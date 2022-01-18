Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Listening to music and working out go hand in hand. And while it might be cheating a little bit — hard-liners may tell you that concentrating during your workout trains your mind in tandem with your body — sometimes the slight distraction or music or a good podcast can help you get the most out of your workout.

Wireless earbuds are the obvious choice for fitness junkies. Yes, I know wired headphones and earbuds are supposedly “in” these days, but regular earbuds have wires that go all over the place and get in the way of certain workouts — I've always had a hard time doing my daily core workout without the wires getting tangled. And even though I’m not much of a runner, jogging with those wires flopping about isn’t a pleasant experience.

I particularly wanted earbuds that were water- and/or sweat-resistant. I am a major sweater, and I’m not afraid to admit it. When I work out, especially in the heat, it doesn’t take long for me to get drenched. Having electronics in your ears can be quite problematic when you add sweat to the equation.

After searching far and wide, I settled on the Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earbuds. They combined great sound quality and a solid rating for water resistance, making them perfect for my needs — and maybe yours, too.

These wireless earbuds from Jabra, a brand we previously highlighted in our guide to wireless earbuds and wireless headphones, are “designed for sport,” according to the company. The earbuds come with an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. Our previous coverage told me that the IP57 rating means the earbuds are “protected against dust” and “protected against the effects of temporary immersion in water” and should hold up against perspiration. According to Jabra, the earbuds have up to 24 hours of battery life from the charging case and 5.5 hours on a single charge, and I’ve never had an issue with losing charge during a workout. I also appreciate the active noise cancellation feature and the company’s HearThrough feature, which lets me control what level of background noise I hear while wearing them.

My only complaint has been the fit — I had trouble keeping these in my ears at first. Luckily, the earbuds come with three different sizes of silicone tips, so l I’ve been able to adjust the fit as needed. It’s still not perfectly snug, but I haven’t had an issue with them falling out since I started using the larger tips.

Here are other highly rated wireless earbuds that may work for your exercise routine.

The third generation of Apple’s popular AirPods have six hours of battery life and up to 30 hours of battery life from the charging case, according to Apple. They have an IPX4 rating for water resistance — our previous coverage said that they are “protected against splashing water.” For people in the Apple device ecosystem, the H1 chip may provide easier pairing than Bluetooth. According to Apple, the fit is “universal,” so there are no silicone tips to switch out. On Amazon, they have an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 7,800 reviews.

We previously featured these Samsung wireless earbuds in our guide to wireless earbuds and wireless headphones in 2021, noting their compatibility with Android devices. They also have an IPX7 rating, so they perform similarly to the Jabra earbuds in water and sweat resistance (though they didn’t undergo a test for dust resistance). They come with three different sizes of tips. They have a 4.4-star average rating from over 15,800 Amazon reviews.

