Presidents Day (Feb. 16) is still a few days away, but deals on mattresses, appliances, tech and more are already live, along with winter clearance deals on seasonal apparel, skin care and more.

I frequently cover shopping events as a reporter for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Presidents Day deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated, and I’ll frequently update this list with new savings opportunities.

The best Presidents Day 2026 deals

This affordable streaming stick from Amazon has high-speed, 4K streaming capabilities and smart search powered by Amazon Alexa, according to the brand. It includes apps for Netflix, Peacock, Max and more, and can access live TV. It’s also easy to use — just plug it in and it’s ready to go.

The Playstation 5 is more than a gaming console — it’s my favorite at-home entertainment system. You can use it to play games, stream music and movies, and connect with friends online. This version has 825 GB of storage and includes a voucher for exclusive Fortnite cosmetics, according to the brand.

This protein powder is my go-to supplement after a workout because of its yummy vanilla taste. Each scoop contains 24 grams of 100% whey protein, and is low in sugar, carbs and fat, according to the brand. The sweet flavor also makes it great for baking recipes.

Dyson is a favorite brand among our NBC Select editors, and the Airwrap is one of its top hair tools. Available in versions for both straight/wavy and curly/coily hair, the Airwrap is designed to help you dry, curl and style your hair with little to no heat damage, according to the brand. It has three heat and speed settings, and includes a carrying case and a detangling comb.

This air fryer from Cuisinart has four cooking functions, including air fry, roast, bake and warm, according to the brand. It’s controlled via digital display, and has a viewing window and interior light, along with a frying basket and crisper plate. It also comes with a three-year warranty, according to the brand.

This mattress is designed with three layers of support, and has a medium-firmness that makes it great for side, stomach and back sleepers, according to the brand. It’s made from memory foam, and includes a cooling layer that helps to regulate temperature for up to 12 hours, according to the brand.

This coffee maker is compact and easy to use, and can brew any cup size between six and 12 ounces, according to the brand. It has a one-button operation, and an auto-shutoff that activates 90 seconds after your last brew

Bissell’s pet cleaners are portable and efficient, and this model is designed to clean stains on carpet, upholstery and more, according to the brand. It includes a tough stain tool and pet hair removal tool, along with a trial size of stain cleaner.

Bedsure has been one of my go-to affordable pillow brands for years — I like that they’re supportive, yet still soft and comfortable. This set of two has a down filling and is available in standard, queen and king sizes, according to the brand.

Best Presidents Day sales from NBC Select-favorite retailers

Here are the best Presidents Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

Amazon: Save up to 40% off tech, home and kitchen, bedding and more Walmart: Save up to 80% off on products across categories Target: Up to 50% off bedding, clothing, toys and more Best Buy: Save on major appliances, laptops , TVs and more Wayfair: Up to 70% off furniture, home decor and more Lowe’s: Up to 35% off select major appliances

Best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales

Best Presidents Day kitchen and appliance sales

Best Presidents Day beauty and wellness sales

T3: Up to 25% off select hair tools GHD Hair: Up to 25% off sitewide Peace Out Skincare: Up to 30% off sitewide iRestore: Up to $900 off LED devices

Best Presidents Day apparel and accessory sales

Levi’s: Up to 40% off sitewide GlassesUSA: Up to 50% off select eyewear brands Leonisa: Up to 25% off select items Pat Pat: up to 70% off sale styles

Best Presidents Day home and furniture sales

How I found the best Presidents Day deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over two years, including the best sales each week and sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and more. To round up the best Presidents Day sales, I found discounted products across categories, including recommendations from previous coverage and NBC Select staff.

