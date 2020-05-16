Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This year, Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 30, and the warmer weather is one unmistakable sign to bring out the grill for some outdoor barbecues. In fact, 80% of American homeowners own a grill or smoker, and 44% of them plan to grill this Memorial Day, according to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Foundation. For those who don’t have an outdoor grill or perhaps want an upgrade, Memorial Day is a great time to snag one, as many Memorial Day sales feature discounts on various types of grills and smokers. From discounts on multi-burner gas grills to small pellet grills, we compiled the best Memorial Day grill deals and sales to consider.

Best Memorial Day 2022 grill sales

Below, we compiled some of the best Memorial Day grill sales to shop in 2022. We’ll keep updating this list in the days building up to Memorial Day weekend.

BBQ Guys : Up to 60% off built-in grills, freestanding grills and more

: Up to 60% off built-in grills, freestanding grills and more Z Grills : Up to 46% off grill bundles

: Up to 46% off grill bundles Home Depot : Up to 24% off select grills

: Up to 24% off select grills AJ Madison : Up to 20% off select barbecue equipment

: Up to 20% off select barbecue equipment Overstock : Up to 12% offselect grills

: Up to 12% offselect grills Best Buy : Up to $300 off select grills, griddles, accessories and more

: Up to $300 off select grills, griddles, accessories and more Lowe’s : Up to $160 off select grills, accessories and more.

: Up to $160 off select grills, accessories and more. PK Grills: $100 off grills and free shipping on all orders over $100

Memorial Day grill deals from Home Depot, Lowe’s and more

The following grill deals were selected because each item is on sale at its lowest price since at least January and we think Select readers should know about them.

This 18-inch charcoal grill can cook food at a range of temperatures — the brand says it can smoke at 225 degrees Fahrenheit and sear at 750 degrees Fahrenheit. The grill has two tiers, which means you can cook food at different temperatures simultaneously. It also has built-in side shelves and comes with an ash tool and grill gripper.

This foldable portable grill comes with wheels on one side, so when you’re done cooking, you can collapse the grill and roll it away. The grill’s surface is 318 square inches and has a 20,000 BTU heating element — grills should have about 100 BTUs of power for every square inch of primary grill space, as we noted in our guide to portable grills.

This portable charcoal grill is made of rust-resistant steel and can heat up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. It’s equipped with an offset smoker as well as a wood shelf, metal side shelf and lower grating shelf. The grill also has a side vent for additional airflow, the brand says.

This Blackstone griddle has two gas burners that provide 24,000 BTUs of power across 362 square inches of cooking space. It has a rear grease defense system that the brand says can make for easy cleanup. It also includes a side shelf and wheels for transport. We recommended other Blackstone grill models in our guide to gas grills.

This four-burner gas grill with an additional side burner offers 60,000 BTU of power using liquid propane fuel. The grill is made of stainless steel and has a partial glass hood, so you can see your food cooking without having to lift the hood (which releases heat).

This propane gas grill is made of stainless steel and supplies 36,000 BTUs of heat from its four main burners plus 10,000 BTUs from its side burner. Its main surface is 425 square inches and the grill includes rust-resistant grating, the brand says.

