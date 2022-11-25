Black Friday is officially here and retailers' sales are in full swing. If you’re planning to shop for yourself or find holiday gifts for loved ones, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering doorbuster deals across categories such as home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more. And you have plenty of time to shop, since most of these sales run through Cyber Monday.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday ahead, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2022 deals across retailers

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.4-star average rating from 84,413 reviews on Amazon

This smart garage control system allows you to open and close your garage door from your phone via the companion app. It comes with a garage hub and a sensor, and you can get real-time garage door activity notifications sent to your phone to help you monitor it.

4.6-star average rating from 51,415 reviews on Amazon

To chop everything from potatoes to cucumbers, Fullstar’s Vegetable Chopper comes with four interchangeable blades: a small dicer, large dicer, spiral blade and ribbon blade. The kitchen tool allows you to cut ingredients directly into the collection tray, which also acts as a storage container. The chopper is dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 73,237 reviews at Target

Oral-B’s Pro 1000 electric toothbrush is one of the best models you can buy. It’s built with numerous features that experts recommend we look for while shopping, including a pressure sensor and timer to ensure you clean your teeth for two minutes.

4.7-star average rating from 10,600 on Amazon

This cookware set comes with 8-inch and 10-inch nonstick fry pans. They’re made from hard-anodized aluminum, a material the brand says heats up quickly. The pans are compatible with gas, electric, ceramic and induction stovetops thanks to their stainless steel bases. They’re also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to All-Clad.

4.5-star average rating from 3,428 reviews at Target

Dry, style and add volume to your hair with this tool from Revlon. It has an oval brush that smooths hair while the round edges create volume and curls. You can choose from three heat and speed settings; the tool even has a cool setting that locks styles in place, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 79,145 reviews on Amazon

Kasa’s Smart Plugs allow you to control electronics with your phone via the companion app whether you’re home or away. The plugs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant when paired with compatible devices.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 28,286 reviews on Amazon

Levoit’s WiFi-enabled air purifier can clean air in rooms up to 183 square feet with a H13 True HEPA Filter. You can control it from your phone via the companion app, or adjust its settings using Amazon Alexa or Google Voice commands once it's connected to compatible devices.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 3,343 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro have a MagSafe Charging Case and offer active noise cancellation as well as transparency mode. The earbuds come with silicone tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit, and you can use Siri voice commands to change the song or volume, adjust settings and more.

4.7-star average rating from 1,130 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s newest watch is only 13% off right now, and we’ve seen it drop to its current price during a few early Black Friday sales. But we’re highlighting it as a notable deal because it’s a shopper favorite, since the water-resistant watch allows you to track workouts, daily activity and health metrics like skin temperature, blood oxygen level and more.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 19,071 reviews on Amazon

Amazon says its Kindle Paperwhite has a glare-free 6.8-inch display, and you can adjust its screen shade from white to amber depending on what environment you’re reading in. The e-reader offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand, and since it’s water-resistant, you can read at the beach, pool or in the bath.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,479 reviews on Amazon

The newest model of Furbo’s dog camera offers a rotating 360-degree view and is designed with a 1080p camera that automatically follows your pet as they move around. The camera pairs with a companion app so you can see and hear your pet, as well as speak to them when you’re not home. You can also fill the Furbo with treats and toss them to pets through the app.

4.6-star average rating from 71,836 reviews on Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips are one of the best teeth whitening products you can buy. This set, which comes with 44 strips for 22 treatments, is designed with a hydrogen peroxide gel that the brand says helps remove stains from teeth.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 5,756 reviews on Amazon

The Wi-Fi-equipped Aura Carver Frame pairs with a companion app to showcase your favorite photos and videos on the 10.1-inch display. It comes with free unlimited storage and is built with speakers so you can hear video feedback. You can also invite loved ones to share their own photos and videos to the frame through the app.

4.3-star average rating from 9,264 reviews on Amazon

This appliance pairs with Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso capsules, each of which have a barcode that the machine reads to automatically adjust the brew size, temperature, pressure and time. It’s conveniently designed with a removable 37-ounce water tank and built-in capsule storage.

4.6-star average rating from 8,977 reviews on Amazon

Samsung’s tablet has a 10.5-inch touchscreen LCD display, up to 128GB of storage and a USB-C charging port for fast charging, according to Samsung. If you own other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem, the brand says that the tablet automatically connects to and syncs with them.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 11,440 reviews on Amazon

One of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy, the JBL Charge 5 offers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has an IP67 rating, making it water-resistant and dustproof, the brand says. The speaker is designed with a built-in powerbank so you can use it to charge your phone or tablet.

4.4-star average rating from 13,901 reviews on Amazon

Brew 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces of coffee with this Keurig coffee maker, and choose if you want your beverage to be hot or over ice. The coffee maker is built with a 66-ounce removable water reservoir and accommodates travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. If you like a more flavorful cup of joe, you can choose the appliance’s strong brew option.

4.7-star average rating from 3,755 reviews at Wayfair

Dyson, a Select reader favorite brand, is currently discounting a handful of its products, including this cordless, bagless stick vacuum. It converts into a handheld vacuum so you can clean furniture, curtains and more, and comes with specific cleaner heads for carpets and hard floors. A crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, mini motorized tool and charger docking station is also included with the vacuum, which weights less than 15 pounds, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 30,114 reviews on Amazon

23andMe’s Ancestry + Traits DNA Kit comes with all the materials you need to collect a saliva sample and send it to the brand’s lab, where it runs tests to provide information about your family tree and trait reports — such as whether your hair is more or less likely to lighten with sun exposure. The brand says you’ll get results in about 5 to 6 weeks.

Lowest price ever

4.0-star average rating from 96 reviews on Amazon

As one of the brand’s newest fitness smartwatches, the FitBit Versa 4 offers more features than ever. A full charge gets you six days of battery life, according to the brand, and it offers 40 exercise modes to track workouts. Both Amazon Alexa and a GPS system are built into the watch, and you can pair it with your phone to get call, text and app notifications.

4.4-star average rating from 6,265 reviews on Amazon

FitBit’s smart scale connects to a companion app via Bluetooth, allowing you to track your weight and BMI over time. The battery-powered scale’s screen displays your weight when you step on it. Multiple people can use the scale so long as they connect their personal devices.

4.6-star average rating from 38,998 reviews on Amazon

This smart thermostat has sensors that can detect if you’re home or away — it learns your schedule and programs itself to lower the temperature when you’re not home or when the seasons change, which the brand says can help you save energy. The thermostat is Wi-Fi-enabled and connects to a companion app, allowing you to control it from anywhere.

4.8-star average rating from 48,036 reviews at Nectar

Nectar’s mattress is designed with a breathable, cooling quilted cover and offers multiple layers of foam that can support you while you sleep, according to the brand. The mattress is available in twin to split king sizes.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 14,781 reviews on Amazon

Learn more about your pet’s genetic and health history with Embark’s Dog DNA Test Kit. It comes with the materials you need to collect and mail in a swab. Two to four weeks later, the brand sends you information about your dog’s breed, potential health risks, relatives and more.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

4.9-star average rating 20,893 reviews on Amazon

The stackable containers in this 16-piece set are made from clear BPA-free plastic, according to the brand, and come with lids that have airtight seals. You can stack the containers, which come in multiple sizes, and they’re freezer- and dishwasher-safe, Rubbermaid says.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

4.9-star average rating from 64 reviews at Walmart

Beautiful’s stand mixer pairs with a 5.3-quart stainless steel mixing bowl and it offers 12 speed settings. You can lift the mixer’s head up when you want to move the bowl or add ingredients, and use the included splash shield to prevent food from splattering. The mixer also comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire balloon whisk.

4.8-star average rating from 103 reviews at Walmart

Tineco’s S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum is one of the brand’s newest models. It has sensors that automatically adjust the suction power based on what you’re cleaning, and offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a single charge. The vacuum converts into a handvac and its HEPA filtration system sucks up dust, dirt and allergens. It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and wall-mounted charging dock.

4.0-star average rating from 101 reviews at Walmart

Have an outdoor party on the calendar? You can play music for up to 50 hours using this Bluetooth speaker before it needs to be recharged, the brand says. It’s IPX5 water-resistant so you can use it in rainy weather or by the pool, and has lights that pulse along with the song you’re playing.

Best Target Black Friday deals

4.7-star average rating from 92 reviews at Target

The CHI Digital Flat Iron is built with 1.25-inch plates and offers a digital temperature display to help you control heat. You can choose from settings for fine, medium and coarse hair, and the flat iron automatically shuts off after an hour of use.

4.7-star average rating from 448 reviews at Target

The Ninja Foodi is packed with options: You can pressure-cook and air-fry food using this small kitchen appliance, which offers 10 programmable cooking modes in total. It comes with a 5-quart nonstick pot and a 4-quart cook & crisp plate, as well as a broil rack. You can manually set temperature and cook time, and use the appliance’s warm mode once food is done cooking.

Best Best Buy Black Friday deals

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 5,489 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina XDR display, which the brand says offers crisp images and rich colors on screen. It comes with 512 GB of memory and built-in front and back cameras, speakers and microphones. You can charge the device with the included USB-C charger.

4.6-star average rating from 130 reviews at Best Buy

For quality video without the steep price tag, consider Hisense’s TV; it has a 4K LED display, which the brand says makes for lifelike, vibrant and bright images. Roku TV is built into the device, allowing you to stream entertainment and music, and it’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. A stand is included with the TV, which has multiple HDMI ports to connect speakers, gaming systems and more.

4.8-star average rating from 64 reviews at Best Buy

In addition to entertainment from streaming platforms, this TV — which comes with a tabletop stand — gives you access to over 300 LG channels. The brand’s included Magic Remote helps you browse content manually, or you can use voice commands to find a show, adjust volume and more. The TV supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit, and it allows you to make separate accounts for different viewers, giving everyone their own personalized experience.

Best Black Friday 2022 sales across retailers

Here are the best Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Wayfair : Up to 80% off select items

: Up to 80% off select items Overstock : Up to 70% off select items through Dec. 10

: Up to 70% off select items through Dec. 10 Bed Bath & Beyond : Up to 60% off select product

: Up to 60% off select product Etsy : Up to 60% off select items from participating sellers

: Up to 60% off select items from participating sellers JCPenny : Up to 60% off select products

: Up to 60% off select products Nordstrom : Up to 60% off select items through Nov. 29

: Up to 60% off select items through Nov. 29 Dick’s Sporting Goods : Up to 50% off select products

: Up to 50% off select products REI: Up to 50% off select products

Best Black Friday furniture sales

Best Black Friday home and kitchen sales

Best Black Friday tech sales

Lenovo : Up to 80% off laptops, accessories and more

: Up to 80% off laptops, accessories and more JBL : Up to 70% off home audio, headphones and more

: Up to 70% off home audio, headphones and more HP : Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more

: Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more Tribit : Up to 50% off products on Amazon

: Up to 50% off products on Amazon Adorama : Up to 50% off select products

: Up to 50% off select products SimpliSafe : Up to 50% off a new home security system package

: Up to 50% off a new home security system package Jabra : Up to 40% off earbuds and more

: Up to 40% off earbuds and more Nixplay : 20% off all frames through Nov. 28

: 20% off all frames through Nov. 28 Sonos : Up to 20% off select products

: Up to 20% off select products Samsung : Up to $1,000 off select products

: Up to $1,000 off select products Eufy : Up to $280 off home security products and smart vacuums

: Up to $280 off home security products and smart vacuums Google: Up to $200 off select tech

Best Black Friday mattress and bedding sales

Best Black Friday beauty and wellness sales

Best Black Friday apparel sales

Cuup : Up to 60% off bras, underwear and more

: Up to 60% off bras, underwear and more Allbirds : Up to 50% off select products sitewide

: Up to 50% off select products sitewide Madewell : Up to 40% off purchases with code OHJOY through Nov. 24

: Up to 40% off purchases with code OHJOY through Nov. 24 Girlfriend Collective : 35% off sitewide through Dec. 9

: 35% off sitewide through Dec. 9 Rent The Runway : 35% off sitewide

: 35% off sitewide AnaOno : 30% off purchases with code BFCM22 through Nov. 28

: 30% off purchases with code BFCM22 through Nov. 28 BaubleBar : 30% off with code BB30

: 30% off with code BB30 Parade : 30% off all orders

: 30% off all orders Eberjey : 25% off sitewide with code JOY25 and up to 40% off sale styles

: 25% off sitewide with code JOY25 and up to 40% off sale styles Knix : 20% off sitewide on underwear and activewear

: 20% off sitewide on underwear and activewear Shopbop: 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY

Best Black Friday fitness sales

Flybird Fitness : Up to 59% off products

: Up to 59% off products Alo Moves : 50% off an annual membership for life

: 50% off an annual membership for life Sculpt Society : 50% off an annual membership through Dec 2. When you join during Black Friday, you’re grandfathered into the discounted annual membership fee for life.

: 50% off an annual membership through Dec 2. When you join during Black Friday, you’re grandfathered into the discounted annual membership fee for life. Bala : Up to 25% off products sitewide

: Up to 25% off products sitewide Fiture: Up to $300 off fitness mirrors

Best Black Friday gift card sales

Amazon : Prime and non-Prime members are eligible for a $100 Amazon gift card upon approval for the Amazon Store Card through Nov. 30

: Prime and non-Prime members are eligible for a $100 Amazon gift card upon approval for the Amazon Store Card through Nov. 30 Amazon : Prime members can get a $200 Amazon gift card upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card through Nov. 28

: Prime members can get a $200 Amazon gift card upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card through Nov. 28 Apple : Get an Apple gift card when you buy an eligible iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, AirPods and more from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28.

: Get an Apple gift card when you buy an eligible iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, AirPods and more from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. Target : Spend $100 on an Apple gift card and get a $15 Target gift card

: Spend $100 on an Apple gift card and get a $15 Target gift card Target: Get a $50 gift card with your purchase of the Xbox Series S Holiday Console

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few weeks, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during Black Friday, what to buy during Cyber Monday and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

