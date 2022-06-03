Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

In addition to father figures, many people have grandfather figures in their life who will always be there for them. Show them you care this Father’s Day with a thoughtful gift you can deliver in person or want to ship to them if you’re far away. To help guide you, we rounded up a handful of gift ideas from savory snacks to fishing gear that will suit any Grandpa’s unique interests. We included ideas for outdoor adventurers, barbecue aficionados, bookworms and more.

Best gifts for grandpa

The gifts we recommended below are inspired by our coverage in the last year and should appeal to every kind of grandfather figure.

Grandpas can showcase unlimited photos and videos of their loved ones using this digital frame. The Aura Carver Luxe comes in two colors — Gravel and Sea Salt — and is designed with a 10.1-inch widescreen HD display. It also features a weighted base and a slim silhouette, the brand said. Using the Aura app, Grandpas can upload new photos and videos to the frame as their grandchildren grow up, as well as adjust the slideshow speed or order their photos appear. The frame also has a built-in speaker so you can hear audio from videos.

If the grandpa figure in your life enjoys barbecuing but already owns a grill and lots of accessories, a spice kit may inspire them to experiment with new flavors. The Spice House’s Beef & Steak Collection comes with four seasonings specifically curated to use on meats. The kit includes Old Quebec Butcher’s Rub, Brisket of Love Barbecue Rub, Italian Steak Seasoning and Milwaukee Avenue Smokehouse Rub.

Bearaby created this cotton weighted blanket specifically for travel — it’s 10 lbs., the lightest weight the brand’s adult blankets come in, and is sold with a duffle bag that fits in a plane’s overhead compartment. Bearaby said weighted blankets offer benefits like helping you feel more calm and reducing anxiety. If your grandpa finds traveling stressful, they may find it relaxing to use a weighted blanket on their trip. The blanket is made from organic cotton and is machine-washable. You can purchase the weighted blanket in five colors: Asteroid Grey, Moonstone Grey, Cloud White, Midnight Blue and Evening Rose.

Whether they’re relaxing at home or exercising outdoors, grandpas can wear Girlfriend Collective’s ReSet Relaxed Fit Half Zip as a comfortable, lightweight top layer. The brand said the half zip’s fabric is made from 91% recycled plastic bottles and 9% spandex, and is breathable, sweat-wicking and quick-dry. The top has a relaxed fit and is machine-washable. You can purchase it in sizes ranging from XS to 6XL and two colors: Black or Silver Pine.

Bokksu delivers a box of Japanese snacks, candies and teas to your grandpa’s door each month, allowing them to try new food and beverages from family-run businesses in Japan. Each box includes 20 to 24 snacks like Hiroshima Seaweed Tempura Chips or Kyoto Matcha Chocolate Cakes and a magazine with details about the products’ origin and flavors. You can purchase a 3, 6 or 12 month subscription.

Help your grandpa prepare their fresh catch with Made In’s The Fishing Knife Set, which was made in partnership with Chef Tom Colicchio. The set includes a straight-edged “Flexible Fillet Knife” for deboning and skinning, while the “Utility Knife” has a serrated blade for tougher cuts, like removing the fish’s head or cutting through frozen fish. Both knives are built with what Made In called a “slip-resistant handle” that helps you maintain a tight grip. The knives also come with edge guards to cover the blade when they’re not in use.

Grandpas looking for new shoes to wear on the golf course may be interested in Nike’s Infinity Pro 2 Men’s Golf Shoes, which the brand said it designed to look and perform like a running shoe. They’re made with Nike React foam cushioning and a stretchy band that wraps around the middle part of feet to provide support and have grippy soles to help Grandpa stay upright. The shoes are available in men’s sizes ranging from 3.5 to 16 and come in two colors: Dark Smoke Grey and Washed Teal.

Buying your grandpa an indoor hydroponic garden allows them to enjoy fresh vegetables or herbs year round. Select editor Christina Colizza recommends the Aerogarden Harvest, which can grow up to six plants. It comes with 20 watt LED grow lights that automatically turn on and off, and the control panel reminds you when you add water and plant food. A seed kit is included with the indoor garden, and you can choose from varieties with herbs, flowers, tomatoes and salad greens. The Aerogarden Harvest is available in three colors: black, white and sage.

Ember’s Travel Mug keeps beverages warm for several hours, which your grandpa may find helpful if they take their coffee or tea with them to go. You can set a temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit using the mug’s touch display. The mug then keeps your drink at that temperature for three hours or longer when placed on the charging coaster. You can also control the mug’s temperature using Ember’s companion app. The brand also makes a similar cup and mug, the latter of which Select reporter Mili Godio recommends.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis makes a great gift for the bookworm grandpa in your life. It comes with a 7-inch display and you can adjust the screen’s shade from white to amber. The Kindle also features buttons you click to turn the page and it works with Audible — you can pair the device with Bluetooth headphones or use its speakers to listen to audiobooks. This Kindle has an IPX8 water-resistance rating, which the brand said means it’s been “tested to withstand accidental immersion in water.” Your grandpa can use it poolside or at the beach without worry about the device getting damaged if water gets on it. The Amazon Kindle Oasis is available with 8 or 32 GB of storage and it comes in two colors: Graphite and Champagne gold.

The NEMO Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair provides a comfortable place to sit at the beach, park, or campsite and might be a great gift for the grandpa who spends a lot of time outdoors. The collapsible chair swings and reclines for comfortable relaxing and folds to fit into the included carrying case. The chair, which comes in a variety of colors, also features a cup holder and zippered storage pocket for snacks and a cold beer.

Is your grandpa’s junk drawer out of control? They can use Courant’s CATCH:3 to wirelessly charge their devices, or plug in electronics using the built-in USB-A output and charging USB-C input. The CATCH:3 also offers a space to organize items like spare change or glasses. It’s available in two styles, both of which come in multiple colors: Essentials, which is wrapped in a linen covering, and Classics, which has a leather covering.

