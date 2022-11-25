Black Friday is here. If you’re planning to invest in an air purifier or vacuum for yourself or a loved one, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on Dyson products during Black Friday. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales on Dyson products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2022 Dyson deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday Dyson deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average from 845 reviews at Best Buy

This cordless vacuum from Dyson optimizes suction and runtime based on floor type and debris level, according to the brand, and has a laser that illuminates any microscopic dust. It also has an LCD screen to indicate particle count and performance, remaining runtime, filter maintenance, blockage information and more and offers up to 60 minutes of runtime before recharging.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 148 reviews at Target

Dyson’s most lightweight vacuum at just under 5 pounds, the V12 Detect Slim uses laser technology to reveal hidden dust on hard floors, and optimizes its suction strength and runtime based on the dirt and debris level. Its hair detangling technology means it’s also ideal if you have pets, says the brand. It offers 60 minutes of runtime and has an LCD screen to indicate particle count and performance, remaining runtime, filter maintenance, blockage information and more.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 131 reviews at Dyson

The V12 Detect Slim Extra (sold only on Dyson’s website) is exactly the same as the V12 above except that it comes in an exclusive, limited-edition Prussian blue and bright copper color, plus three extra accessories – an awkward gap tool to hit hard-to-reach, narrow areas; a scratch-free dusting brush; and a flexible extension hose. Like the V12 Detect Slim, it’s lightweight at just under 5 pounds; has an LCD screen to display particle count, remaining runtime and more; and comes equipped with Dyson’s hair detangling technology, which is ideal if you have pets, says the brand.

4.0-star average review from 20 reviews at Best Buy

This 3-in-1 Dyson machine combines an air purifier, humidifier and fan altogether. The appliance’s activated carbon filter removes any gasses or odors and its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particulates in the air, says Dyson.

Best Black Friday 2022 Dyson and floor-care sales

Here are the best Black Friday Dyson and floor-care sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Walmart: Up to 60% off floor care Target: Up to 50% off floor care Nordstrom: Up to 25% off select Dyson products Amazon: Up to 20% off Dyson vacuums Best Buy: Up to $200 off Dyson air purifiers and $150 off Dyson vacuums Dyson: Up to $150 off Dyson technology

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving — Nov. 25 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer day-long events. They’ve morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities over the next few days, and we’ll give you tips about what to buy now and what you may want to wait to buy.

