As summer begins to end, you may be reminiscing about all the parties you hosted in the warm weather. Maybe you’re like me, and have kept track of each get-together and written down suggestions for how to improve them the next time you play house with friends and family. (Or maybe you’re normal and this thought never crossed your mind.)

If you do want to up your hosting game, there are a bunch of Labor Day deals on great-looking furniture from brands that we trust, like Pottery Barn, Macy’s, Article to help you do so. By the time next summer rolls around you open your home — and your backyard — up to friends, with these pieces, you’ll be more than prepared.

To that end, we’ve compiled some of the best Labor Day deals and sales on furniture — for indoor and outside — most which are only discounted for a limited time.

This bouclé lounge chair from Article always looks sumptuous, in my opinion, no matter where it’s placed. It has a spring suspension and its seat cushion easily comes off of the chair (and has a removable cover too,). Article says that the chair has a filling blend of high density foam and polyester fiber and that it should only take about 15 minutes to assemble out of the box. It comes in ivory or dover gray.

This five-piece outdoor fire pit set from Agio consists of one gas fire pit and four chairs, great if you have an adequate space and enjoy having company. Each C-spring patio chair is made from rust-proof aluminum and a pewter finish, according to Agio, with beige or gray Sunbrella fabric-covered cushions. The fire pit is made from aluminum, too, and includes a cast burner lid, black glass beads and a weather cover.

Let’s be honest: Every hallway could use a storage cabinet, a place to quickly stash your keys, mail or hide any clutter before guests arrive. Though they’re often an afterthought in the furniture world, a quality cabinet like the RiverRidge Home Ellsworth, is worth investing in now. The Ellsworth comes with two doors, and at 26 inches wide, it can store several pairs of shoes, or seasonal decor. The RiverRidge is white with silver knobs and a traditional shutter door design.

If you ever wish it were easier to match your dresser and night table to your bed frame, Rachael Ray has a solution: This three-piece king bedroom set, sold together, is white, with matte gold flourishes and octagonal designs carved into the bed’s headboard and nightstand. The dresser has nine drawers with finished interiors, while the nightstand has a handy outlet with USB functionality. The Rachael Ray set is available to buy now, but may not ship until later this fall, depending on where you live.

A coffee table is a simple, versatile creation that’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. This Article Halden Alpine White Coffee Table is as clean-looking as it is simple, with a lightweight aluminum structure that only takes about five minutes to put together. To clean it, all you have to do is wipe it down with a damp cloth. Article recommends storing it inside in the offseason.

Among its other accomplishments, Pottery Barn really knows how to make a table. The Noe Extending Dining Table is 42 inches wide, 84 inches long and it can extend to 112 inches long with the included leaf. It’s made from oak, poplar, MDF — an “engineered wood that lends exceptional strength and ensures the product’s structural integrity over time,” according to Pottery Barn — and finished with an oak veneer. The brand says its Noe dining table is crafted to be highly durable (it’s rated to hold up 300 pounds). Dust it clean with a soft, dry cloth.

