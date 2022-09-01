Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your mattress or purchase new bedding, experts say that Labor Day is a good time to do so. With sales at both large retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, you can save on standard mattresses, as well as cooling mattresses, or mattresses designed with eco-friendly fabric. Retailers are also hosting sales on pillows, sheets and mattress toppers. We rounded up notable deals and sales on mattress and bedding this Labor Day to help you navigate through the number of options available online.

SKIP AHEAD Labor Day mattress deals | Labor Day bedding deals

Labor Day mattress and bedding deals

The following products are discounted for Labor Day weekend and are either at their lowest price in at least three months or were previously recommended in our sleep coverage at full price.

Labor Day mattress deals

The Helix Dawn is designed with four layers — the top foam layers provide support for back and side sleepers and the bottom layer, which comprises hundreds of coils, helps prevent motion transfer throughout the bed. We previously recommended this option in our guide to firm mattresses and noted that it comes with a 100-night trial.

We recommended this mattress — which is constructed from natural latex — in our guide to eco-friendly mattresses. The mattress is also designed with organic knit cotton, Joma Wool and individual pocketed coils. It’s available in three comfort layers — Firm, Medium or Soft. If you want to change the firmness level later on, or if you feel the top layer is wearing out, you can remove the old comfort layer and replace it with a new one. It also has four handles you can use to move the mattress onto your bed frame.

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR ProAdapt Mattress is designed with foam originally made by NASA “to absorb the G-force of astronauts traveling into space,”, according to the brand. The foam, which conforms to your body, is available in four levels of firmness: soft, medium, medium hybrid and firm. We recommended the soft version mattress in our guide to finding the best soft mattresses. The ProAdapt comes with both a 90-day trial period and a 10-year warranty (though you have to pay for shipping on returns).

This mattress from Tuft & Needle is at its lowest price in three months, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel and is constructed with adaptive foam. Unlike memory foam, the brand’s adaptive foam has a medium-firm feel and contains both graphite and cooling gel, which should help you avoid overheating in your sleep, according to Tuft & Needle.

Labor Day bedding deals

Select writer Mili Godio, who usually sleeps on her side, recommended this pillowcase for its comfortable feel but also for its hair and skin benefits. Blissy’s pillowcase is constructed from 100% mulberry silk, which “tamed my acne prone skin,” said Godio. Plus, it’s machine-washable. You can purchase it in three sizes: Standard, Queen and King.

Lindsay Stedman, a stylist and former Textile Technologist for Ralph Lauren and Victoria's Secret, called this polyester and spandex sheet set her “go-to for moisture wicking sheets” in our guide to bed sheets. You can purchase the sheets in several different colors, including Bright White, Garnet and Graphite.

Recommended for side sleepers, this pillow is hypoallergenic and has a blended latex and memory foam fill infused with cooling gel. The pillow has a 30-day return policy and its cover is both removable and machine-washable.

Labor Day 2022: Mattress and bedding sales

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.