Cyber Monday is almost over, but Kohl’s shoppers can still find sales on tech, furniture, kitchen products and more.

As an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, I’ve been covering sale events, including weekly sales, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day, for over a year. I combed through discounts to find the best Kohl’s Cyber Monday deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. I’ll continue to update this list throughout the event with new deals as they arrive.

SKIP AHEAD Best Cyber Monday Kohl’s deals | More Cyber Monday Kohl’s sales | How I picked the best Cyber Monday Kohl’s deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Best Cyber Monday Kohl’s deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

4.2-star average rating from 773 reviews at Kohl’s

Dyson is an NBC Select staff-favorite brand, and this flat iron is our top pick for best straightener. It uses hot air to dry your hair instead of hot plates, which helps to reduce heat damage, according to the brand. It can be used on wet or damp hair, and can also be used to refresh dry hair.

4.6-star average rating from 5,913 reviews at Kohl’s

This vacuum has a detachable pod for portable cleaning in hard to reach areas, and swivel steering for easy control while moving around your home. It has an extra-large dustbin capacity, LED headlights to help illuminate dust and a HEPA filter for trapping allergens, according to the brand. The vacuum also comes with a 12-inch crevice tool, a dusting brush and an upholstery tool.

4.6-star average rating from 3,968 reviews at Kohl’s

This sweater is ideal for everyday winter wear — it has a pullover design, a drawstring hood and a brushed-back fleece interior for added comfort, according to the brand. It also has a large kangaroo front pocket and is easily cleaned in the washing machine.

4.2-star average rating from 153 reviews at Kohl’s

This tablet from Amazon has a 1080p full HD display and runs 25% faster than the previous tablet generations, according to the brand. It has a lightweight, durable design that makes it easy to carry and use on the go, and uses a USB-C charging cable for battery power, which lasts up to 13 hours on a full charge.

4.8-star average rating from 1,162 reviews at Kohl’s

The 5-quart bowl of this stand mixer has plenty of room for your baking and cooking needs, and the mixer has ten speeds, making it great for a range of tasks and recipes, according to the brand. It has a durable tilt-head made from metal, and includes a fresh prep attachment that can quickly slide or shred your ingredients.

4.5-star average rating from 7,691 reviews at Kohl’s

This cookware set has a two-layer ceramic coating and tempered glass lids, which help to seal in the moisture and flavor of your food as you cook, according to the brand. The set includes two covered saucepans, a saute pan, a stock pot and two skillets, all of which have silicone handles that stay cool when exposed to heat. The set is also oven safe up to 350-degrees and should be hand washed, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 234 reviews at Kohl’s

With this camera, you’ll be able to watch over your home in 1080p HD video via the Ring App, according to the brand. You can get motion-activated alerts, hear and speak to people on the camera, and sound a security siren when you see anything suspicious. The camera is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and comes with a lifetime purchase protection.

4.4-star average rating from 177 reviews at Kohl’s

This grill from Cuisinart is made from cast iron and can also be used as a pizza oven and griddle, according to the brand. It has storage space for the interchangeable cooking surfaces, and a hinged lid design that makes it easy to lift when using the griddle or grill. The oven includes grill grates, a griddle plate, a pizza stone, and a grease tray.

4.8-star average rating from 53 reviews at Kohl’s

Ring’s video doorbell shows you head-to-toe video, and you can view and respond to activity on your camera in real time using the Live View feature, according to the brand. The doorbell also has customizable monitoring features and can be connected to the Ring App for on-the-go control. You can also set up Smart Alerts with a Ring subscription.

4.6-star average rating from 3,207 reviews at Kohl’s

Ninja makes some of our favorite kitchen appliances, and this kitchen system comes with five preset programs that allow you to blend, chop, mix and more, according to the brand. It includes a 1400-watt motor base, a crushing pitcher, a processor bowl, and two cups. The system also includes a bonus recipe inspiration guide.

Best Cyber Monday Kohl’s sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday Kohl’s sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Cyber Monday sales at other retailers

How I found the best Cyber Monday Kohl’s deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over a year. To find the best Kohl’s Cyber Monday deals, I searched through discounts to roundup products from previous coverage, NBC Select staff favorites, and highly-rated products from brands that we know and trust.

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