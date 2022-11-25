Walmart’s annual Deals for Days event is officially here. The savings event — which runs alongside Black Friday sales from other retail giants like Amazon, Target and Best Buy — is offering notable deals on everything from tech and kitchen gadgets to home decor and clothing. Walmart’s Black Friday sale is spread across three weeklong savings events: The retailer is currently on its third and final week of deals, and will continue to unveil more savings from now through Cyber Monday.

To help you make the most of Walmart’s Deals for Days event this year, we will continuously compile standout deals to consider based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage. We also break down what to expect throughout the savings event and how to take advantage of the best deals.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop now

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Walmart’s Black Friday sale. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in three months. Some items were also available at the same low price during the retailer’s mid-October sale, which was held to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day-like sales event.

4.7-star average rating from 16,456 reviews on Amazon

The experts we spoke to recommended this lip mask, which is formulated with vitamin C and shea butter to help moisturize your lips, says Laneige. It comes in multiple scents and each package comes with a tiny applicator so you don’t have to dip your finger inside the product.

4.5-star average rating from 194 reviews at Walmart

The Shark Vertex upright vacuum is suitable for both hard floors and carpets, and is equipped with a HEPA filter that can trap up to 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner, according to the brand. The pod is also detachable, allowing you to utilize the motorized nozzle to clean hard-to-reach areas like under furniture and on top of bookshelves, Shark says.

4.7-star average rating from 1,130 reviews on Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 has dropped to its current price during a few early Black Friday sales, but we're highlighting as a notable deal because it’s a Select reader favorite. The watch has a water resistance rating of 50 meters, sports a crack-resistant screen and allows you to track workouts, daily activity and health metrics like skin temperature, blood oxygen level and more. It also offers multiple safety features, including fall and crash detection and an emergency SOS call, according to Apple.

4.7-star average rating from 5,397 reviews at Best Buy

The Google Nest Mini is a compact multipurpose speaker that you can control with your voice — you can ask it to stream music, play your favorite podcast, check the weather or news and more. It has an integrated wall mount that makes it easy to hang it in any room, and it automatically lights up to indicate that it’s working when you approach it, according to Google. You can also pair your Google Nest Mini to other compatible smart devices, so you can dim the lights or turn on the TV with ease.

4.8-star average rating from 189 reviews at Best Buy

We’ve previously recommended Dyson vacuums in several of our guides, including cordless vacuums and handheld vacuums. The V12 Detect Slim is a cordless vacuum that sports a cleaner head with laser illumination to reveal dust particles on hard floors, according to the brand. It comes with multiple attachments, including a detangling motorized cleaner head, crevice tool and combination tool that features a wide nozzle and brush. The vacuum can also transform into a handheld vacuum to clean hard-to-reach areas around your home.

4.2-star average rating from 39,115 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, consider the Skullcandy Dime 2 earbuds, which offer up to 12 hours of total battery life and have IPX4-rated sweat- and water-resistance, meaning they can withstand workouts and light rain, according to the brand. You can also use them to make calls, activate a connected device’s voice assistant and listen with either one or both earbuds.

4.3-star average rating from 880 reviews at Walmart

The Sony DualSense wireless controller for the Playstation 5 comes with a built-in microphone and headset jack to help you chat with friends while you play, as well as dynamic adaptive triggers that vary the levels of force and tension to better interact with your on-screen actions, according to the brand. The controller also supports sound effects on select games to heighten the gaming experience, Sony says.

4.1-star average rating from 281 reviews at Walmart

The Fujifilm Instax camera is a Select staff favorite for shooting and printing high quality photos. This mini version has a 60 millimeter fixed-focus lens and develops film in approximately 90 seconds, according to the brand. This bundle includes 10 sheets of the brand’s Instant Film, a photo album that can hold up to 72 mini photos, 20 sheets of frame stickers and a camera case for storage. You can choose between two colors: Light Blue and Light Pink.

4.8-star average rating from 7,323 reviews at Walmart

This head shaver — which experts previously recommended due to its durability — offers an ergonomic handle to hold in between your fingers, according to the brand. Its blades are designed to catch hair clippings in a chamber to help prevent them from making a mess, Skull Shaver said.The shaver has a runtime of up to 90 minutes, and you can see how much battery you have left using its LED display screen.

4.6-star average 6,118 reviews at Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic looks like an analog watch with varying smartwatch features, including a rotating bezel, vivid screen, workout tracking and wellness tools like a sleep tracker, body composition analysis, ECG heart sensors and more. It also includes a durable aluminum frame and works as an extension of your smartphone, allowing you to talk, text, listen to music and more by tapping on the screen, Samsung says.

4.8-star average rating from 98 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond

The Vitamix 6500 blender offers three pre-programmed settings to make smoothies, hot soups and frozen desserts, as well as variable speed control to help you blend at your own pace, the brand says. The blender comes with a 64-ounce container and a powerful 2.2 HP motor. Vitamix recommends blending a drop of dish soap and warm water to let the machine clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

4.6-star average rating from 889 reviews on Amazon

This stand mixer from Costway comes with a 6.3-quart stainless steel bowl and three attachments for a variety of baking needs, including a dough hook, beater and whisk. It’s also equipped with six mixing speeds and a pulse function, Costway says, as well as a splash guard to keep from making a mess. The stand mixer’s tilting head allows you to easily add ingredients or remove attachments.

4.2-star average rating from 2,067 reviews on Amazon

The Chefman Barista Pro can brew single or double shots of espresso, lattes and cappuccinos using the one-touch digital display. The machine has a built-in milk frother, an integrated cup warming tray to help keep your coffee hot and an internal cleaning function for peace of mind, according to the brand. The included metal baskets and coasters are top-rack dishwasher-safe, too.

4.4-star average rating from 9.396 reviews on Amazon

This self-propelled lawn mower from Greenworks — which makes some of our favorite push lawn mowers — has a run time of up to 30 minutes and offers a steel 21-inch cutting deck that can help make cutting grass more efficient with each pass, the brand says. The battery-powered lawn mower also lets you adjust the cutting height in seven ways and comes with a charger to get started.

4.7-star average rating from 474 reviews at Walmart

Samsung makes some of our favorite smart TVs on the market, and this 65-inch option from the brand offers OLED technology (which creates vivid colors and high contrast), 4K picture resolution and built-in Dolby Atmos surround-sound technology for more immersive sound, according to the brand. The smart TV also lets you create a personalized hub on your home screen that allows you to select your most-viewed movies, shows, games, music and more.

4.5-star average rating from 1,157 reviews on Amazon

The Chromebook 315 from Acer — which makes some of our favorite gaming laptops — has a 15.6-inch HD display equipped with an anti-glare coating, 64GB of storage and up to 12.5 hours of battery life, according to the brand. The laptop also comes with a protective sleeve for travel.

4.3-star average rating from 159 reviews at Walmart

This spot cleaner from Hoover can lift and remove spills and messes from carpet and upholstery using powerful suction combined with the included cleaning solution, according to the brand. In addition to being portable and lightweight at under 9 pounds, the device equips a dual-tank design that keeps clean and dirty water separate, which can help make replacing, rinsing out and cleaning the tanks easier, Hoover says. The carpet cleaner also comes with a furniture tool attachment and a 5-foot hose for hard-to-reach areas.

4.5-star average rating from 12,052 reviews at Walmart

Roku was named the best all-around option in our guide to streaming devices due to its affordability and ease of use. The Roku Premiere gives you access to popular channels and subscription services and allows you to stream a large selection of free, live and premium TV options, according to the brand. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, so you can find your favorite movies, TV shows, music and more using your voice.

Here are some of the best sales to shop for during Walmart’s Black Friday sale that we think you’ll want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

What to expect during Walmart’s Deals for Days 2022

As with the past two years, Walmart’s Black Friday savings event — known as Deals for Days — hosts deals throughout the majority of November. The three events that form part of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year kick off every Monday on the retailer’s website and in-store, with new deals introduced at the start of the week.

The first event kicked off on Monday, Nov. 7at 7 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members) and continued in Walmart stores on Nov. 9.

(12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members) and continued in Walmart stores on Nov. 9. The second week’s deals were introduced Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. EDT and continued in stores on Nov. 16.

and continued in stores on Nov. 16. The final week for Black Friday deals started on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. EDT and in-store sales are currently being offered on Nov. 25, which is the official date for Black Friday this year. (Keep in mind that Walmart stores will not be open for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day this year.)

and in-store sales are currently being offered on Nov. 25, which is the official date for Black Friday this year. (Keep in mind that Walmart stores will not be open for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day this year.) Walmart will also host deals on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) to close out its Deals for Days event.

Walmart is hosting deals across electronics, home, toys, apparel and more, and shoppers can expect strong discounts on popular brands like Apple, Dyson and LEGO. According to the retailer, it has even prepared for months to ensure a well-stocked inventory ahead of its Black Friday deals. In fact, Walmart has also attempted to clear out excess inventory throughout the year after notably opting out of hosting a competing Prime Day sale in July.

To maximize savings during Walmart’s Black Friday sale, you can also consider the retailer’s two co-branded credit cards in partnership with Capital One, both of which offer up to 5% back on online purchases, up to 2% back on in-store purchases and come with no annual fee. (To get a better sense of the benefits of each card and which one is right for you, we go into detail about the similarities and differences between Walmart’s credit cards.)

Does Walmart offer price matching for Black Friday?

No, Walmart’s price match policy doesn’t extend to orders that include pre-Black Friday, Black Friday or Cyber Monday pricing in-stores or online. (Usually, the retailer may price match an item when an identical, in-stock product is found at a lower price at a select online competing retailer.) However, the retailer is offering a generous holiday return policy, though: Eligible purchases made on or after Oct. 1 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2023.

What is Walmart+?

Similar to last year, Walmart is heavily focusing its deals offerings for Walmart+ members this year — which is similar to other subscription services like Amazon Prime — by providing even earlier access to online deals for its members. Walmart+ offers a free 30-day trial to new members that lets you score the early access perks.

The membership can also provide a variety of shopping benefits both in-store and online, including free unlimited deliveries after spending at least $35 per order, special prices on gas and a Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription at no additional cost. For both Walmart+ members and non-members, the retailer will provide access to curbside pickup, express delivery within two hours and free next-day or two-day delivery on online orders during the Deals for Days event.