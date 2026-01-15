Yoga and Pilates are great workouts, but for them to be really effective (and enjoyable), you need the right equipment — like a good yoga mat. Through years of fitness product testing, Gaiam has become one of our favorite yoga and wellness brands and today, you can get Gaiam’s printed yoga mat for 42% off on Amazon.

This mat is ideal for yogis of all levels. It has a sticky, non-slip texture that helps even the greenest beginners keep stable while doing yoga, Pilates and other workouts, according to the brand. The mat is made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which has a soft texture and firm grip to keep you comfortable during your poses, and has a 4-millimeter thickness that creates a light cushioning effect. It’s also lightweight and designed to roll up tightly, making it convenient for toting to and from classes. The mat is available in multiple colors and patterns, and includes a free, downloadable yoga workout from Gaiam with each purchase.

