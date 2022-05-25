Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Numerous brands and retailers offer furniture sales leading up to Memorial Day, slashing prices on everything from dressers to coffee tables. That means now is a great time to consider updating your home decor or finally finish furnishing rooms — you can even sort through discounted outdoor furniture to use on your back patio this summer.

While experts have told us to look for Memorial Day sales on larger furniture items like bedroom and dining room sets, sofas, loveseats and entertainment setups, keep in mind that discounts may differ based on an item’s quality. For example, some name brands (or direct-to-consumer brands) often offer less in savings compared to larger retailers, but the deals could be more worthwhile: “40% off bargain furniture, mattresses and appliances is not the same as 25% off quality name-brand items in the same category,” said Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer expert at cashback browser extension Smarty, in our guide to Memorial Day sales.

Below, we considered expert advice and items’ price history to round up some of the best furniture sales and deals on furniture this Memorial Day.

Best Memorial Day 2022 furniture deals

We chose to highlight the following furniture deals because the items are highly rated and at their lowest price since at least January, according to price trackers like Honey.

Unlike other sofas, this sleeper has a tufted back that lowers to turn into a twin size bed. It also has square arms and padding under all its feet that help you move it around, the brand says. The sofa’s fabric is made from velvet and it’s available in tan, pink, green and more.

Threshold, a Target brand, collaborated on this egg chair with Studio McGee, an interior design firm. According to Target, the chair is constructed with a weather- and rust-resistant steel frame and a wicker cage — with a recycled polyester cushion covered in DuraSeason fabric. Target says DuraSeason Fabric repels water, helps the cushion resist fading and makes it easy to clean.

This cabinet has two sliding doors to hide the items you spread across its interior adjustable shelf. If you need more storage, the Porch & Den says you can stack up to three of its cabinets on top of each other. The cabinet is made from engineered wood and is available in three styles: Espresso, Charcoal Grey and Antique White.

Acting as both storage space and additional counter space, this rolling kitchen cart opens up to reveal three drawers and two adjustable shelves. It also has a drop leaf that you can flip up for bar seating — or fold down when it’s not needed. The kitchen cart comes with a spice rack on its side for easy access when you’re preparing meals.

West Elm said the design for this dresser was inspired by the 70s, which means it has a retro feel. The cabinet, which West Elm says is made from FSC-certified wood, has five drawers with curved, elongated pulls. It has metal legs and its body comes in two finishes: Walnut and White. West Elm does not list ratings on its site, but we’ve previously featured the company’s products in our guides to duvet covers and covered its outdoor collection with REI last year.

Best Memorial Day furniture sales to shop now

Below, we rounded up the best Memorial Day furniture sales across brands and retailers.

Allform : Up to 20% off sitewide using code MDSALE20 MDSale20 during the Early Access Memorial Day Sale

: Up to 20% off sitewide using code MDSALE20 MDSale20 during the Early Access Memorial Day Sale Apt2B : 15% off sitewide, plus tiered savings up to 25% off through May 31

: 15% off sitewide, plus tiered savings up to 25% off through May 31 Article : Up to $500 off select furniture through May 30

: Up to $500 off select furniture through May 30 Ashley Furniture : Up to $1,500 off select furniture, rugs, curtains and more

: Up to $1,500 off select furniture, rugs, curtains and more Burrow : Tiered savings up to $1,000 off with code MDS22 through May 31

: Tiered savings up to $1,000 off with code MDS22 through May 31 Castlery : Up to $550 off select furniture

: Up to $550 off select furniture Etsy : Select sellers are offering up to 20% off home and living items including furniture during its All Things Home sale through June 2

: Select sellers are offering up to 20% off home and living items including furniture during its All Things Home sale through June 2 Floyd : 15% off with code SUNNYDAYS22

: 15% off with code SUNNYDAYS22 Home Depot : Up to $200 off select patio furniture and up to 35% off select furniture and home decor

: Up to $200 off select patio furniture and up to 35% off select furniture and home decor Kaiyo : Up to 15% off on orders $2,500 or more and free delivery with code STARS

: Up to 15% off on orders $2,500 or more and free delivery with code STARS Lovesac : Up to 25% off sacs, up to 10% off sactionals and more up to 30% off Lovesac bundles using code REDEMPTION

: Up to 25% off sacs, up to 10% off sactionals and more up to 30% off Lovesac bundles using code REDEMPTION Macys : Up to 60% off select furniture

: Up to 60% off select furniture Modloft : Up to 20% off sitewide using code REFRESH22

: Up to 20% off sitewide using code REFRESH22 Outer : Tiered savings up to $1,000 off using code MEMDAY22

: Tiered savings up to $1,000 off using code MEMDAY22 Overstock : Up to 60% off select furniture through May 30

: Up to 60% off select furniture through May 30 Parachute : Up to 20% off sitewide through May 30

: Up to 20% off sitewide through May 30 Pottery Barn : Up to 60% off select furniture thorough May 26

: Up to 60% off select furniture thorough May 26 Target : Up to 30% off select furniture sitewide

: Up to 30% off select furniture sitewide Walmart : Up to 50% off select furniture, home decor and more

: Up to 50% off select furniture, home decor and more Wayfair : Up to 70% off select furniture and outdoor furniture

: Up to 70% off select furniture and outdoor furniture West Elm: Up to 50% off select furniture and home decor

