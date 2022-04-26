Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If your mother figure enjoys cooking or baking, consider purchasing them a Mother’s Day gift that enhances the time they spend in the kitchen. Kitchen essentials like small kitchen appliances, cookware and bakeware, cooking utensils and accessories are all useful gifts that she’d likely appreciate. Seasonings and spices, as well as olive oil or vinegar sets, can also make great gifts if your mother figure is looking to restock their pantry.

To help guide your shopping this Mother’s Day, we rounded up a handful of cooking gifts you may want to consider, including options we personally use and love.

Best Mother’s Day cooking gifts

Below, we highlighted a variety of Mother’s Day kitchen gifts that include products we’ve previously recommended, ones we love and others we think you should know about.

Your mother figure can cook meals, meal prep and store leftovers using Stasher’s new Bowls. The bowls — which we recently tested — are oven-, microwave- and stovetop-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as freezer-safe, according to the brand. They’re available in five different sizes ranging from 1 cup to 8 cups, and this 5-pack comes with one of each. Stasher Bowls are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and available in clear or rainbow colors.

Hydro Flask’s Cut and Serve Platter is a new addition to the brand’s outdoor kitchen collection. It’s composed of two parts: a stainless steel serving platter and a polypropylene cutting board that nests inside. Your mother figure can use it for creating charcuterie boards, serving dishes and chopping ingredients while camping or dining outdoors. The dishwasher-safe Cut and Serve Platter features a juice groove to catch liquids from food and a thumb hole on the cutting board to help you remove it from the serving platter.

For the mother figure who loves pizza, help them upgrade their homemade pies with Solo Stove’s newest outdoor standalone pizza oven. You can pre-order it today and it will arrive in late June — after Mother’s Day, but just in time for outdoor dining season. Fit for beginners, according to the brand, the pizza oven is available with either a wood only or wood and gas fuel source, and it comes with a pizza stone. The pizza oven features Solo Stove Signature Airflow and a Demi Dome Construction, which the brand says evenly bakes pies. It also has a panoramic opening to help you put your pizza in the oven, turn it while baking and retrieve it.

I recently bought my mom the Great Jones Hot Dish, and the brand just released a smaller, square version of the pan: the Little Hottie. Great Jones says the 8-inch ceramic dish is scratch- and stain-resistant, as well as easy to clean by hand or in the dishwasher. The dish features oversized handles you can grip with oven mitts and it can nest inside the Hot Dish, if they have that as well. The Little Hottie is oven-, freezer- and microwave-safe, according to the brand, and you can purchase it in two colors: Blueberry and Taffy. If you’re looking for more cookware for your mother figure, Great Jones also recently debuted its Hot Dish and Stir Crazy mixing bowls in Taffy, too.

Five Two’s double-sided bamboo cutting board is available in three sizes: The Little Wonder, The Happy Medium and The Big Deal. The medium and large sizes feature a pour spout for any juices that ooze out while chopping and all three sizes boast a phone slot — the brand says the slot can fit a variety of smartphone sizes.

This air fryer from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful cookware line is one of our picks if you’re looking for an affordable option. It features a digital touch-activated display and utilizes Circular Heat Technology to evenly cook food quickly, the brand says. The air fryer comes with a non-stick crisping tray and you can adjust the temperature between 90 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The crisping tray and pan are dishwasher-safe, according to the brand. The air fryer is available in five colors: Black Sesame, Cornflower Blue, Oyster Grey, Sage Green and White Icing.

Our Place’s Perfect Pot is especially useful for mother figures who like to save space by using one piece of cookware for different purposes. The Perfect Pot is designed to act as a stockpot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, braiser and spoon rest, according to the brand. Our Place says it’s oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and compatible with all cooktops. The pot features a non-stick coating and comes with a beechwood spoon that’s designed to nest on your pot. In addition to a modular lid with a built-in strainer, the Perfect Pot comes with a roasting rack. You can purchase the pot in a variety of colors, including the newly added Acid shade.

LoveShackFancy and Hedley & Bennett collaborated over a line of aprons, including options for kids and adults — this Mommy & Me Bundle comes with one of each. The aprons are designed from cotton twill fabric and the bundle comes in two prints: Palm Beach Rose and Country Song Floral. If you’re looking for just adult aprons this Mother’s Day, the brands offer the Essential Apron and Cafe Bistro apron in the same two prints.

If your mother figure enjoys baking but isn’t ready to commit to a stand mixer yet, a hand mixer like this one from Cuisinart is a great introductory option. It has nine speed options, including three slow speeds — the mixer comes with beaters, a chef’s whisk, dough hook attachments and a spatula, all of which you can store in the included clear case that snaps to the handheld appliance. Cuisinart’s mixer is available in Brushed Chrome and White.

Revamp your mother figure’s collection of cooking utensils with this 10-piece set from GIR. All of the items in the set are made from silicone — according to the brand, they are dishwasher-safe, as well as heat resistant up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. The brand says the cooking utensils are stain-, odor- and microbe-resistant, too. The set comes with everything from a peeler and various spatulas and spoons to a whisk, ladle and more. You can purchase the set in Black, Marinara or Slate colors, in addition to a Sherbert collection, which features items in multiple different shades.

Anova’s Precision Cooker is Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled and pairs with a companion app that allows your mother figure to follow step-by-step recipes and adjust the device’s settings from their phone, according to the brand. The app also helps you monitor food while cooking via the sous vide method, so you can step away from it and return when needed. The Anova Precision Cooker is built with an adjustable and detachable clamp as well as a removable skirt. In addition to using the app, you can manually adjust the time and temperature controls on the device’s screen.

To help your mother figure keep track of their recipes, gift them this recipe tin from Rifle Paper Co. featuring 24 recipe cards and 12 recipe dividers. The inside of the box has a gold metallic interior and comes in multiple styles: Citrus Floral, Garden Party Blue and Juliet Rose.

After plating a meal, your mother figure may think their dish needs a little something extra — for me, that comes in the form of this sea salt. I sprinkle the crunchy flakes on everything from salads and cocktails to brownies and smoothies because it brings out the flavor in virtually every food. I’ve given many mother figures in my life this tub of Maldon Sea Salt Flakes to cook with and often pair it with a salt keeper.

Brightland’s The Essential Capsule features two extra virgin olive oils and two fruit-infused vinegars your mother figure can cook with. According to the brand, the Awake olive oil has a bold and robust flavor, while the Alive olive oil is smooth and grassy. The bundle also comes with Rapture — a raw balsamic vinegar — and Parasol, a raw champagne vinegar.

Dutch ovens are a useful addition to any kitchen — your mother figure can use them to cook everything from roasted meat to soups. Made In’s Dutch Oven is oven-safe up to 580 degrees Fahrenheit and compatible with all stovetops, according to the brand. The cast iron cookware features a silver knob and is available in blue and red. The Dutch oven comes with a Cloud Cover Lid to lock in flavor, and the brand says it’s designed with pea-sized dimples to trap steam and help self-baste stews.

One of the best cooking gifts I’ve ever been given is a subscription to New York Times Cooking, a treasure trove of recipes across cuisines. The site — and its companion app — includes many instructional videos that teach you cooking skills like chopping, how to stock a pantry, how to use an Instant Pot and more. You can also save recipes to come back to later and make a grocery list while you’re browsing through a recipe’s ingredient list. If your mother figure is always on the hunt for new dishes to make, they’ll likely find the New York Times Cooking subscription inspiring.

This gift box from The Spice House comes with eight spices and seasonings to expand your mother figure’s collection. In addition to more basic spices like Vulcan’s Fire Salt, Tellicherry Peppercorns, Granulated Garlic and Hungarian Sweet Paprika, the box also includes seasoning mixes that range from Back of the Yards Garlic Pepper Butcher’s Rub to Lake Shore Drive Shallot & Herb Seasoning.

Kline’s Essential Knife Set equips your mother figure with three cutting utensils: the brand’s Chef’s Knife, Bread Knife and Paring Knife. The set also comes with an Acacia wood wall-mounted magnetic strip to store the knives. Kline says its knives boast an ergonomic grip and blades constructed from high-grade chromium German steel.

For mother figures who like to multitask, gift them Breville’s Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro. The Wi-Fi-connected smart oven pairs with a companion app that you can use to control it, and it sends you cooking progress notifications. Breville sent me an oven to test, and I enjoyed the freedom it offers you while cooking — you can walk away from the oven while something is cooking and the app lets you know when to return. The app also features dozens of recipes that guide you through how to make each one — in Autopilot mode, the app syncs with the oven and programs it to automatically move through cooking settings. The oven also connects to Alexa or Google Voice Assistant and is equipped with 13 preset cooking functions.

Le Creuset’s Bread Oven is a new piece of cookware designed to help bakers make loaves. It’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, and can be used on all stovetops. The Bread Oven is made from cast iron and features a domed lid to trap and circulate steam, as well as a low-profile base to make removing loaves easier. You can purchase the Le Creuset Bread Oven in a handful of colors including Flame, Agave, White and more. Select editor Morgan Greenwald and I were sent Bread Ovens to test, and we both found that the cookware helped our loaves stay fluffy inside and crispy outside.

