audio support for any surround sound accessories.

4.7-star average rating from 207 reviews at Best Buy

Samsung’s dedicated outdoor television is perfect as a back-porch screen, with 4K resolution, Samsung’s Tizen smart platform, weather resistance and a three-channel soundbar thrown in for good measure.

4.4-star average rating from 8,991 reviews on Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV costs just $99 for Cyber Monday after a 29% discount. As expected for the price, you’re only getting HD resolution instead of a more detailed 4K, but it still comes with Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform and an Alexa remote for voice commands.

4.3-star average rating from 13 reviews at Best Buy

Save $200 on this 75-inch Samsung TV. It offers a truly massive display, with 4K resolution and a bright LED screen — even if you won’t get the advanced picture enhancements of Samsung’s high-end OLED and QLED TVs.

4.0-star average rating from 368 reviews on Amazon

TCL’s value television is a great choice for anyone who wants a 4K screen at an entry-level price. It has built-in Alexa support, Dolby Vision HDR for improved color performance, and the Fire TV platform for accessing apps and streaming services.

4.3-star average rating from 74 reviews on Amazon

LG’s G4 series pushes its standard OLED screens to new heights with brightness-boosting technology for more vivid (and visible) images. This model comes in a 65-inch size, with 4K resolution, HDR and LG’s stylish webOS smart platform.

4.2-star average rating from 482 reviews on Amazon

TCL makes some hugely popular 4K TVs, such as this Q65 model, which comes with detailed resolution, HDR (high dynamic range) for improved color contrast and Amazon’s Fire TV platform for navigating streaming apps and services.

4.0-star average rating from 65 reviews on Amazon

This high-end Samsung TV is sure to impress, thanks to an advanced Mini LED backlight with exceptional brightness and lighting control, as well as AI picture adjustments and a built-in 2.2 channel sound system. Best of all, you’ll get a truly cinematic 85-inch screen at a good discount.

4.5-star average rating from 23,473 reviews on Amazon

Over 20,000 people have rated this Insignia TV on Amazon, thanks to its accessible price point. It comes in a compact 32-inch size, with the Fire TV platform and an Alexa-enabled remote, though its 720p resolution means you won’t get high-fidelity images here.

4.6-star average rating from 28 reviews on Best Buy

If you need scale over anything else, this 98-inch Samsung TV may be your best pick. It’s not a high-end model thanks to its relatively standard 4K display, but that means you’re getting a large screen at a fraction of the price.

4.4-star average rating from 541 reviews on Amazon

This 55-inch Sony TV is a great mid-range option for Cyber Monday. It comes with the Google TV smart platform, which has thousands of apps and streaming services, a full array backlight with extensive brightness controls, and a 120Hz display for fast, smooth motion.

4.8-star average rating from 167 reviews on Best Buy

This 65-inch Samsung TV has a near-perfect review score on Best Buy, and a steep discount in this year’s Cyber Monday TV deals. It uses a basic lighting system, but makes up for it with Samsung’s QLED filter technology to boost contrast and color, as well as 4K resolution and support for smart assistants like Alexa.

4.2-star average rating from 238 reviews on Amazon

Save on this 55-inch TCL TV with a host of high-end features, including a Mini LED backlight for precise lighting control, Dolby Atmos audio support (if you have the right speakers) and a 120Hz frame rate for smooth action and sports.

4.0-star average rating from 437 reviews on Amazon

Samsung’s The Frame television doubles up as both a TV screen and decor, allowing you to switch seamlessly between sitcoms, action movies or slideshows of artwork and photography. The money goes largely to The Frame’s stylish exterior rather than the screen, but for some, it’s the perfect marriage of function and fashion.

4.1-star average rating from 75 reviews on Amazon

The Samsung Q80D QLED TV is a great mid-range option for many shoppers. The Q80D comes with a detailed 4K resolution, built-in surround sound speakers and QLED display tech for boosting color and contrast. A good choice if you want your TV to sound as good as it looks.

4.0-star average rating from 454 reviews on Amazon

With its glare-free screen, matte display and slim wall mount, The Frame TV from Samsung is designed to look like a work of art on your wall, according to the brand. It also has customizable bezel frames to switch up your style, built-in Alexa for hands-free control, a one-cable connection to minimize wire clutter and 4K resolution for immersive viewing.

Cyber Monday TV deal accessories

4.5-star rating from 61,456 reviews on Amazon

One of the best tech gadgets on Amazon, these smart light strips illuminate your television screen (or computer monitor) from behind to boost ambiance. Using the Govee home app, you can choose between 16 million color options or sync the LEDs up to sound for a more immersive experience. They’re also Alexa- or Google Home-compatible and easy to install thanks to the self-adhesive backing, according to the brand.

4.0-star average rating from 120 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

You can now save on this premium B&O soundbar, with an impressive 550W output, 11 drivers and woofers and Dolby Atmos support for immersive surround sound. It’s a shelf mount speaker, meaning it can attach to the wall underneath a mounted TV instead of taking up counter space.

4.8-star average rating from 83,001 reviews at Best Buy

This 4K-ready streaming stick from Roku is now discounted for Cyber Monday. It comes with a voice remote, support for contrast-boosting Dolby Vision HDR and a selection of free and live TV through Roku Originals and the Roku Channel.

4.3-star average rating from 11,651 reviews on Amazon

The Bose TV Speaker is just $199 for Cyber Monday, making it an affordable way to improve your TV’s built-in audio. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC for two-way volume controls, and a compact design to fit in anywhere you need.

More Cyber Monday TV sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday TV sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

Best Buy: Up to 50% off streaming sticks and devices Amazon: Up to 40% off Fire TV screens Target: Up to 60% off projector screens LG: Up to 40% off OLED TVs at Target Walmart: Up to 62% off soundbars Samsung: up to 50% off Samsung soundbars Amazon: Up to 40% off Samsung TVs Amazon: Up to 41% off Vizio soundbars Best Buy: Up to 33% off 75-inch TVs Amazon: Up to 56% off TV remotes Home Depot: Up to 48% off electronics Target: Up to 40% off TVs and home theater accessories LG: Up to 45% off OLED, QNED and UHD TVs Amazon: 29% off Bose TV speaker Amazon: 42% off JBL Bar 500: 5.1-Channel soundbar Abt: Up to 40% off Samsung TVs

How I found the best Cyber Monday TV deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a gadget reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for CNET, TechRadar, and more. I’m also a professional TV tester and have charted the development of the TV market for the past six years.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.