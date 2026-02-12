The best smartphone for most Android users is a Samsung or Google phone. My preference is towards Google, and the Google Pixel 10 Pro is a good example of why. It’s an excellent smartphone with a competitive price tag (unlike the pricier Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra), but the brand isn’t afraid to put it (and other models) on sale from time to time. And this is one of those times: The Google Pixel 10 Pro is 25% off ahead of President’s Day weekend. Here’s everything you need to know.

This is Google’s fastest, most advanced smartphone, and it’s more than enough for work, gaming and everyday tasks. What sets it apart from previous models (and other Android phones) is Pixelsnap: powerful magnets on the back of the phone that can snap onto compatible wireless chargers, portable power banks, grips and wallets, almost exactly like MagSafe in Apple iPhones. Outside of magnets, it also has Google’s fastest processor, most detailed screen and most advanced cameras yet.

The regular Pixel 10 is also 25% off right now, bringing its price to $599, a great price considering how good the phone is. It has Google’s new Pixelsnap magnets built-in, too, plus a new telephoto lens (the previous Pixel 9 only had standard and wide camera lenses).

This smartwatch for kids has calling, messaging and location sharing, which parents can set up before passing it along. It also has a few Fitbit games that encourage movement and physical activity and comes with a plastic bumper case for extra protection. The watch requires an Ace Pass data plan subscription for calling, messaging and location sharing.

This isn’t the best deal I’ve seen, but these do-everything wireless earbuds are worth a look for any Android users. What sets them apart is the mini wing-tip stabilizer in each ear, which makes them a more secure fit for exercise than other earbuds I’ve tested.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on workout headphones, running shoes, smartwatches and more. I’ve covered Google and its products for years as part of my wearables and fitness coverage, testing its products against the competition. For this story, I checked Google Pixel prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deals.

