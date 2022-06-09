IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One of our favorite Google Nest Wi-Fi routers is at its lowest price ever

The deal is part of a larger sale that includes first generation Pixel Buds and other smart home devices from Google.
Illustration of a Woman looking up, wearing Google Pixel Buds and the Nest Wifi Router
Google’s Nest Wi-Fi system and Pixel Buds are available for their lowest price ever on Amazon.Google ; Amazon
By Justin Redman

Right now, some of our favorite Google Nest smart home products are down to their lowest prices ever.

The deals are part of a larger sale on Google products across several retailers. In addition to the Nest line of smart home products, you can find discounts on phones, streaming devices and audio. Below, we feature our favorite deals in the sale, including one of our favorite Wi-Fi systems — to ensure you’re getting a good deal, we use price trackers like CamelCamelCamel.

Google Nest Mesh Wi-Fi System

This Wi-Fi router is the basis for one of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems. It can provide connectivity for 2,200 square feet, says Google — if you want to network more than that, you can add more Nest routers or Points, which double as smart speakers that allow you to use voice control. Google says the router can connect up to 200 devices and can stream multiple videos simultaneously at 4K resolution.

Google Pixel Buds (A Series)

Google says Pixel Buds can connect to Android devices with “one tap,” and can connect to iOS devices using regular Bluetooth connectivity. The buds provide up to 5 hours of listening and 2.5 hours of talking one one charge. The included charging case can hold enough battery for up to 24 hours of listening and 12 hours of talking, according to Google. The buds come in both white and Dark Olive colors.

Justin Redman

Justin Redman is a reporter for Select on NBC News