Bag brand Dagne Dover isn’t just cute — although the color ranges, sleek designs and neoprene fabric all make for aesthetically appealing backpacks, diaper bags and even suitcases. The bags are handy in their own right, coming with helpful perks (like shoe bags and key leashes) and proving easy to care for and clean. Because of that, they’re a go-to among NBC Select staffers.

Right now, Dagne Dover is having its Winter Sale, during which you can shop some of the brand’s best-selling bags, like the Dakota backpack, Indi diaper bag, and Seattle carry-on, for up to 60% off in a variety of colors, including some limited-edition colorways. I put together a list of fan favorites below.

The best deals from Dagne Dover’s Winter Sale

4.8-star average rating from 8,112 reviews at Dagne Dover

The Landon Carryall is on sale in the medium size, which is larger than your average tote — and therefore ideal for heading to the gym or short trips. What sets it apart from other duffel bags (and earned it an NBC Select Travel Award) is its structure, which allows for easy packing and organization. “It has shape, so it stays open while I’m packing and never flops over, yet it’s flexible and soft, so I can overstuff it without any issues,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. It comes with an extra strap to turn it into a crossbody, a zip-top pouch, a shoe bag and a key leash.

4.8-star average rating from 3,910 reviews at Dagne Dover

This diaper backpack prioritizes convenience, with two stroller clips, a wipeable changing mat and a variety of pockets (including an insulated bottle holder) both inside and outside. It also has two key leashes (ideal for a pacifier, if not your keys) and, for mom or dad, a laptop sleeve. NBC Select senior commerce photo editor Becca Delman likes that it’s lightweight and easy to clean.

4.8-star average rating from 6,248 reviews at Dagne Dover

Yet another NBC Select Travel Award winner, this backpack won for its functionality and design. It’s especially good for commuters: It has a laptop sleeve that fits most 16-inch laptops and comes with padded straps and front, side and interior pockets. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez calls it a “major upgrade” from her previous work bag.

4.8-star average rating from 80 reviews at Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover added wheeled suitcases to its lineup back in 2024, and they didn’t disappoint. The soft-sided carry-on (which is on sale in both the 23.5-inch and 20.5-inch versions) has a padded tech sleeve and shoe bag, and the smooth-glide wheels make it easy to maneuver. “I packed this suitcase to the brim for a three-day roadtrip, and I was able to fit all of my essentials thanks to the storage compartments on both sides of the clamshell opening,” says Malin. “I also love the internal divider that separates the sides, which came in handy at the end of my trip — I used it to make sure clean and dirty laundry didn’t get mixed up.”

More deals from Dagne Dover’s Winter Sale

