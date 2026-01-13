Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers for beginners; most models are easy to use, lightweight and don’t cost a fortune. My favorite of the bunch is the Fitbit Charge 6: It hits the sweet spot of size (small), features (many) and cost. And it’s matching its lowest price ever right now at under $100.

Deal of the day

This is the fitness tracker I recommend to anyone beginning their fitness journey, whether that’s walking, running, yoga or some other kind of daily movement. It tracks health, sleep and workout data, with over 40 exercise profiles built in. It’s also slim, lightweight and easy to use, with a bright and colorful interface that doesn’t overwhelm you with options. You can learn more in my Fitbit Charge 6 review.

Other Fitbit trackers on sale right now

This more smartwatch-esque Fitbit tracker is also a great deal: It’s back at its lowest price ever at 40% off. It has a square screen that’s larger and easier to read and swipe on than the Charge 6, and leans more into typical smartwatch features like on-wrist calls, Google Maps and Google Wallet.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the brand’s most advanced fitness tracker, with features like electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, skin-temperature sensing and stress tracking. It also has a bright, square screen and smartwatch features like on-wrist calls, but is a bit bulkier than the Fitbit Charge 6.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on wireless earbuds, running shoes, smartwatches and more. I’ve covered Fitbit and its products for years as part of my wearables and fitness coverage, testing its products against the competition. For this story, I checked Fitbit watch prices and price history across multiple retailers to find this deal.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.