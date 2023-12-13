For our first-ever Best of Giftable Tech Awards, we spent months trying dozens of tech products and chose our favorites across various categories, including audio, travel accessories, wearable tech and gaming. When it came down to our final award winners, NBC Select readers were most interested in portable chargers, earbuds and more. Below are the 12 most purchased products from our Giftable Tech Awards coverage.

How we chose our winners

NBC Select staff compiled all previous coverage from our tech and tools-related categories. From there, we chose products featured in our articles and did a competitive market research analysis on new and additional products, including those that are expert-recommended and highly rated. We focused mainly on products our team owns personally or has had extended time using.

When we look at any product, we look at it comprehensively. To be our favorite in any category requires fulfilling many of our readers’ needs. We want to provide products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that are exciting to see as you reveal them from underneath gift-wrapping paper.

Most purchased audio

Award : Best portable speaker

: Best portable speaker 4.8-star average rating from 25,963 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best smart speaker

: Best smart speaker 4.7-star average rating from 54,217 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best overall speaker

: Best overall speaker 4.7-star average rating from 1,262 reviews on Amazon

Award : Most waterproof speaker

: Most waterproof speaker 4.7-star average rating from 1,773 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best budget headphones

: Best budget headphones 4.5-star average rating from 60,337 reviews on Amazon

Most purchased headphones

Award : Best value headphones

: Best value headphones 4.4-star average rating from 39,388 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best for Apple

: Best for Apple 4.7-star average rating from 4,463 reviews on Amazon

Most purchased tech travel accessories

Award : Best overall

: Best overall 4.5-star average rating from 9,638 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best for Apple

: Best for Apple 4.5-star average rating from 156,930 reviews on Amazon

Award: Best for Android

Best for Android 4.4-star average rating from 13,117 reviews on Amazon

Award: Best for laptops

Best for laptops 4.8-star average rating from 20,279 reviews on Amazon

Award: Best wire-free

Best wire-free 4.2-star average rating from 2,155 reviews on Amazon

