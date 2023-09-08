It’s easy to misplace something in your bathroom especially when you have cabinets filled with skin care products and drawers stuffed with toothpaste, shampoo, hair dryers and more. Having an organized bathroom can help set the tone for how your day starts and ends and even help you speed up your daily routines.

“Since we use our bathrooms on such a regular basis, it’s a no-brainer to streamline organization so you feel calmer and more in control of your space,” says Caroline Solomon, home organizing and lifestyle expert.

We spoke to four experts to get their advice on the best bathroom organizers. We also rounded up some of their best organizing tips to help you get started.

Our top picks

How we picked bestselling bathroom organizers on Amazon

It can get overwhelming choosing products when you don’t know what kind of organizers are best to maximize your bathroom space. And sometimes that can hold you back from even getting started. “Trust the process and warn yourself that it will get worse before it gets better. It doesn’t matter where you start, just as long as you start,” says professional organizer Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing.

The organizing experts we spoke to offered the following advice for choosing the right type of bathroom organizers for your space.

Countertop storage: If you have enough counter space, our experts agree that trays or vanity drawers are good products to help keep your daily items organized in one place. Keep in mind that you’ll see these organizers when you walk into your bathroom, so you should pick something that’s both aesthetically pleasing and gives you easy access to the products you need.

Bestselling bathroom organizers on Amazon

Using expert advice, we rounded up countertop organizers, over-the-door organizers, under-the-sink storage and more to help you organize your bathroom.

Countertop storage

This vanity organizer keeps the random small items I use every day, like my retainer case, floss, lip balms and even some of my makeup products, all in one place and allows me to easily see them. The organizer is made of BPA-free clear plastic, making it easy to clean with mild soap and water, according to the brand. Rachel Rosenthal, professional organizer and founder of Rachel and Company, recommends bathroom organizers made of BPA-free plastic because they are easy to clean when liquids spill or products get messy.

“I love this vanity tray because it’s super durable, sleek and holds more products than you think,” says Solomon. She uses it to store everything from hand soaps to everyday makeup products. The tray is 3.94 inches long, 8.66 inches wide and 0.59 inches thick and weighs 0.46 pounds, according to the brand. It’s made of durable, water-resistant powder-coated steel, and the bottom has small silicone cushions to prevent damage to your countertops, according to Yamazaki.

Hooks and hanging organizers

Select editor Mili Godio used this over-the-cabinet-door organizer to store some of her hair care bottles and smaller items like flossers and razors. “The organizer is a great use of vertical space, so I managed to declutter a lot of my cabinet, which previously consisted of a lot of bottles and boxes stacked on top of each other,” she says.

With a 4.4-star average rating from over 2,404 reviews on Amazon, these adhesive wall hooks can bear products weighing between 15 and 22 pounds, according to the brand. The metal hooks are made of rustproof stainless steel, which is helpful in bathrooms where moisture tends to linger. These hooks are great if you want flexibility and don’t want to install permanent hardware, but there are many drill-in hook options if you want something more permanent in your bathroom, says Hord.

Under-the-sink storage

This Lazy Susan is very versatile, says Solomon. “I love that you can place it in tiny bathroom cabinets to store extra toiletries, or keep it on your bathroom vanity for everyday toiletries.” The Lazy Susan is 10.5-inches in diameter, made of BPA-free plastic and can hold up to 250 pounds of items.

Hord recommends using these baskets for holding larger items you want to stash in under-sink cabinets. These bins are hand woven out of sustainable water hyacinth and they have iron frames, making them very sturdy, according to the brand. The baskets measure 13-inches deep, 8.25-inches wide and 7-inches tall, and have a 4 .7-star average rating from over 2,962 reviews on Amazon.

Storage drawers

This stackable drawer option is an excellent storage solution for when you have a ton of extra products on hand at any given time, says Solomon. “They’re durable and clear so you can see exactly what you have at all times. They’re also stackable, which makes them more practical than other bins,” she says. While its main purpose is for makeup, you can store any items that can fit, according to the brand.

“Individual organizers are a must in shallow drawers and/or on medicine cabinet shelves to hold little items and finer sort categories within,” says Hord. She recommends this 25-piece set of clear plastic drawer organizers that come in four different sizes, so you can mix and match in your drawers depending on what you need.

Stackable drawers are a great way to utilize wasted space under your sink, helping to maximize vertical space around your pipes, says Hord. She recommends measuring around your pipe and creating a storage system that works for your space. With a 4.5-star average rating from over 1,573 reviews on Amazon, these stackable drawers are ‎12-inches long, 8-inches wide and 8-inches tall, and they can also be used in a cabinet or on a shelf depending on the space you have available.

Shower organizers

With a 4.7-star average rating from over 4,142 reviews on Amazon, this shower caddy is suitable for any L-shaped 90-degree corner, not just in your shower, according to the brand. Shower caddies are useful for when you’re trying to maximize vertical space, and your bathroom is already crammed as it is, says Rosenthal. This rust-proof shower caddy can hold up to 40 pounds and the adhesive’s stickiness can last up to three years and requires no drilling or tools to install, according to the brand.

Over-the-shower-head caddies are ideal for holding products in the shower, says Meck. “Remember to look at the design of your shower head to ensure you order one that fits and hangs balanced,” she says. With a 4.3-star average rating from over 7,517 reviews on Amazon, this shower caddy has two baskets and four hooks for shower products and is rustproof, according to the brand. This is a good temporary solution that does not require permanent mounting — simply place it over your shower head — and keep it balanced with the suction cups.

How to shop for bathroom organizers

When shopping for bathroom organizers, here are some factors that our experts recommend you should keep in mind.

Check your inventory: Before you start investing in bathroom organizers, make sure to dispose of any expired toiletries or products you no longer use. Our experts recommend taking out everything you have first to declutter and determine what products you actually want to keep. “The less you have, the less you have to manage,” Meck says. She recommends you go through your products to consider what you’ll be definitely using within the next six months to a year.

Before you start investing in bathroom organizers, make sure to dispose of any expired toiletries or products you no longer use. Our experts recommend taking out everything you have first to declutter and determine what products you actually want to keep. “The less you have, the less you have to manage,” Meck says. She recommends you go through your products to consider what you’ll be definitely using within the next six months to a year. Categorize your items : Next, take the time to organize. You can choose to sort by product type: body lotions, facial moisturizers, hair brushes and makeup, for example. Or you might prefer to organize by items that you use on a daily basis and ones that are used less frequently that can be stored under the sink, according to Rosenthal.

: Next, take the time to organize. You can choose to sort by product type: body lotions, facial moisturizers, hair brushes and makeup, for example. Or you might prefer to organize by items that you use on a daily basis and ones that are used less frequently that can be stored under the sink, according to Rosenthal. Measure your space : Before you start shopping, take measurements of your bathroom storage space to ensure you don’t buy products that won’t fit. Take the time to measure out your space — door thickness, under-sink cabinet height and depth, and any drawer space — so that you don’t order products that don’t fit. “Measure your space and choose organizing products that maximize your space, create function and a proper home for what you need to store,” says Hord.

: Before you start shopping, take measurements of your bathroom storage space to ensure you don’t buy products that won’t fit. Take the time to measure out your space — door thickness, under-sink cabinet height and depth, and any drawer space — so that you don’t order products that don’t fit. “Measure your space and choose organizing products that maximize your space, create function and a proper home for what you need to store,” says Hord. Choose your aesthetic: Some people prefer all of their organizers to match the colors and decor of their bathroom. Rosenthal highly recommends clear storage bins so you can see what you actually own. Plus, clear plastic organizers are easier to clean, she says. However, sometimes visual clutter can create emotional clutter, so as long as you categorize what’s going inside the opaque bins, you can still stay organized, she says.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Caroline Solomon is a home organizing and lifestyle expert based in New York City.

is a home organizing and lifestyle expert based in New York City. Jamie Hord is the founder of Horderly Professional Organizing.

is the founder of Horderly Professional Organizing. Rachel Rosenthal is a professional organizer and founder of Rachel and Company, a professional organizing firm.

is a professional organizer and founder of Rachel and Company, a professional organizing firm. Nancy Meck is a professional organizer and the owner of Meck Organizing.

Why trust Select?

Carolyn Chun interviewed four professional organizers to determine the best ways to declutter your bathroom and help you choose the right products for making your daily morning and night routines more efficient.

