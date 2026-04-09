The Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale is finally here, and that means you can save up to 56 percent on home appliances, home tech, grills, mulch and other outdoor supplies, paint, furniture and much more.

The annual sale, which runs from April 9 to April 22, has deals from premium brands like Shark, Ryobi, MiracleGro and Milwaukee. I’ve been covering Home Depot for years, and I’m constantly checking sales at the retailer to provide NBC Select readers with worthy discounts. Below, I rounded up the best deals from this year’s Spring Black Friday Sale, with prices as little as $2.

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The best vacuum deals

4.1-star average rating from 168 reviews at Home Depot

This super popular vacuum is one of the best and most affordable upright vacuum cleaners available. It comes with crevice, upholstery and brush attachments (perfect for cleaning pet hair), and the top of it detaches and works as a portable vacuum, making it easy to clean furniture, shelves and more.

The best gardening deals

4.2-star average rating from 33,375 reviews at Home Depot

The Earthgro mulch from Scotts helps maintain the moisture of your soil and keep your garden or lawn fresh and presentable. It’s available in three types, all of which help prevent the growth of weeds when planted up to 3 inches in depth, according to the brand.

The best tech deals

4.7-star average rating from 1,034 reviews at Home Depot

This video doorbell system comes with a doorbell camera that allows you to see the live feed from the app on your phone and an indoor camera that does the same. The doorbell cam also allows you to communicate remotely with people at your door or around your home. It makes it easy to keep an eye on your mail and packages.

The best outdoor deals

4.5-star average rating from 1,475 reviews at Home Depot

This leaf blower from Ryobi pushes air up to 130 miles per hour, according to the brand. It has a runtime of 60 minutes and it’s compatible with batteries for other outdoor appliances from the brand. It has multiple speed modes, and according to shoppers, is much quieter than alternative leaf blowers.

The best deals on power tools

4.6-star average rating from 3,661 reviews at Home Depot

This Milwaukee tool set includes a drill driver, impact driver, brushless wrench, circular saw, LED work light, multiple batteries, reciprocating saw, paddle switch and more. Perfect for home renovations and projects, the tools are compatible with the brand’s M18 batteries, according to Milwaukee, so if you already have some, you’ll always have a backup for finishing a task.

The best deals on appliances

4.6-star average rating from 199 reviews at Home Depot

This stainless steel fridge has five shelves on each door large enough to fit gallon-size bottles, four shelves in the fridge, five in the freezer and two produce drawers — there’s room for everything. It also has a temperature setting that allows it to maintain an even coldness to prevent warm spots throughout the fridge, which helps keep food fresh.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I’ve written about Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale for several years, as well as several other sales from the retailer. I’ve also covered sales at Lowe’s, Wayfair and more. Additionally, I write product roundups and reviews about home and kitchen appliances, cleaning products and more.

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