If addressing your dark spots is on your list of goals for the year then this is a deal you’ll want to pay attention to. Right now, you can get Equalberry’s Vitamin Illuminating Serum for 20 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $19.99. The popular vitamin C serum brightens skin tone and smooths texture, and has a gentle formula that makes it great for all skin types.

With vacation season coming in hot, now is the perfect time to start readying your summer complexion with skin care like this. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this top-rated Amazon bestseller, and be sure to get your bottle (or two) while there’s still some left.

Designed to help fade dark spots and improve skin texture, this serum includes powerhouse ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide. Ferulic and tranexamic acids also help to reduce the look of fine lines, while moisturizing ceramides and hyaluronic acid help to keep your skin hydrated.

The serum’s lightweight, non-sticky texture also layers well with other skin care products, according to reviewers. Plus, the inclusion of vitamin E helps soothe the skin, making it ideal for anyone dealing with sensitivity.

It’s also a bestselling favorite of Amazon shoppers of all skin types — of the nearly 8,000 reviews on the site, more than 5,800 have a perfect, five-star rating. Shoppers report it as being especially effective for dealing with stubborn texture and hyperpigmentation on more difficult areas like the knees and elbows. For best results, the brand suggests using twice a day and patting it into the skin for full absorption.

