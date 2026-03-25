While it sometimes feels like a chore, regularly cleaning your home can be rewarding. The satisfaction of sparkling dishes, a spotless sink and freshly laundered clothes can reduce stress and give you more time to focus on things you enjoy, like being outdoors, gardening or traveling.

To help make cleaning your mattress, vacuuming carpets, mopping floors and other tasks easier this deep cleaning season, we’ve rounded up highly-rated Amazon products — plus added recommendations from two cleaning experts, as well as NBC Select staff.

The best Amazon cleaning gadgets

Below is a variety of products, including many budget-friendly options, for anyone who hates to clean — or doesn’t have a lot of time or patience to tackle messy chores. All of these gadgets are highly rated and available on Amazon right now, or come recommended by experts or NBC Select staff.

This cleaning gel from ColorCoral comes recommended by Jennifer Rodriguez, Director of Business Development at ProHousekeepers, who likes that it’s long-lasting and doesn’t have to be thrown out. “It’s reusable and non-toxic, making it a safe and eco-friendly cleaning solution,” she says. The gel is like a magnet for every type of debris, especially any crumbs hiding in difficult-to-reach places.

Similar to the Pulidiki Cleaning Gel (see below), this version uses adhesion to pick up small particles of garbage in places like crevices and pockets in your car, purse, backpack and kitchen, as well as electronic devices like keyboard and video game controllers.

Some areas of the home are easier to clean than others, and some spots we simply forget to clean. This under-appliance microfiber duster comes recommended by Rodriguez, who says it’s the perfect size for cleaning these spaces. “Its slim and the long handle makes it easy to reach those tight spaces underneath appliances and furniture,” she says. You can use the device to clean under couches, ovens, refrigerators and even between appliances that are close together.

If you save cleaning your shower for last, this squeegee may make you switch up your routine. This stainless steel squeegee helps you clean glass doors, mirrors, windows and tiles of your bathroom, preventing water stains. It comes with a holder that attaches to tiles or glass, which also helps it dry in between washes. Also, it works great for cleaning windows on your car.

Every cleaning routine should have at least one handheld appliance to help clean carpets, upholstery and more. The Shark StainForce has the power of a vacuum but the cleaning abilities of a stain removing cleaning solution. Use the cleaning spray to treat a stain, apply the scrub brush on the stain, then use the appliance to vacuum stains (whether from food, dirt or debris) including on furniture.

You should always have a Swiffer available at home for fast cleanups. This set includes the mop, which sprays a cleaning solution (which is also included and attaches to the handle) on tile or hardwood floors to clean up food spills, pet stains and more. It also comes with batteries and multiple mop pad refills.

If your hair sheds a lot in the shower, then it’s best to have a device that gets rid of the buildup that ends up in the drain. This drain snake will help you clear the drain in your bathtub and potentially save you a call to the plumber. It’s also easy to use: Insert the end of the device in the drain, use the handle to twist it and wrap the hair around it, then just pull it out the drain.

Don’t let the bright packaging distract you from the cleaning paste inside. It’s tough on grease and dirt, and many reviewers say the paste is easier to spread than other traditional liquid cleaners. NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson has used the Pink Stuff cleaning paste in her bathroom and kitchen for years.

It might sound silly, but we’ve spent several meetings opining about our love for Scrub Daddy. As much as we love the original Scrub Daddy, we could wax poetic about the Scrub Mommy multi-surface cleaning sponge too. It’s dual-sided — one is a sponge and the other a dish scrubber. When you soak it in warm water, the sponge becomes soft and when soaked in cold water, it firms up.

This fun, eco-friendly tool lets you clean your microwave without scrubbing. Just fill Mama's head with vinegar and water, then microwave her for seven minutes and let the steam rise and do its thing. The steam softens any messes and stains, and once Mama cools down, you can use the leftover liquid inside her to wipe the microwave clean, according to the brand. It even says you can add a squeeze of lemon juice for a clean citrus smell. Angry Mama is dishwasher-safe and made with heat-resistant, nontoxic materials.

If your fridge has an odor that never seems to go away, consider this reusable deodorizer from Fringe Ninja. Besides prolonging the freshness of your food, it also comes with a fridge thermometer to help you gauge if the environment is too warm or cold, according to the brand. Reviewers say they like how the charcoal deodorizer works fast and doesn’t take up too much space.

Cleaning up after pets that shed a lot can be challenging. These dryer sheets not only help remove stuck-on pet hair, but they also do the work of a typical dryer sheet by softening the texture of your clothes and leaving them with a fresh scent. Plus, one of these dryer sheets is nearly three times the size of a typical one, so you don’t have to use as many sheets each time you do laundry.

This duster brush helps turn dirty blinds clean. It comes with five machine-washable microfiber cloths that slip over its three arms so you can dust several blades at once, according to the brand. It’s designed to clean vents and air conditioners too.

This eco-friendly cleaning gel is designed to clean crevices and hard-to-reach places like the corners of drawers, vents, keyholes, TV remotes, dashboards and consoles. Just press the cleaning gel into any little cracks, press and peel off — the gel lifts the dust away. It has a lavender fragrance and you can reuse it. After use, store it in its sealed box in a cool, dry place.

These brushes attach to almost any cordless drill to help you get stubborn cleaning jobs done fast, according to the brand. The brushes are commercial grade and come in various sizes to clean grout, floors, tubs, showers, tile, and bathroom and kitchen surfaces.

The kit also comes with an extender attachment to help clean tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas such as stove grates, drip pans and your car’s crevices. The brand also offers 22- and 30-piece brush kits, which include scouring pads, scrub sponges and white wool pads.

Michelle Zahoransky, owner of MaidPro Naples, says you should mop tile and hardwood weekly. This all-in-one mop-and-bucket system will save you time and effort when washing floors, baseboards, showers, walls and windows thanks to its 360 degree rotation that lets you get into tight spaces, according to the brand.

The bucket has two chambers — one that dampens your mop and scrapes away any leftover hair or dirt; the other chamber squeezes your mop head dry. The mop has an adjustable stainless-steel handle that extends to 50 inches and machine washable microfiber pads you can reuse.

This all-purpose cleaning scrubber comes in a two-pack and unravels like strands of spaghetti. These strands are made of peach pits, which reduce or eliminate the need for soap, as detailed on the brand’s website. The spaghetti scrub is great for cleaning cast iron, dishes, cookware, wood, plastic, glass, metal and high-quality nonstick pans, according to Goodbye Detergent. You can wash the scrubs on the top rack of a dishwasher or in the microwave for 10 seconds to disinfect.

If you have pets who frequently shed, keeping up with all the excess hair can be a nightmare. This Ordora tool acts like a reusable lint brush. To use it, drag the roller over your desired area and it’ll remove hair, dust and lint in one swipe, according to the brand. To empty the built-up hair, just open the lid and remove it.

Smaller than a golf ball, the Sauberkugel collects crumbs, sand and dirt that pool at the bottom of your bags. It has an outer shell with holes that allows debris in as it rolls around, while an inner sticky ball captures the junk particles and holds them in place. It’s made of 100% recyclable materials and you can use it over and over again — just open the outer shell, rinse off the inner ball with water and snap it together.

This mini desktop vacuum cleaner suctions up crumbs, seeds and dust from hard-to-reach places like a computer keyboard. Despite it being a vacuum, it’s not loud, says former NBC Select senior editor Lindsay Schneider. Its batteries last about 2.5 hours, and it has a 360-degree rotatable design so you can wheel it around in all directions, according to the brand. There is an attached brush under the vacuum to swipe away stubborn crumbs. It also comes in a rechargeable version.

This list wouldn’t be complete without Mr. Clean’s Magic Eraser, which Zahoransky calls “a must for every household.” The Magic Eraser can tackle a wide variety of seemingly impossible-to-clean messes including removing wall marks and silver tarnish — all with just water, according to the brand.

When it comes to laundry, washing and drying is only part of the task. It’s important to also make sure your clothes are free of any lint or piling. This fabric shaver from Beautural is a good solution for apparel that could use some sprucing up. The device removes lint, dust and fuzz from upholstery, blankets, sweaters and jerseys, according to the brand.

Another laundry essential, this folding board is a great way to make putting away clothes quicker and easier. You can place the board on a flat surface and fold t-shirts and pants with almost zero effort.

A reliable spin mop and bucket are a must for regularly cleaning around the home. This popular item is equipped with a built-in mechanism for wringing out excess water from the microfiber mop head that you operate with your foot. Plus, the mop head itself is machine washable and reusable, but you can also easily replace it every so often, according to the brand. Use the device on hardwood floors, laminate and tile.

How we picked the best Amazon cleaning gadgets

To compile a list of the best Amazon cleaning gadgets, we chose items with a rating of at least four stars, and whose reviews mention durability and ease of use as reasons shoppers love them. Some of our picks also come recommended by Rodriguez and Zahoransky.

How often should you clean your house?“

You should thoroughly clean your kitchen and bathrooms, dust all the surfaces in your home and vacuum and clean all hardwood once a week,” says Zahoransky. Additionally, you should keep in mind commonly forgotten areas, such as ceiling fans, baseboards, air vents and window tracks, according to Rodriguez.

Sprays such as Method all-purpose cleaner, Mrs. Meyer’s multi-surface everyday cleaner and Seventh Generation disinfecting multi-surface cleaner are all good options for cleaning more common surfaces such as in the kitchen or bathroom, says Rodriguez.

Meet the experts

Michelle Zahoransky is the owner of MaidPro Naples. She has six locations serving southwest Florida and Fort Lauderdale.

is the owner of MaidPro Naples. She has six locations serving southwest Florida and Fort Lauderdale. Jennifer Rodriguez is chief hygiene officer at cleaning services company ProHousekeepers.

Why trust NBC Select?

Barbara Booth has written a number of guides on bestselling and highly-rated products you can buy on Amazon that simplify your life, including bestselling kitchen gadgets and car accessories. For this piece, Barbara interviewed cleaning experts and researched dozens of top-rated cleaning products on Amazon.

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select, where he covers food, kitchen, cleaning, wellness and other lifestyle content. He updated this story by adding highly-rated and expert-recommended products.

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