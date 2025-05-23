Another day, another Memorial Day sale. This time, we are looking at what Macy’s has to offer over the long weekend. The TLDR: The department store is offering up to 60% items across all categories — including clothing, kids items, furniture and more.

The sale runs through May 26 — during which the retailer will also be dropping daily beauty deals that last for 24-hours only. Worth noting: The last day of beauty deals is May 25. I scoured everything that’s currently discounted and found the best deals to be in the home and kitchen departments — including items from Ninja, Le Crueset and Cusinart. Check out some of the top sales below.

Currently on sale during Macy’s Memorial Day Sale

Dyson makes some of NBC Select editors’ favorite vacuums. This cordless stick vacuum has a powerful mode for everyday use and a MAX mode that can run for up to seven minutes to clean up bigger messes, according to the brand. It gives you 40-minutes of continuous runtime on a fully charged battery and has the ability to convert into a handheld vacuum.

Have a few trips planned for summer? This carry-on bag can make packing easier. The bag weighs just over six pounds, has spinner wheels that go in all directions and it has a lightweight but durable polycarbonate shell. Inside you’ll find that one side is fully enclosed by a zipper and the other side has compression straps to keep your stuff in place.

I have a few high-quality knives that I’ve invested in — and then I have this affordable set in my drawer, too. I like that I don’t have to be as precious with them because, at under $15, once they’re dull or no longer in great shape, I can just toss them. The set comes in fun colors and prints and includes a chef’s knife, slicing knife, serrated knife and paring knife — all of which come with blade guards.

With this set, you get three rectangular baking dishes — a 1.1-, 2.5- and 4-quart dish. The dishes all have a scratch-resistant glaze in a bright color (choose from five shades) and are safe up to 500 degrees. Another bonus: You can put them in the dishwasher, according to the brand.

One of our favorite ice cream makers, the Ninja Creami comes with two pint containers. Freeze your ice cream ingredients in them, then screw on the processing lid, stick it into the machine and the Creami will turn it into ice cream, gelato, sorbet or a smoothie bowl base (depending on the setting you choose). There is also a mix-in function that allows you to add things like crushed up cookies or fruit to integrate into your frozen treat.

Created exclusively for Macy’s, this sheet set has a 550 thread count and is made from 100% cotton. The fitted sheet will accommodate mattresses up to 17-inches deep and the set is available in sizes twin through queen. These sheets come in 15 different colors and have a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 10,000 reviews at Macy’s.

If you’re on the hunt for an upright vacuum, consider this one from Shark. It has settings for hardwood floors and carpets and swivel steering to help you get into corners. The vacuum has a HEPA filter and special seal technology that traps allergens and dust, according to the brand. It also has a detachable pod that makes it easy to vacuum on the stairs or other places you may want a lighter weight vacuum.

This mug has a heating mechanism that will keep your coffee or tea warm longer. It comes with a charging coaster — take it off and the mug will continue warming your drink for up to two hours, or leave it on the coaster for longer warming. The mug, which has a 4.7-star average rating from 1,351 reviews at Macy’s, also comes with an anti-spill lid.

This cutting board measures 11.25-inches by 9.2-inches, making it a good option for those with smaller kitchens or limited counter space. The cutting board has a groove around the outer edge to catch liquids and is made from bamboo, which is naturally resistant to water and bacteria, according to the brand. One thing to know: It’s not dishwasher-safe and should be hand washed.

More Memorial Day weekend deals from Macy’s:

