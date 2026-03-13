With spring only a week away, a seasonal deep clean may be at the top of your to-do list, so this stainless steel shower squeegee from Docrok has gone on sale at just the right time.

The versatile tool is 30 percent off on Amazon and comes with accessories that help you keep your bathroom and mirrors clean, plus you can also use it to clean areas outside of your home.

Keep reading to learn more about why this deal is worth it (hint: the squeegee is just under $10 right now) and all the ways you can use the device to keep your shower door, windows, mirrors and more clean.

This squeegee has a durable stainless steel handle and it’s available in 10-, 12- and 14-inches options. It has a silicone blade that runs along the edge, making it easy to clean residual water and cleaning solution from glass shower doors, tiles, bathroom and car mirrors, countertops and more.

With the device, you don’t have to worry about steam, streaks and water stains either, and thanks to the included hanging hooks, you also have a place to store the squeegee (and other supplies, like a sponge or washcloth) when you aren’t using it.

Why this deal is worth it

This deal is worth it because the squeegee comes with multiple accessories and in several sizes and styles — and it’s on sale for less than the price of a bottle of laundry detergent, except it’s reusable. With spring cleaning coming up, it’s a great time to invest in cleaning tools that will last you for years as opposed to ones that you’ll probably only use a few times.

$9.99 vs $13.98

It’s great for those who clean regularly but also enjoy a streak-free mirror and window.

It comes with multiple accessories.

It’s available in different sizes and styles.

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I cover deals and sale events daily. I also cover home and kitchen appliances, product reviews and more.

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