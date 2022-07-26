Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Today, Lululemon launched the second shoe in its footwear lineup, the Chargefeel, which Lululemon says was designed for running and working out. This release follows the Blissfeel sneaker that debuted in March. While the Blissfeel is only meant for running, Lululemon said most of its customers participate in multiple different types of exercise a week. With that in mind, Lululemon created the Chargefeel to support your feet during “every activity.”

Designed for women’s feet, the Chargefeel sneaker is a cross between a running sneaker and a trainer, the brand said. Because it was constructed with a dual-density foam midsole, the sneaker mimics the bounce and forward motion that a running shoe offers, while also offering the stabilizing side-to-side motion of a trainer, according to Lululemon. The Chargefeel’s outsole also has traction and flexibility while you’re working out. It’s available in two styles: Low Top and Mid Top.

The Chargefeel Mid Top has all the same qualities of the Low Top, but adds a liner that extends up your ankle. It has an engineered mesh upper on the body of the shoe to ventilate feet, Lululemon says.

Both styles of the Chargefeel sneaker are available in 14 colorways like Magenta Purple, Asphalt, Lemon Ice, White and more. You can purchase them in women’s sizes ranging from 5 to 11, and they come in half sizes. If you purchase the shoe but don’t love it, Lululemon offers a 30-day trial period; you can return them (no matter their condition) in stores or online within 30 days for a full refund and lightly worn shoes are resold on the brand’s Like New resale store.

If you’re looking to browse other sneakers made for different types of workouts, we rounded up water-resistant running shoes to consider from brands like On and Nike, as well as women’s walking shoes.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.