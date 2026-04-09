The Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale is finally here, and that means you can save up to 56 percent on home appliances, home tech, grills, mulch and other outdoor supplies, paint, furniture and much more.
The annual sale, which runs from April 9 to April 22, has deals from premium brands like Shark, Ryobi, MiracleGro and Milwaukee. I’ve been covering Home Depot for years, and I’m constantly checking sales at the retailer to provide NBC Select readers with worthy discounts. Below, I rounded up the best deals from this year’s Spring Black Friday Sale, with prices as little as $2.
Selected.Our top picks
- Best overall deal$69.99$139.99
- Best outdoor deal$179.00$229.00
- Best cleaning deal$129.00$199.00
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The best vacuum deals
4.1-star average rating from 168 reviews at Home Depot
This super popular vacuum is one of the best and most affordable upright vacuum cleaners available. It comes with crevice, upholstery and brush attachments (perfect for cleaning pet hair), and the top of it detaches and works as a portable vacuum, making it easy to clean furniture, shelves and more.
- 45% off Shark Rocket Bagless Corded Vacuum Cleaner
- 43% off Shark Stratos Bagless Corded HEPA Filter Upright Vacuum Cleaner
- 30% off Shark PowerPro Bagless Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
- 29% off Ryobi One+ HP 18V Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Kit
- 22% off Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty System Bagless Cordless Vacuum
The best gardening deals
4.2-star average rating from 33,375 reviews at Home Depot
The Earthgro mulch from Scotts helps maintain the moisture of your soil and keep your garden or lawn fresh and presentable. It’s available in three types, all of which help prevent the growth of weeds when planted up to 3 inches in depth, according to the brand.
- 56% off Miracle-Gro All Purpose Garden Soil
- 41% off Veikous Cedar Wood Raised Garden Bed
- 30% off Best Choice Products Galvanized Outdoor Steel Raised Garden Bed
The best tech deals
4.7-star average rating from 1,034 reviews at Home Depot
This video doorbell system comes with a doorbell camera that allows you to see the live feed from the app on your phone and an indoor camera that does the same. The doorbell cam also allows you to communicate remotely with people at your door or around your home. It makes it easy to keep an eye on your mail and packages.
- 28% off Samsung QLED 55-Inch Q7F AI Smart TV
- 27% off Samsung 65-Inch The Frame Pro Smart TV
- 23% off Lukyamzn Portable Smart Projector
The best outdoor deals
4.5-star average rating from 1,475 reviews at Home Depot
This leaf blower from Ryobi pushes air up to 130 miles per hour, according to the brand. It has a runtime of 60 minutes and it’s compatible with batteries for other outdoor appliances from the brand. It has multiple speed modes, and according to shoppers, is much quieter than alternative leaf blowers.
- 40% off Lifesmart 65-Jet 7-Person Standard Spa
- 30% off Hampton Bay Andalusia LED Outdoor Bollard Light
- 20% off Dewalt 4000 PSI Gas Pressure Washer
The best deals on power tools
4.6-star average rating from 3,661 reviews at Home Depot
This Milwaukee tool set includes a drill driver, impact driver, brushless wrench, circular saw, LED work light, multiple batteries, reciprocating saw, paddle switch and more. Perfect for home renovations and projects, the tools are compatible with the brand’s M18 batteries, according to Milwaukee, so if you already have some, you’ll always have a backup for finishing a task.
- 40% off Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Impact Wrench Kit
- 37% off Dewalt 20V Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit
- 21% off Dewalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Battery-Powered Blower Kit
The best deals on appliances
4.6-star average rating from 199 reviews at Home Depot
This stainless steel fridge has five shelves on each door large enough to fit gallon-size bottles, four shelves in the fridge, five in the freezer and two produce drawers — there’s room for everything. It also has a temperature setting that allows it to maintain an even coldness to prevent warm spots throughout the fridge, which helps keep food fresh.
- 43% off Frigidaire French Door Refrigerator
- 36% off Samsung Built-In Tall Tub Smart Dishwasher
- 20% off Samsung 1000 W Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave
Why trust NBC Select?
I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I’ve written about Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale for several years, as well as several other sales from the retailer. I’ve also covered sales at Lowe’s, Wayfair and more. Additionally, I write product roundups and reviews about home and kitchen appliances, cleaning products and more.
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