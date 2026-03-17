Target Circle Deal Days is back next week, and the event includes exclusive discounts of up to 50% off products across major categories like tech, beauty, appliances and more for Target Circle and Target Circle 360 members. It runs in-store, online and via the Target app, and although it hasn’t started yet, you can still get ahead by shopping standout deals from brands like Therabody, Ninja, Too Faced and more.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Target Circle Deal Days, including how to sign up for a free Target Circle membership and the best early deals to shop right now.

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What is Target Circle Deal Days?

Target Circle Deal Days is an exclusive, three-day sale for Target Circle members, offering discounts on select products across categories like home and kitchen, beauty, tech, apparel and more.

When is Target Circle Deal Days?

This spring, Target Circle Deal Days run from Wednesday, March 25 through Friday, March 27, with early access beginning on March 24 for Target Circle 360 members.

What is Target Circle?

Target Circle is Target’s free membership loyalty program, which earns members rewards on eligible purchases, along with benefits like exclusive deals and annual birthday gifts. Target also has a paid membership, Target Circle 360, which offers added perks like free two-day shipping and additional return time for $99 a year. For more information on both memberships, check out our Target Circle explainer.

The best early Target Circle Deal Days deals to shop now

This 40-inch television has a clear and crisp HD picture, and can connect to Wi-Fi to power your favorite music and TV streaming apps, according to the brand. You can also access over 400 live TV apps, and use night mode for clearer viewing in the dark.

4.6-star average rating from 517 reviews at Target

This blender has a 72-ounce pitcher that’s great for larger batches, along with single-serve blender cups and matching lids, according to the brand. The blender also has three speed settings and is dishwasher-safe.

4.5-star average rating from 238 reviews at Target

Therabody makes some of our favorite massage guns, and this model includes three attachments to target different areas — a dampener, a standard ball, and a thumb, according to the brand. It has three speeds and a one-button control.

4.5-star average rating from 1,677 reviews at Target

If you have curly hair, this co-wash may be just what you need — it works as a shampoo-conditioner hybrid that’s designed to cleanse hair without stripping it of oils, according to the brand. For best results, massage the co-wash into your hair and scalp and leave it in for at least three minutes.

4.6-star average rating from 717 reviews at Target

This gloss is infused with sunflower and jojoba seed oils to keep your lips moisturized, which lasts for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. The non-sticky formula is available in nine shades.

4.3-star average rating from 71 reviews at Target

This fry pan set includes a ten- and a twelve-inch pan, both of which have a ceramic, nonstick coating that’s great for conducting heat, according to the brand. It works on all types of stovetops and is oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

4.6-star average rating from 502 reviews at Target

Pura’s fragrance diffuser lasts for up to six to eight hours a day for 45 days, according to the brand. It also includes smart features that help adjust fragrance intensity, set schedules and more using the Pura app.

More early Target Circle Deal Days sales to check out:

How I found the best early Target Circle Deal days deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Frequently asked questions Who has access to Target Circle Deal Days? Target Circle Deal Days are open to all Target Circle and Circle 360 members, with early access for those with Target Circle 360. What kind of deals can you expect during Target Circle Deal Days? During Target Circle Deal Days, Target Circle members can expect to save up to 50% on products across categories, including the following deals: Up to 40% off select skin care

Up to 50% off select toys

Up to 40% off women’s clothing

Up to 40% off kids’, toddler and baby clothing

Up to 40% off swimwear for all

Up to 40% off select Hydro Flask products

Up to 40% off kitchen and dining

Up to 40% off floor care

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over two years. I frequently report on beauty deals during big sale events like Amazon Prime Day, along with weekly reporting on sales and deals from our favorite brands and retailers.

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