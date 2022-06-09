Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Right now, some of our favorite Google Nest smart home products are down to their lowest prices ever.

The deals are part of a larger sale on Google products across several retailers. In addition to the Nest line of smart home products, you can find discounts on phones, streaming devices and audio. Below, we feature our favorite deals in the sale, including one of our favorite Wi-Fi systems — to ensure you’re getting a good deal, we use price trackers like CamelCamelCamel.

This Wi-Fi router is the basis for one of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems. It can provide connectivity for 2,200 square feet, says Google — if you want to network more than that, you can add more Nest routers or Points, which double as smart speakers that allow you to use voice control. Google says the router can connect up to 200 devices and can stream multiple videos simultaneously at 4K resolution.

Google says Pixel Buds can connect to Android devices with “one tap,” and can connect to iOS devices using regular Bluetooth connectivity. The buds provide up to 5 hours of listening and 2.5 hours of talking one one charge. The included charging case can hold enough battery for up to 24 hours of listening and 12 hours of talking, according to Google. The buds come in both white and Dark Olive colors.

