Home Chef’s new collab with Giada de Laurentiis is here to make dinner less boring

Cooking can be fun, but when you’re confronted with the eternally irksome “What’s for dinner?” quandary every night, feeling inspired is easier said than done. If you’re stuck in a dinner rut, meal kit services like Home Chef can help you spice things up in the kitchen without a huge time commitment.

Just in time for spring, the subscription service has partnered with celebrity chef and television personality Giada De Laurentiis to debut eight quick, tasty and easy recipes that any home chef can recreate. Want in on these limited-edition meal kits? Here are all the delicious details.

What Is Home Chef?

Home Chef is a weekly subscription meal kit service that takes the stress out of meal prep. Each week, customers receive everything they need to test-drive different recipes, including fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step instructions that are easy to follow at any skill level.

Some weeks are busier than others, so Home Chef also offers Express Meal Kits that take less than 30 minutes to prepare, Oven-Ready meals you simply toss in the oven, and Fast & Fresh microwaveable meals. If you’re feeling fancy, there’s even a Culinary Collection that lets you flex your cooking muscles with premium meals for special occasions. Home Chef also sells heat-and-eat kits in Kroger-owned grocery stores.

How to Sign up for Home Chef

Subscribers start by filling out a Taste Profile that Home Chef uses to send personalized meal recommendations. If you’re not feeling a particular recipe, you can edit or change meals before the menu closes each week. Subscribers choose from over 35 meals and 18 extras each week and can also skip a delivery when necessary.

Whether you’re cooking for the whole family or flying solo, Home Chef customers can choose from the Home Chef Plan ($50.95 minimum order weekly) or the Family Plan ($90.91 minimum order weekly). Meal kits start at $7.99 per serving and meals can be customized.

Home Chef is currently offering new subscribers 50% off their first box.

Home Chef’s Partnership with Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis is known for her molto bene Italian-inspired dishes and her approachable method to cooking, so her partnership with Home Chef seems a bit like kismet. After all, the meal kit service’s recipes prioritize simplicity without sacrificing quality..

De Laurentiis has teamed up with Home Chef to roll out two co-branded recipes each week through April 24 for subscribers. The chef’s fans can expect elevated, everyday meals that take dinnertime up a notch, all while delivering that signature taste of Italy that has made De Laurentiis a sought-after chef.

Here’s a full list of the meals you can try to step up your pasta night:

Cacciatore-Style Chicken Milanese

Seared Salmon Orzo

Effortless Parmesan Shrimp Risotto

Giada’s Three-Cheese Baked Sausage Pasta

One-Pan Italian Chicken Florentine

Giada’s Veggie-Packed Beef Bolognese

Weekend-in-Positano Shrimp Pasta

Giada’s Creamy Chicken Scaloppine

NBC Select’s Exclusive Home Chef Deal

Through April 17 at noon CT, new customers can use the code NBCSELECT to try Home Chef for $4.99/serving plus free shipping on the first box and a free Mini Giadzy Olive Oil (while supplies last). The single-use offer is valid for residents of the contiguous United States and does not apply to Tempo or Family meal plans.

Home Chef Meals To Try

From oven-ready meals to calorie-conscious options, here’s a taste at the meal kits Home Chef has to offer.

On busy weeks where spare time is a rare commodity, Home Chef’s Oven-Ready meal kits can save you valuable time on meal prep. New customers can give the meal kits a whirl and save big. For $49.90 ($50 off the regular price), customers can order five meals that each have portions for two people. Need some inspiration? Consider these options: Steak and Mushroom Cream Sauce,Blackened Salmon and Pesto Noodles and Pretzel-Crusted Pork Medallions.

Experimenting with a new recipe is a lot easier when the ingredients are already pre-portioned for you. Luckily, these meal kits come with everything home chefs need to try something different for dinner. If you’re new to Home Chef, you can take advantage of significant savings while ordering your first box. For instance, if you’re feeding a family of four, you can purchase three meals for $59.88 (a $61 savings). Choose from the following options and more: Almond-Crusted Mahi-Mahi with Remoulade, Breaded Chicken & Campanelle, Smoky Peppercorn Beef Cheddar Burger and more.

It’s a good day whenever you can avoid a massive cleanup after cooking. That’s why we have our eyes on the following sheet pan meal kits from Home Chef: Sheet Pan Rockefeller Turkey Meatloaf, Sheet Pan Cordon Bleu Chicken and One-Sheet Salmon with Cheese Pastry Pinwheels. New customers can save on their first box while signing up for Home Chef. If you’re feeding two people and sign up for three meals a week, you’ll only pay $29.94 (a $30 savings) on your first box.

There’s something for all dietary needs on the Home Chef menu. If you’re trying to cut back on carbs, consider the following carb-conscious meal kits that can help you achieve your nutritional goals: Sheet Pan Rockefeller Turkey Meatloaf, BBQ Pork Lettuce Cups, Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken and Rustic Ratatouille Grilled Chicken. New customers who purchase their first box will pay only $39.92 ($40 off) for four meals that feed two people.

Home Chef’s calorie-conscious meal kits offer a variety of options to help you focus on flavor and nutrition. Current options include Chicken and Herbed Crema, Effortless Parmesan Shrimp Risotto, Spicy Fisherman’s Gochujang Trout, Sheet Pan Cordon Bleu Chicken and more. New customers who purchase their first box can order three meals that serve two people each for just $29.94 (regularly $59.94).

Shopping for someone who always says, “I wish I had more time to cook”? A Home Chef gift card gives them the opportunity to try a range of recipes at their own pace. They can choose from a variety of options, including BBQ Pork Lettuce Cups, Coconut Chicken Tacos with Jalapeño Slaw, Spicy Pork Noodle Bowl and more.