Hoka’s having a big sale right now — and you can save up to 50% on sneakers, clothes and more

Is there anyone out there that doesn’t love a good sale — especially one of the items that tend to be on the pricier side? Well, you’re in luck because Hoka, a top-rated sneaker and athletic brand, is currently offering up to 50% off some of its best-selling sneakers, apparel and accessories.

We specifically looked for styles that are deeply discounted, loved by NBC Select staffers or that meet requirements that experts have shared with us previously for stories on sneakers. Below, find some top sneaker deals currently offered by Hoka and a few more from other top retailers.

Best deals during Hoka’s sale

Love to hike? This men’s trail sneaker from Hoka is incredibly cushioned and has a specially designed heel to reduce impact, according to the brand. The upper is made from water-resistant leather and the heel has a slight rocker shape to help propel you forward as you walk. The sole also has deep grooves to provide extra stability, according to Hoka. The women’s version of these hiking shoes are also currently on sale.

This sneaker, available in men’s and women’s sizes, is lightweight and offers internal stability to keep it secure while running across uneven terrain, according to the brand. The Speedgoat 5 has enhanced comfort features, like a lay-flat tongue and a toe bumper.

Another trail running shoe, this one has a single-layer mesh upper that makes it breathable and lightweight, according to the brand. Reviewers on the Hoka site say that it offers good arch support and likes the built-in propulsive toe-offs for speed. This shoe also comes in a version for men.

If you’re a serious runner, consider these competition shoes. They have a lightweight, breathable upper and a stiff spike plate for a faster run, according to Hoka. They are specifically made for middle-distance running (800M to 3K) and offer a light foam sole.

Stretchy material and a semi-split leg allow maximum movement when wearing these athletic shorts. They include a mesh liner, are breathable, have a drawstring waistband for a customizable fit and a small pocket in the waistband to stash keys or cash. The mid-rise shorts hit in the middle of the upper thigh.

As we head into cooler weather, these sweats will keep you cozy. They’re made from heavy brushed-back fleece to keep you warm and come in three colors — dusk, violet bloom and eggnog. The joggers also have a drawstring waistband and lay-flat pockets.

Don’t underestimate the importance of running gloves as the temperatures drop. These are made of lightweight fleece and have touchscreen technology, so you don’t have to take them off to swipe open your phone. They also have a small pocket that snaps shut, so you can store a house key or some cash as you run.

Hoka deals at other retailers

One of our top walking shoes, Hoka’s Bondi 8 for men is currently 20% off at Zappos. The sneakers are highly cushioned and have a supportive heel cup for stability. Beyond walking, experts told us Hoka sneakers like these are great for anyone whose job requires them to stand for long periods.

These men’s running shoes have maximum cushioning to help support your feet as you run. The removable insole allows for custom orthotics if you have them and the upper is made from breathable mesh. These shoes are on the wider side, making them a good fit for those with wide feet, according to the brand.

Hoka Women’s Bondi X

As mentioned, the Bondi 8 made our list of top walking shoes thanks to its maximum cushioning and breathability — and the Bondi X shares many of the same features. It has an internal heel counter, a piece of supportive material in the back of the shoe that stabilizes the heel and has a rocker shape for better acceleration, according to Hoka.

According to Hoka, these lightweight trail sneakers have a mesh and leather upper to provide support and breathability. They also have a rocker heel to help you move forward. The collar and tongue are cushioned for comfort and the footbed is molded for added support.

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Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle.

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