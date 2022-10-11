For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day-like event in a single year. The second sale in 2022 — the Prime Early Access Sale — is on now through Oct. 12 and is offering sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home products to tech and fitness equipment.

If you’d like to make your dumb appliances smart, both Amazon and other retailers are offering discounts on everything from this Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini to voice assistants like the Echo Dot. One popular gadget in particular, the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Control Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled garage control hub, is on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever. It’s perfect for people prone to leaving (or thinking they left) their garage door open. It’s also a great gift for gadget-loving friends or family. Its sensor allows you to control and monitor your garage door via the MyQ app.

To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 82,089 reviews on Amazon

This smart garage control connects to a companion app to allow you to create schedules to automatically open and close your garage and get real-time notifications when there’s any garage door activity, according to the brand.

Other smart devices like the Furbo 360° Dog Camera are also on sale.

The Prime Early Access Sale is similar to Prime Day (the sale started by Amazon in 2015), but this October event kicks off early holiday shopping. As with Prime Day, other retailers like Target, Walmart and Wayfair are now hosting their own early pre-Black Friday counter sales. Make sure to keep up with our live coverage of the Early Access Sale, aka “October Prime Day” — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.