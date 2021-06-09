Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the father figures you love — and to reward them. If you’re searching for a Father’s Day gift for your favorite father figure (or figures), we gathered a few gift ideas, ranging from a leather charging pad for their desk to some machine-washable sneakers for their adventures.

Best Father’s Day gifts for your favorite father figures

We chose to recommend these highly rated gifts based on our previous recommendations across categories.

Best gifts for stepdads

Whether your stepdad stands or sits for most of his day, this bestselling massage gun is designed to offer them some relief for sore muscles. It’s a popular pick with Amazon shoppers, with an average 4.8-star rating over more than 7,200 reviews. The massage gun features 20 speed options with eight heads to choose from. It also features an LED battery indicator and a touch screen.

If their old headphones are falling apart or aren’t working like they used to, the highly rated AirPods Pro are among the best noise canceling headphones. Notably, the headphones feature what’s called Transparency mode, which allows them to let in some sounds from the outside, according to the brand. The IPX4 water- and sweat-resistant earbuds come with three different-sized silicone tips and a wireless charging case with a battery life of more than 24 hours, Apple says. The AirPods Pro have earned an average 4.7-star rating over more than 75,000 reviews on Amazon.

This leather charging pad can hold pens, keys and a wallet. It features a place to power up a phone, including Apple, Samsung, Google and Microsoft models, and a USB port for extra charging space. Just in time for Father’s Day, the brand is also offering a 20% off sale on select products. It has an average rating of 4 stars from over 580 reviews on Courant

While the new Emberton II speaker is sold out, the original and popular edition is available with similar features. Marshall says the speaker has more than 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and it can be quickly charged for 20 minutes for a playtime of five hours. It has an IPX7 water-resistance rating and a multi-directional knob for playing, pausing, skipping songs and changing the volume. It has earned an average 4.7-star rating over more than 4,800 reviews on Amazon.

Best gifts for uncles

This water-resistant bag is made from nylon and includes an adjustable shoulder strap. On the interior, the bag features an organization system with slip pockets, a water bottle pocket and a padded laptop sleeve that can fit a 15-inch laptop. This is a great Father’s Day gift option for the uncle or father figure who’s always on the go. It has an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 40 reviews on Away.

Have an uncle who’s a wine connoisseur? Vinglace says this chiller can keep wine, champagne and other bottles cool for hours — without having to be refrigerated beforehand. It’s made of stainless steel and is both double-walled and vacuum-insulated. To use, he just has to unscrew the top, put in the bottle and then screw the top back on. It currently comes in colors like Black and Navy — you can also monogram it for an additional fee at Vinglacé. It has earned an average 4.8-star rating from over 960 reviews on Amazon.

This three-piece shaving set includes a facial cleanser that also works as a clay mask, a moisturizer with built-in SPF 20 sunscreen and shaving cream that’s supposed to help reduce razor burn, the brand says. The kit has an average 4.7-star rating over more than 530 reviews on Amazon.

One of the Mother’s Day cooking gifts that we previously covered, this cutting board could be a practical gift for the uncle who likes to spend time around the grill or practicing recipes on the stove. This cutting board is from Food52’s in-house collection called Five Two. The bamboo cutting board is double-sided and comes with a juice groove, pour spout and phone slot. It’s antimicrobial and water-resistant, too, the brand says. It has an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 100 reviews on Food52.

Best gifts for father-in-laws and other important father figures

Bindle says this two-in-one water bottle helps keep drinks hot or cold for hours — it’s double-walled and vacuum-insulated — and features a storage compartment at the bottom that can hold an ID, credit card, keys or other essentials, making it useful for the father figure who likes going out on walks or runs. It comes in colors like Avocado Green and Lemonade Yellow. You can choose between 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce sizes as well. The bottle has earned an average 4.5-star rating over close to 2,200 reviews on Amazon.

These eco-friendly shoes from Rothy’s are machine-washable and are knitted from the brand’s signature thread, which is made from recycled plastic bottles, and feature a padded ankle collar for the back of the foot and contoured footbed. The shoe comes in a variety of colors and designs, including Bone, White and Black — and in sizes 7 to 16. They have an average rating of 4.2 stars from over 560 reviews on Rothy’s.

For drinks that are traditionally on the rocks like whiskey, these chillers are an update to the standard ice tray — he can leave them in the freezer to cool without having to fill them up with water. The chillers come in a set of two and the shape of golf balls for the sports enthusiast. They have an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 50 reviews on Uncommon Goods.

If he’s been wearing the same sweatpants over and over again, this pair from popular bedding brand Brooklinen might be a much-needed wardrobe upgrade that he can add to his weekly rotation. It features slightly fitted ankle cuffs with an elastic interior waist drawcord, along with two front pockets and one back pocket. It currently comes in sizes XS to XXL and in two colors: Heather Gray and Black. The joggers have an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 180 reviews on Brooklinen.

From Select favorite retailer Patagonia, this jacket is made from recycled polyester and features a zip-through stand up collar. There are also two zippered pockets in the front with a chest pocket. It currently comes in sizes XS to 3XL and in colors like Pigeon Blue and Pale Khaki. It has an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 680 reviews on Patagonia.

Select editor Christina Colizza loves her AeroGarden — she said it “made her a better cook” and served her needs perfectly as a city dweller who loves fresh herbs. The Harvest uses 20-Watt LED grow lights to promote plant growth. It comes with a seedling kit of your choice as well as all the nutrients you’ll need. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 16,000 reviews on Amazon.

To remember where he put his keys, Tile’s Mate tracker can help. Your father figure can just attach the tool to a keychain, bag or other essentials and use an app to find them when the object is within 200 feet, Tile Mate says. He can also ask Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri to pinpoint where the lost valuable is, according to the brand. You can choose to get the Mate in a one-pack, two-pack or four-pack. It’s a popular choice on Amazon, boasting an average 4.6-star rating over more than 26,000 reviews.

For hot water on hand, Smeg’s electric kettle can hold up to 1.7 quarts (or about 7 cups). It features a retro-inspired design to show off on a countertop, along with a 360-degree swivel base and water level indicators. The kettle can automatically shut off three ways — when the water reaches the boiling point, when the kettle itself is lifted off the base or when it’s emptied out. It has what the brand describes as a soft-opening lid that helps avoid a sudden steam release. It has an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 450 reviews on Wayfair.

